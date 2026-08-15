Jaylen Wright 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Achane Insurance Policy
Jaylen Wright has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity to shine, but Miami's backfield has been crowded during his first two pro seasons. It also has not helped that the explosive De'Von Achane has been the mainstay of the running attack and averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season. This is why Wright has been limited to 138 carries since being drafted in 2024. Now that the shifty Wright has been elevated from RB3 to the clear RB2 on the depth chart, more rushing attempts should be coming his way, although new Miami head coach Jeff Halfey had the fantasy football world buzzing when he was quoted as saying Achane would get the ball 40-45 times per game this year. Halfey has since backtracked those comments and said he was joking, but Achane will likely have one of the bigger workloads in the NFL considering Miami's receiving corps is one of the worst in the league. Meanwhile, Wright needs to improve his own pass-catching skills to get on the field more often (eight career receptions in TWO YEARS). Wright's fantasy value is solely based on Achane's health. If Achane gets banged up and Wright steps in as top tailback for a few games, his fantasy stock rises like the temperature in July. He should be drafted as Achane insurance, but expecting more than 400-500 yards from him is risky.