Isaiah Bond Has a Lot to Prove in Preseason Action
Isaiah Bond is highlighted by Zac Jackson of The Athletic as one of Cleveland's players with the most to prove in the team's upcoming preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Bond flashed upside but also battled inconsistency as a rookie in 2025, recording 18 catches for 338 yards on 44 targets across 16 games (two starts). However, the Browns added significant talent to their wide receiver room over the offseason by using top-40 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft on wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Veteran wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman remain potential factors in Cleveland as well. While the 22-year-old Bond still offers some potential, it appears as though he may need to show well in the Browns' remaining preseason games to assure his place in the team's plans for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson