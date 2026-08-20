Brenen Thompson Heads to Locker Room on Thursday
Brenen Thompson (undisclosed) is heading to the locker room during their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Thompson went to the medical tent after a hard fall on an overthrow from backup quarterback Trey Lance, then headed to the locker room for further evaluation. While the team has not provided an update, it appears the third-round pick's night is over. Thompson caught one pass for nine yards while playing all three snaps with quarterback Justin Herbert and the first-team offense. While fantasy managers should keep an eye on his injury status following Thursday's game, Thompson could see a large role in the Chargers' offense under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
Source: Daniel Popper
Source: Daniel Popper