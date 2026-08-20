Malachi Fields Making a Case for WR2 Role in New York
Malachi Fields impressed in Thursday's joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins and "continues to put together his case for the (team's) No. 2 receiver role," per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. The 74th overall pick in this past April's draft, Fields recorded 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns across 12 games at Notre Dame in 2025. Once healthy, New York has a clear WR1 in star wideout Malik Nabers (knee). However, Nabers' status for Week 1 remains uncertain as he works his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign. Outside of Nabers, Fields' competition for targets and playing time in New York is an uninspiring group of veterans that includes Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Darius Slayton, Braxton Berrios, and Odell Beckham Jr. If the rookie can continue to impress throughout the remainder of the preseason, he could be in line for a significant role in the Giants' offense right away. Fantasy managers may want to consider targeting Fields as a late-round sleeper entering 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Carroll
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Carroll