RotoBaller's updated superflex/2QB rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 fantasy football rankings for for two-start QB leagues and include the top 315 players at QB, RB, WR, TE.
Superflex fantasy football leagues put a premium on the quarterback position, much like the real NFL, making them arguably the most exciting format to play. If you're set to draft a Superflex team soon, we have you covered with our top 315 fantasy football Superflex/2QB rankings for 2026. Every starting quarterback has value, and even some backups should be drafted and stashed if they have a realistic shot to play this season.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, and Fernando Mendoza are ranked for Superflex drafts.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Top 315 Superflex Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Greg Auman reports that there is not a lot of clarity right now on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's toe injury and how long he will be sidelined. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Egbuka is "day-to-day, week-to-week," and when asked if the injury could impact his availability for Week 1 in 27 days, Bowles said he was "not sure at this time." The 23-year-old's status for the 2026 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals could be in question, which will make him a much riskier WR2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Even if Egbuka is ready to go for Week 1, the Bucs could ease him back into a prominent role. Fellow wideout Jalen McMillan also has not practiced in nearly two weeks while nursing a knee injury in camp. If both Egbuka and McMillan are not 100% early on, Chris Godwin Jr. could be in line for a big target share, with rookie Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson potentially seeing the field more as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Egbuka's toe. He almost certainly will not play in the second preseason game this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs with the starters.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) returned to practice Monday after missing nearly two weeks with a muscle strain, according to Parker Gabriel. Waddle was involved throughout the non-padded session, his first real work since leaving practice early on August 5. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but the absence ended up lasting longer than that. Waddle also missed Denver's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Broncos acquired the 27-year-old from Miami in March after he caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he is currently listed as a starter on Denver's unofficial depth chart. Monday was a positive development after the extended layoff. Waddle still has time to get more work with Bo Nix and the rest of the offense before the regular season begins.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) was practicing with the team at training camp on Monday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. The Broncos held Dobbins out of last Monday's practice with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, but he returned to individual drills on Tuesday and Wednesday before being held out of the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.
It's unclear how much he did in Monday's practice, but if he returns to team drills this week, the 27-year-old might be cleared to get some work this Friday in the second preseason game at home against the Green Bay Packers. It would not be a surprise to see the Broncos keep Dobbins out as a precaution, though, considering his lengthy injury history.
The former second-rounder in 2020 from Ohio State by the Baltimore Ravens was averaging 5.0 yards per carry with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first 10 games with Denver last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. Dobbins has recovered from that, but in what looks like a three-headed RB committee in 2026 alongside RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, Dobbins' fantasy football value could be capped as an RB3/flex if he stays healthy.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was not practicing Monday, according to Sarah Barshop. Nacua has been sidelined since leaving last Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys early because of soreness in his psoas.
He also missed Thursday's practice, though head coach Sean McVay said at the time that the Rams were "being smart with him" and expected Nacua back this week "ready to go." Monday's absence doesn't necessarily change that timeline, but he has yet to return to practice. Nacua is coming off a huge 2025 season, catching an NFL-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
He also added a rushing touchdown. There has been no new timetable from the Rams since McVay's Thursday comments, so the next few practices should give a better indication of whether Nacua is on track to get back on the field this week.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to show encouraging signs during his third training camp. Josh Weinfuss noted Monday that the Cardinals have seen growth from Harrison this summer, with the former fourth overall pick making some impressive catches and putting his natural talent on display. There have been flashes throughout camp, including a diving catch for more than 50 yards on a deep ball from Jacoby Brissett earlier this month.
Harrison is coming off a difficult second season that was interrupted by several health issues. He finished 2025 with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games while dealing with a concussion, appendicitis, and heel problems along the way. His first two NFL seasons haven't produced the consistent numbers many expected when Arizona drafted him, but the talent has never really been the question. Harrison putting together stronger work this summer is a good sign as he looks to take a step forward in 2026.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.