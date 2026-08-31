Kaleb Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Will He Answer the Door If Opportunity Knocks?
Kaleb Johnson could get a chance at more playing time since being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 30. A third-round pick in 2025, Johnson was buried on the Steelers' depth chart and saw minimal action during his rookie season, logging just 28 carries for 69 yards and no touchdowns. The landscape is different in Green Bay, where star running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks move up the depth chart and are currently listed ahead of Johnson, although Brooks has just one touchdown over three NFL seasons and Lloyd missed the entire 2025 campaign due to multiple injuries. Johnson's role in the RB room isn't completely clear yet, although his 15 carries for 50 yards in preseason play for Pittsburgh top what both Lloyd and Brooks produced in August. He is RB62 in RotoBaller's positional rankings and could be a late-round flier in deeper leagues, but is better kept on the waiver wire in standard redraft formats until he shows he can seize the opportunities with his new team.