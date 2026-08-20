Caleb Williams' Accuracy "Trending Upward"
Caleb Williams' accuracy is "trending upward," per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. After going through some growing pains as a rookie in 2024, Williams made significant improvements in his first season playing under Johnson in 2025. Across 17 games, the 24-year-old threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while also rushing for 388 yards and three scores. However, Williams completed just 58.1% of his pass attempts and has shown a tendency to miss on simple throws more consistently than would be expected from a highly-talented quarterback. If Williams can continue to fine-tune his raw skills while maintaining his ability to make spectacular plays and throws, he could be in line for a monster breakout in 2026. Fantasy managers should view Williams as a low-end QB1 with upside.
Source: Pro Football Talk - Josh Alper
Source: Pro Football Talk - Josh Alper