Noah Gray to See Similar Usage to 2025 Season
Noah Gray could see a workload similar to what he had in 2025. Gray had a down year in 2025, hauling in just 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games. Despite playing over 50% of the snaps in each of the last four seasons, Gray didn't match the impact he had during the first three years of his NFL career. With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and third-string tight end Jared Wiley all back and healthy, Gray may have a tough time being fantasy relevant this season. Even if future Hall-of-Fame tight end Travis Kelce suffers an injury that costs him playing time, Gray still doesn't offer enough upside to be a starting player on fantasy rosters in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller