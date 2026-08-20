Denzel Boston a Stand-Out Performer in Joint Practice on Thursday
Denzel Boston was his team's most impressive player during a joint practice session with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. The 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Boston recorded 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns across 12 games at the University of Washington in 2025. Along with fellow Cleveland rookie wideout KC Concepcion, Boston is expected to play a significant role in the Browns' offense right away. While Cleveland's uncertain quarterback situation is a potential limiting factor for Boston's production, the 22-year-old carries significant upside due to his combination of talent and immediate opportunity. He could be a sleeper to target in redraft leagues ahead of 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia