KaVontae Turpin to See Reduced Receiving Role in 2026?
KaVontae Turpin could see a reduced role in 2026. In 2025, Turpin caught 26 of 38 targets for 396 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games, averaging 4.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With a career-high 36% snap share, Turpin is likely to see that number decrease in 2026. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as the two top receivers, third-year receiver Ryan Flournoy has had a strong camp and should see an increased workload in 2026. Flournoy had 475 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 16 games while playing 44% of the snaps. If his role improves, Turpin could be phased out as an outside receiver and used more as a gadget weapon and returner. Currently ranked as the WR108 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Turpin is well outside fantasy relevance for the 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller