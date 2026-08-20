Ja'Tavion Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: On The Verge Of Being A Bust
Tommy Tremble for playing time. And the tight end room got more crowded recently when Carolina signed veteran Darren Waller, who scored six touchdowns in nine games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. Sanders will need to step up to force his way onto the field and into some more Bryce Young targets. He is a better pass catcher than Tremble, but not Waller, and Carolina has not featured its tight ends prominently in its passing attack since the Greg Olsen days. Sanders should go undrafted in fantasy leagues, but keep an eye on him, especially in dynasty leagues, in case he leapfrogs Tremble and Waller on the depth chart.