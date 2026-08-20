Justice Hill Could Lose Handcuff Role to Adam Randall in 2026
Justice Hill is coming off a down year in 2025, with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns, plus 169 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions. Hill had his lowest carries per game (1.8), rushing yards (9.3), and total attempts per game (3.9) since 2020. While he's been a solid third-down back and special teams player for the team, his 2025 decline could be part of the reason they spent a fifth-round pick on running back Adam Randall. While star running back Derrick Henry will be the workhorse in Baltimore, any injury could mean Randall steps into the two-down back role rather than Hill. Without a clear handcuff role, Hill is likely too low for fantasy relevance in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller