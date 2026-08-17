RotoBaller's updated tight end premium rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 TEP rankings include the top 400 players at TE, WR, RB, and QB.
If you don't land a top tight end in traditional leagues, it can be frustrating to count on a mid-level tight end to produce enough fantasy points to make a difference for your team. But in tight end premium setups, TEs are awarded extra points for receptions and/or yards, meaning later-round tight ends are valuable contributors, and you can even consider playing two tight ends in your starting lineup. Ahead of your draft, check out our updated tight end premium rankings for fantasy football.
Our TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, see where key tight ends like Brock Bowers, Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Gunnar Helm, Chig Okonkwo, and more stand among the top 400 players.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|6
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|15
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|18
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|19
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|21
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|22
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|23
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|24
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|25
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|26
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|28
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|4
|29
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|30
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|33
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|34
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|35
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|5
|38
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|39
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|42
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|45
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|46
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|47
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|48
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|49
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|50
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|52
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB
|6
|54
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|55
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|58
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|59
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|60
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|61
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|62
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|63
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|64
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|65
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|7
|66
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|67
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|68
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|69
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|70
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|71
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|72
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|73
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|74
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|75
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|76
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|77
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|78
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|79
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|80
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|81
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|82
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|83
|George Kittle
|TE
|7
|84
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|85
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|86
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|87
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|90
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|91
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|92
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|93
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|94
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|95
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|96
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|97
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|98
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|99
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|100
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|101
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|102
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|103
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|9
|105
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|106
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|107
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|108
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|109
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|110
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|111
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|9
|112
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|113
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|114
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|115
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|116
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|117
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|118
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|119
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|120
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|121
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|122
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|10
|123
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|124
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|125
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|126
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|127
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|128
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|129
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|130
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|131
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|132
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|133
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|134
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|135
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|10
|136
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|137
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|138
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|139
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|140
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|141
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|142
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|11
|143
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|11
|144
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|145
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|11
|146
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|147
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|148
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|149
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|150
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|151
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|152
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|153
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|154
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|155
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|156
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|157
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|158
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|159
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|160
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|161
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|162
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|163
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|164
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|165
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|166
|Bryce Young
|QB
|11
|167
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|168
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|12
|169
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|12
|170
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|171
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|172
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|173
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|174
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|175
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|176
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|177
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|178
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|179
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|180
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|181
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|182
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|183
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|184
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|185
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|186
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|187
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|188
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|189
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|190
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|191
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|192
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|193
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|194
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|195
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|196
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|197
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|198
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|199
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|200
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|13
|201
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|13
|202
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|13
|203
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|13
|204
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|13
|205
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|206
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|207
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|208
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|209
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|210
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|211
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|212
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|13
|213
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|214
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|215
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|216
|Evan Engram
|TE
|13
|217
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|218
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|219
|Darren Waller
|TE
|13
|220
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|221
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|222
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|13
|223
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|13
|224
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|13
|225
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|13
|226
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|227
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|228
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|229
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|230
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|231
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|232
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|14
|233
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|234
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|14
|235
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|14
|236
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|237
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|238
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|239
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|240
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|241
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|242
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|243
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|14
|244
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|245
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|246
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|247
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|14
|248
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|249
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|250
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|251
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|252
|Jack Bech
|WR
|14
|253
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|254
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|255
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|256
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|14
|257
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|258
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|15
|259
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15
|260
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|261
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|262
|Tyler Loop
|K
|15
|263
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|264
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|15
|265
|Tory Horton
|WR
|15
|266
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|267
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|15
|268
|Jake Bates
|K
|15
|269
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|270
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|271
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|272
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|273
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|274
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|275
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|276
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|277
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|278
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|279
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|280
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|281
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|282
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|15
|283
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|284
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|285
|Najee Harris
|RB
|15
|286
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|287
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|288
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|289
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|290
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|291
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|292
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|295
|Chris Bell
|WR
|15
|296
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|297
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|298
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|299
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|300
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|303
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|304
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|305
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|306
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|307
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|308
|Trey Smack
|K
|16
|309
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|16
|310
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|16
|311
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|312
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|317
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|318
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|16
|319
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|16
|320
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|321
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|16
|322
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|323
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|324
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|325
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|326
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|16
|327
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|16
|328
|Adam Randall
|RB
|16
|329
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|330
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|331
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|332
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|333
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|16
|334
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|16
|335
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|336
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|337
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|338
|Malik Davis
|RB
|16
|339
|Blake Grupe
|K
|16
|340
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|16
|341
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|342
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|343
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|344
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|345
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|346
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|347
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|348
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|349
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|350
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|17
|351
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|352
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17
|353
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|17
|354
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|355
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|358
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|359
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|360
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|361
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|362
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|363
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|364
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|17
|365
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|366
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|367
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|368
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|369
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|17
|370
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|371
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|372
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|373
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|374
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|375
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|376
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|379
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|380
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|387
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|388
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|17
|389
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|390
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|391
|Trey Benson
|RB
|17
|392
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|393
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|394
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|395
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|396
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|397
|Savion Williams
|WR
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is expected to take on a much larger target share during his second NFL season. The Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. this past offseason and didn't bring in any big names to fill his shoes, so a lot of his vacated targets will go to Warren. The tight end is heading into his second NFL season and will look to build on an impressive rookie campaign in which he caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.
The Penn State product was the overall TE4 in PPR leagues last year, and he achieved that mark despite playing several games without quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered an Achilles injury. Now, Jones is healthy, and Pittman is gone, setting the stage for Warren to have a massive Year 2 breakout. In the short term, he could also step into a larger role if wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) isn't quite at 100 percent in Week 1.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) said he hopes that he won't be on a snap count for Week 1 of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Kraft is working his way back from an ACL tear, and he has four weeks to progress through the final stages of his recovery so that he can avoid having any limitations in the season opener. It was previously reported that he was on track to be ready for Week 1, but this latest update suggests that he could be able to handle a full workload.
Kraft was the overall TE1 in PPR leagues before tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season, so fantasy managers will hope that he can return to that level of productivity in 2026. Even if the injury does hinder him slightly, we're still optimistic that he can be a top-eight fantasy tight end in redraft leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the overall TE5 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) gave another positive update on his recovery Sunday. While doing his on-field rehab, Kittle told Matt Barrows that he's "hitting numbers I need to hit" and is "pretty close." Kittle remains on the active/PUP list and hasn't returned to team practice yet after tearing his right Achilles during San Francisco's Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles in January. He has been working off to the side throughout camp as he continues to build toward football activity.
Kittle has made Week 1 his goal, although coming back that quickly from a January Achilles tear would be an aggressive timeline. The 32-year-old was still productive when healthy last season, catching 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. There is still another step to take before Kittle is practicing with his teammates, but his latest comments suggest the rehab continues to move in the right direction.
Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers caught all three of his targets for 12 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Stowers did a little bit of everything in his pro debut. In addition to catching three passes, he carved out a decent role as a blocker and also made a tackle on special teams. The only blip on Stowers' stat sheet was a holding penalty from the very first play of the game, but perhaps that can be chalked up to first-game jitters.
It was encouraging to see Stowers form a rapport with Tanner McKee, who is in the mix to be Jalen Hurts' backup in Philly this season. While Dallas Goedert projects as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end this year, there's a clear path for Stowers to take over atop the depth chart with Goedert's anticipated departure in free agency next offseason. As it stands, the second-round pick out of Vanderbilt checks in at TE12 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.