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2026 Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: August Updates

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RotoBaller's updated tight end premium rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 TEP rankings include the top 400 players at TE, WR, RB, and QB.

In This Article hide
2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you don't land a top tight end in traditional leagues, it can be frustrating to count on a mid-level tight end to produce enough fantasy points to make a difference for your team. But in tight end premium setups, TEs are awarded extra points for receptions and/or yards, meaning later-round tight ends are valuable contributors, and you can even consider playing two tight ends in your starting lineup. Ahead of your draft, check out our updated tight end premium rankings for fantasy football.

Our TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, see where key tight ends like Brock Bowers, Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, Gunnar Helm, Chig Okonkwo, and more stand among the top 400 players.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Brock Bowers TE
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 18 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 19 Omarion Hampton RB
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 George Pickens WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Nico Collins WR
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 Colston Loveland TE
4 29 Malik Nabers WR
4 30 Josh Allen QB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Breece Hall RB
4 33 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 34 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Josh Jacobs RB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 D'Andre Swift RB
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Davante Adams WR
5 45 Cam Skattebo RB
5 46 Mike Evans WR
5 47 Luther Burden III WR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Terry McLaurin WR
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Lamar Jackson QB
5 52 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Bucky Irving RB
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 58 Christian Watson WR
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Tucker Kraft TE
6 61 Parker Washington WR
6 62 Jayden Daniels QB
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 65 Jalen Hurts QB
7 66 Drake Maye QB
7 67 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 68 Sam LaPorta TE
7 69 Tony Pollard RB
7 70 Carnell Tate WR
7 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 72 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 73 Rico Dowdle RB
7 74 Rome Odunze WR
7 75 Justin Herbert QB
7 76 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 77 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 78 Caleb Williams QB
7 79 Jaylen Warren RB
7 80 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Dak Prescott QB
7 83 George Kittle TE
7 84 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 85 Jayden Reed WR
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 DK Metcalf WR
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Mark Andrews TE
8 90 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 91 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 92 Josh Downs WR
8 93 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 94 Courtland Sutton WR
8 95 Jaxson Dart QB
8 96 Michael Wilson WR
8 97 Matthew Stafford QB
8 98 Travis Kelce TE
8 99 RJ Harvey RB
8 100 Dallas Goedert TE
8 101 Quentin Johnston WR
8 102 Kyle Monangai RB
9 103 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 104 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 105 Bo Nix QB
9 106 Jared Goff QB
9 107 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 108 Xavier Worthy WR
9 109 Jake Ferguson TE
9 110 Stefon Diggs WR
9 111 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 112 Isaiah Likely TE
9 113 Baker Mayfield QB
9 114 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 115 Jordan Mason RB
9 116 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 117 Alec Pierce WR
9 118 Kyler Murray QB
9 119 Jordan Love QB
9 120 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 121 Brenton Strange TE
10 122 Matthew Golden WR
10 123 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 124 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 125 Makai Lemon WR
10 126 Juwan Johnson TE
10 127 KC Concepcion WR
10 128 Malik Willis QB
10 129 Jalen Coker WR
10 130 Rachaad White RB
10 131 Khalil Shakir WR
10 132 Hunter Henry TE
10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 134 Romeo Doubs WR
10 135 Jayden Higgins WR
10 136 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 137 Tyler Shough QB
10 138 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 139 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 140 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 141 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 142 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 143 Sam Darnold QB
11 144 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 145 Daniel Jones QB
11 146 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 147 Dalton Schultz TE
11 148 Tank Bigsby RB
11 149 Jalen McMillan WR
11 150 Brandon Aubrey K
11 151 C.J. Stroud QB
11 152 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 153 Denzel Boston WR
11 154 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 155 Cade Otton TE
11 156 Woody Marks RB
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Jalen Nailor WR
11 159 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 160 Houston Texans DST
11 161 Jauan Jennings WR
11 162 Greg Dulcich TE
11 163 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 164 Cam Ward QB
11 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 166 Bryce Young QB
11 167 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 168 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 169 Tre Tucker WR
12 170 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 171 Tyjae Spears RB
12 172 Colby Parkinson TE
12 173 Jaydon Blue RB
12 174 Cam Little K
12 175 Denver Broncos DST
12 176 Jonah Coleman RB
12 177 Mike Gesicki TE
12 178 Calvin Ridley WR
12 179 Pat Bryant WR
12 180 Jason Myers K
12 181 Cameron Dicker K
12 182 AJ Barner TE
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Alvin Kamara RB
12 185 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 186 Ray Davis RB
12 187 Tre Harris WR
12 188 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 189 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 190 Dylan Sampson RB
12 191 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 192 Travis Hunter WR
12 193 Rashod Bateman WR
12 194 Gunnar Helm TE
12 195 Devaughn Vele WR
12 196 Caleb Douglas WR
12 197 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 198 Cyrus Allen WR
12 199 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 200 Aaron Rodgers QB
13 201 Keenan Allen WR
13 202 Jerry Jeudy WR
13 203 Isiah Pacheco RB
13 204 Michael Mayer TE
13 205 Germie Bernard WR
13 206 David Njoku TE
13 207 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 208 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 209 Samaje Perine RB
13 210 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 211 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 212 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 215 Tank Dell WR
13 216 Evan Engram TE
13 217 James Conner RB
13 218 Zachariah Branch WR
13 219 Darren Waller TE
13 220 Seth McGowan RB
13 221 Jordan James RB
13 222 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 223 Darnell Washington TE
13 224 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 225 Cooper Kupp WR
13 226 Emmett Johnson RB
13 227 Dawson Knox TE
14 228 Kaelon Black RB
14 229 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 230 Kaytron Allen RB
14 231 Malik Washington WR
14 232 Braelon Allen RB
14 233 Troy Franklin WR
14 234 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 235 Charlie Kolar TE
14 236 Justice Hill RB
14 237 Mack Hollins WR
14 238 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 239 Darnell Mooney WR
14 240 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 241 Noah Gray TE
14 242 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 243 Malachi Fields WR
14 244 Geno Smith QB
14 245 Demond Claiborne RB
14 246 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 247 Ty Johnson RB
14 248 Ted Hurst WR
14 249 Cole Kmet TE
14 250 Chimere Dike WR
14 251 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 252 Jack Bech WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Antonio Williams WR
14 255 Eddy Pineiro K
14 256 Theo Johnson TE
14 257 Jahan Dotson WR
14 258 Christian Kirk WR
15 259 Chris Brooks RB
15 260 Darius Slayton WR
15 261 Deshaun Watson QB
15 262 Tyler Loop K
15 263 Kimani Vidal RB
15 264 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 265 Tory Horton WR
15 266 Joshua Palmer WR
15 267 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 268 Jake Bates K
15 269 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 270 Greg Dortch WR
15 271 Marquise Brown WR
15 272 Chris Boswell K
15 273 Will Reichard K
15 274 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 275 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 276 Treylon Burks WR
15 277 Harrison Butker K
15 278 Chicago Bears DST
15 279 Harrison Mevis K
15 280 Xavier Legette WR
15 281 Tez Johnson WR
15 282 Keon Coleman WR
15 283 DJ Giddens RB
15 284 New England Patriots DST
15 285 Najee Harris RB
15 286 Chase McLaughlin K
15 287 Jaylen Wright RB
15 288 George Holani RB
15 289 Emari Demercado RB
15 290 Evan McPherson K
15 291 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 292 Kirk Cousins QB
15 293 Isaiah Davis RB
15 294 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 295 Chris Bell WR
15 296 DeMario Douglas WR
15 297 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 298 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 299 New York Giants DST
15 300 Trevor Etienne RB
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 303 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 304 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 305 Skyler Bell WR
16 306 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 307 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 308 Trey Smack K
16 309 Jaylin Noel WR
16 310 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 311 Devin Singletary RB
16 312 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 313 Jake Tonges TE
16 314 Eli Raridon TE
16 315 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 316 Brashard Smith RB
16 317 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 318 Bryce Lance WR
16 319 Ashton Dulin WR
16 320 Cairo Santos K
16 321 Eli Stowers TE
16 322 Tutu Atwell WR
16 323 Erick All Jr. TE
16 324 Devin Neal RB
16 325 Wil Lutz K
16 326 Xavier Hutchinson WR
16 327 Jerome Ford RB
16 328 Adam Randall RB
16 329 Tyler Bass K
16 330 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 331 Mason Taylor TE
16 332 Noah Fant TE
16 333 Charlie Smyth K
16 334 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 335 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 336 Darius Cooper WR
16 337 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 338 Malik Davis RB
16 339 Blake Grupe K
16 340 Calvin Austin III WR
16 341 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 342 Oscar Delp TE
16 343 Jake Elliott K
16 344 Will Shipley RB
16 345 Austin Hooper TE
16 346 Tennessee Titans DST
16 347 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 348 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 349 Andy Borregales K
16 350 Matthew Hibner TE
17 351 Green Bay Packers DST
17 352 Jaylin Lane WR
17 353 Jordan Whittington WR
17 354 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 355 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 356 Elijah Higgins TE
17 357 Cade Stover TE
17 358 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 359 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 360 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 361 Cedric Tillman WR
17 362 Cleveland Browns DST
17 363 Brenen Thompson WR
17 364 Kyle Williams WR
17 365 Matt Gay K
17 366 Nick Folk K
17 367 Haynes King QB
17 368 Tyler Higbee TE
17 369 Jahdae Walker WR
17 370 Dyami Brown WR
17 371 Jacob Cowing WR
17 372 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 373 John Bates TE
17 374 Adam Trautman TE
17 375 Tommy Tremble TE
17 376 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 377 Max Klare TE
17 378 Joey Slye K
17 379 Chad Ryland K
17 380 New York Jets DST
17 381 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 382 Phil Mafah RB
17 383 Riley Patterson K
17 384 Ty Simpson QB
17 385 New Orleans Saints DST
17 386 Detroit Lions DST
17 387 Tanner Hudson TE
17 388 Mitchell Evans TE
17 389 Josh Oliver TE
17 390 Carolina Panthers DST
17 391 Trey Benson RB
17 392 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 393 Tyler Conklin TE
17 394 Brock Wright TE
17 395 Miami Dolphins DST
17 396 Davis Allen TE
17 397 Savion Williams WR
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is expected to take on a much larger target share during his second NFL season. The Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. this past offseason and didn't bring in any big names to fill his shoes, so a lot of his vacated targets will go to Warren. The tight end is heading into his second NFL season and will look to build on an impressive rookie campaign in which he caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

The Penn State product was the overall TE4 in PPR leagues last year, and he achieved that mark despite playing several games without quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered an Achilles injury. Now, Jones is healthy, and Pittman is gone, setting the stage for Warren to have a massive Year 2 breakout. In the short term, he could also step into a larger role if wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) isn't quite at 100 percent in Week 1.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) said he hopes that he won't be on a snap count for Week 1 of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Kraft is working his way back from an ACL tear, and he has four weeks to progress through the final stages of his recovery so that he can avoid having any limitations in the season opener. It was previously reported that he was on track to be ready for Week 1, but this latest update suggests that he could be able to handle a full workload.

Kraft was the overall TE1 in PPR leagues before tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season, so fantasy managers will hope that he can return to that level of productivity in 2026. Even if the injury does hinder him slightly, we're still optimistic that he can be a top-eight fantasy tight end in redraft leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the overall TE5 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) gave another positive update on his recovery Sunday. While doing his on-field rehab, Kittle told Matt Barrows that he's "hitting numbers I need to hit" and is "pretty close." Kittle remains on the active/PUP list and hasn't returned to team practice yet after tearing his right Achilles during San Francisco's Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles in January. He has been working off to the side throughout camp as he continues to build toward football activity.

Kittle has made Week 1 his goal, although coming back that quickly from a January Achilles tear would be an aggressive timeline. The 32-year-old was still productive when healthy last season, catching 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. There is still another step to take before Kittle is practicing with his teammates, but his latest comments suggest the rehab continues to move in the right direction.

Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers caught all three of his targets for 12 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Stowers did a little bit of everything in his pro debut. In addition to catching three passes, he carved out a decent role as a blocker and also made a tackle on special teams. The only blip on Stowers' stat sheet was a holding penalty from the very first play of the game, but perhaps that can be chalked up to first-game jitters.

It was encouraging to see Stowers form a rapport with Tanner McKee, who is in the mix to be Jalen Hurts' backup in Philly this season. While Dallas Goedert projects as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end this year, there's a clear path for Stowers to take over atop the depth chart with Goedert's anticipated departure in free agency next offseason. As it stands, the second-round pick out of Vanderbilt checks in at TE12 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.

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