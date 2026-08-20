Jason Myers Faces Accuracy Concerns After Strong 2025 Season
Jason Myers is coming off the best fantasy season of his NFL career in 2025. Myers made 41 of 48 field goals and 48 extra points in 17 games, finishing as the number one-ranked kicker and averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game. The veteran kicker has finished in the top four among kickers in three of the last four seasons, but inaccuracy could cost him important points in 2026. He has an 85% field goal percentage, which would've ranked him below league average last season. He also missed his only field goal attempt in the Seahawks' opening preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, from 45 yards. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Myers' preseason performances, as accuracy could be the difference between another top season and an average one for the Seahawks kicker.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller