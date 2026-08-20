Jacoby Brissett Will Not Play Saturday Against the Cowboys
Jacoby Brissett will not play Saturday against the Cowboys, rookie quarterback Carson Beck (ribs) is unlikely to play, and Gardner Minshew will start for the Cardinals. Brissett started in the Cardinals' pre-season game against the Raiders on August 13 and looked sharp, completing all five of his passes for 44 yards and a touchdown (142.9 passer rating). Brissett signed a reworked one-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed contract for the 2026 season after he burst onto the scene last season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, and finishing the season as the QB16 in only 14 games. Brissett has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for six different NFL teams, and is set to be the Cardinals' Week 1 starter once the regular season begins. RotoBaller ranks Brissett as the QB28 entering draft season, and he will have a wide array of weapons around him, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle).
Source: Around The NFL
Source: Around The NFL