Colts Backup Quarterback Battle Remains Unsettled
Daniel Jones, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. The competition is ongoing between former first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. and 2025 sixth-rounder Riley Leonard. Richardson Sr. has battled injury issues and inconsistency in his career to this point. In his last extended run of action in 2024, he completed 47.7% of his pass attempts for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across 11 starts. However, the 24-year-old has rushed for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns across 17 career NFL games and brings high-end dual-threat fantasy upside if he ever gets another chance as a starter. Leonard started one game as a rookie in 2025, completing 21 of 34 pass attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. While not as electric a rusher as Richardson Sr., Leonard is also a capable runner. With Jones making his way back from an Achilles injury, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on the Colts QB2 job as the regular season draws closer.
Source: Pro Football Talk - Charean Williams
Source: Pro Football Talk - Charean Williams