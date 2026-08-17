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2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Draft Rankings (2QB): Top 315 Players

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Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated superflex/2QB rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 fantasy football rankings for for two-start QB leagues and include the top 315 players at QB, RB, WR, TE.

In This Article hide
Updated Top 315 Superflex Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Superflex fantasy football leagues put a premium on the quarterback position, much like the real NFL, making them arguably the most exciting format to play. If you're set to draft a Superflex team soon, we have you covered with our top 315 fantasy football Superflex/2QB rankings for 2026. Every starting quarterback has value, and even some backups should be drafted and stashed if they have a realistic shot to play this season.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, and Fernando Mendoza are ranked for Superflex drafts.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Top 315 Superflex Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Jalen Hurts QB
2 9 Puka Nacua WR
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Drake Maye QB
2 12 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 James Cook III RB
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Justin Herbert QB
3 17 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 18 Caleb Williams QB
3 19 Derrick Henry RB
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Justin Jefferson WR
3 23 Chase Brown RB
3 24 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 25 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 Omarion Hampton RB
4 28 Drake London WR
4 29 Brock Purdy QB
4 30 De'Von Achane RB
4 31 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 32 George Pickens WR
4 33 A.J. Brown WR
4 34 Brock Bowers TE
4 35 Nico Collins WR
4 36 Chris Olave WR
5 37 Jaxson Dart QB
5 38 Kyren Williams RB
5 39 Javonte Williams RB
5 40 Bo Nix QB
5 41 Malik Nabers WR
5 42 Trey McBride TE
5 43 DeVonta Smith WR
5 44 Breece Hall RB
5 45 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 46 Jared Goff QB
5 47 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 48 Zay Flowers WR
5 49 Baker Mayfield QB
5 50 Tee Higgins WR
5 51 Josh Jacobs RB
5 52 Rashee Rice WR
5 53 Ladd McConkey WR
6 54 Garrett Wilson WR
6 55 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 56 Kyler Murray QB
6 57 D'Andre Swift RB
6 58 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 59 Davante Adams WR
6 60 Cam Skattebo RB
6 61 Colston Loveland TE
6 62 Mike Evans WR
6 63 Matthew Stafford QB
7 64 Jordan Love QB
7 65 Luther Burden III WR
7 66 Malik Willis QB
7 67 Jameson Williams WR
7 68 Terry McLaurin WR
7 69 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 70 David Montgomery RB
7 71 DJ Moore WR
7 72 Bucky Irving RB
7 73 Jadarian Price RB
7 74 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 75 Tyler Shough QB
7 76 Christian Watson WR
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Parker Washington WR
7 79 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 80 Sam Darnold QB
7 81 Tyler Warren TE
7 82 Daniel Jones QB
7 83 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 84 Tony Pollard RB
7 85 Carnell Tate WR
7 86 C.J. Stroud QB
8 87 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 88 Rico Dowdle RB
8 89 Rome Odunze WR
8 90 Tucker Kraft TE
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Cam Ward QB
8 93 Jaylen Warren RB
8 94 Jordan Addison WR
8 95 Bryce Young QB
8 96 Sam LaPorta TE
8 97 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 98 Jayden Reed WR
8 99 Blake Corum RB
8 100 DK Metcalf WR
8 101 Aaron Rodgers QB
8 102 Josh Downs WR
9 103 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 104 Courtland Sutton WR
9 105 Michael Wilson WR
9 106 RJ Harvey RB
9 107 Quentin Johnston WR
9 108 Kyle Monangai RB
9 109 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 110 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 111 Jacoby Brissett QB
9 112 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 113 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 114 Xavier Worthy WR
9 115 Stefon Diggs WR
9 116 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 117 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 118 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 119 Jordan Mason RB
9 120 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 121 Alec Pierce WR
10 122 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 123 Fernando Mendoza QB
10 124 George Kittle TE
10 125 Matthew Golden WR
10 126 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 127 Mark Andrews TE
10 128 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 129 Makai Lemon WR
10 130 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 131 KC Concepcion WR
10 132 Travis Kelce TE
10 133 Tua Tagovailoa QB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Rachaad White RB
10 136 Dallas Goedert TE
10 137 Khalil Shakir WR
10 138 Jake Ferguson TE
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Romeo Doubs WR
10 141 Jayden Higgins WR
10 142 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 143 Isaiah Likely TE
11 144 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 145 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
11 146 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 147 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 148 Tank Bigsby RB
11 149 Jalen McMillan WR
11 150 Brenton Strange TE
11 151 Juwan Johnson TE
11 152 Denzel Boston WR
11 153 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 154 Woody Marks RB
11 155 Hunter Henry TE
11 156 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 157 Jalen Nailor WR
11 158 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 159 Jauan Jennings WR
11 160 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 161 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 162 Tre Tucker WR
11 163 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 164 Tyjae Spears RB
12 165 Geno Smith QB
12 166 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 167 Jaydon Blue RB
12 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 170 Calvin Ridley WR
12 171 Dalton Schultz TE
12 172 Pat Bryant WR
12 173 Sean Tucker RB
12 174 Alvin Kamara RB
12 175 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 176 Ray Davis RB
12 177 Tre Harris WR
12 178 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 179 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 180 Dylan Sampson RB
12 181 Travis Hunter WR
12 182 Rashod Bateman WR
12 183 Devaughn Vele WR
12 184 Caleb Douglas WR
12 185 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 186 Cyrus Allen WR
12 187 Deshaun Watson QB
12 188 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 189 Keenan Allen WR
12 190 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 191 Kirk Cousins QB
13 192 Cade Otton TE
13 193 Isiah Pacheco RB
13 194 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 195 Germie Bernard WR
13 196 Greg Dulcich TE
13 197 Samaje Perine RB
13 198 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 199 Tank Dell WR
13 200 James Conner RB
13 201 Zachariah Branch WR
13 202 Seth McGowan RB
13 203 Colby Parkinson TE
13 204 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 205 AJ Barner TE
13 206 Jordan James RB
13 207 Mike Gesicki TE
13 208 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 209 Shedeur Sanders QB
13 210 Cooper Kupp WR
13 211 Emmett Johnson RB
13 212 Kaelon Black RB
13 213 Gunnar Helm TE
14 214 Kaytron Allen RB
14 215 Malik Washington WR
14 216 Braelon Allen RB
14 217 Troy Franklin WR
14 218 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 219 Justice Hill RB
14 220 Mack Hollins WR
14 221 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 222 Darnell Mooney WR
14 223 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 224 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 225 Malachi Fields WR
14 226 Demond Claiborne RB
14 227 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 228 Ty Johnson RB
14 229 Ted Hurst WR
14 230 Chimere Dike WR
14 231 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 232 Jack Bech WR
14 233 Kalif Raymond WR
14 234 Antonio Williams WR
14 235 Jahan Dotson WR
14 236 Christian Kirk WR
14 237 Michael Mayer TE
14 238 David Njoku TE
14 239 Chris Brooks RB
14 240 Evan Engram TE
14 241 Darren Waller TE
14 242 Darius Slayton WR
15 243 Kimani Vidal RB
15 244 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 245 Dawson Knox TE
15 246 Darnell Washington TE
15 247 Tory Horton WR
15 248 Joshua Palmer WR
15 249 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 250 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 251 Greg Dortch WR
15 252 Charlie Kolar TE
15 253 Marquise Brown WR
15 254 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 255 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 256 Treylon Burks WR
15 257 Xavier Legette WR
15 258 Tez Johnson WR
15 259 Keon Coleman WR
15 260 DJ Giddens RB
15 261 Najee Harris RB
15 262 Jaylen Wright RB
15 263 Noah Gray TE
15 264 Cole Kmet TE
15 265 George Holani RB
15 266 Emari Demercado RB
15 267 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 268 Isaiah Davis RB
15 269 Chris Bell WR
15 270 Theo Johnson TE
15 271 DeMario Douglas WR
15 272 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 273 Trevor Etienne RB
16 274 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 275 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 276 Skyler Bell WR
16 277 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 278 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 279 Haynes King QB
16 280 Jaylin Noel WR
16 281 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 282 Devin Singletary RB
16 283 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 284 Jake Tonges TE
16 285 Eli Raridon TE
16 286 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 287 Brashard Smith RB
16 288 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 289 Bryce Lance WR
16 290 Ashton Dulin WR
16 291 Eli Stowers TE
16 292 Tutu Atwell WR
16 293 Erick All Jr. TE
16 294 Devin Neal RB
16 295 Xavier Hutchinson WR
16 296 Ty Simpson QB
16 297 Jerome Ford RB
16 298 Adam Randall RB
16 299 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 300 Mason Taylor TE
16 301 Noah Fant TE
16 302 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 303 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 304 Darius Cooper WR
16 305 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 306 Malik Davis RB
16 307 Calvin Austin III WR
16 308 Oscar Delp TE
16 309 Will Shipley RB
16 310 Austin Hooper TE
17 311 Konata Mumpfield WR
17 312 Luke Schoonmaker TE
17 313 Matthew Hibner TE
17 314 Jaylin Lane WR
17 315 Jordan Whittington WR

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greg Auman reports that there is not a lot of clarity right now on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's toe injury and how long he will be sidelined. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Egbuka is "day-to-day, week-to-week," and when asked if the injury could impact his availability for Week 1 in 27 days, Bowles said he was "not sure at this time." The 23-year-old's status for the 2026 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals could be in question, which will make him a much riskier WR2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.

Even if Egbuka is ready to go for Week 1, the Bucs could ease him back into a prominent role. Fellow wideout Jalen McMillan also has not practiced in nearly two weeks while nursing a knee injury in camp. If both Egbuka and McMillan are not 100% early on, Chris Godwin Jr. could be in line for a big target share, with rookie Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson potentially seeing the field more as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Egbuka's toe. He almost certainly will not play in the second preseason game this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs with the starters.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) returned to practice Monday after missing nearly two weeks with a muscle strain, according to Parker Gabriel. Waddle was involved throughout the non-padded session, his first real work since leaving practice early on August 5. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but the absence ended up lasting longer than that. Waddle also missed Denver's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Broncos acquired the 27-year-old from Miami in March after he caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he is currently listed as a starter on Denver's unofficial depth chart. Monday was a positive development after the extended layoff. Waddle still has time to get more work with Bo Nix and the rest of the offense before the regular season begins.

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) was practicing with the team at training camp on Monday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. The Broncos held Dobbins out of last Monday's practice with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, but he returned to individual drills on Tuesday and Wednesday before being held out of the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's unclear how much he did in Monday's practice, but if he returns to team drills this week, the 27-year-old might be cleared to get some work this Friday in the second preseason game at home against the Green Bay Packers. It would not be a surprise to see the Broncos keep Dobbins out as a precaution, though, considering his lengthy injury history.

The former second-rounder in 2020 from Ohio State by the Baltimore Ravens was averaging 5.0 yards per carry with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first 10 games with Denver last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. Dobbins has recovered from that, but in what looks like a three-headed RB committee in 2026 alongside RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, Dobbins' fantasy football value could be capped as an RB3/flex if he stays healthy.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was not practicing Monday, according to Sarah Barshop. Nacua has been sidelined since leaving last Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys early because of soreness in his psoas.

He also missed Thursday's practice, though head coach Sean McVay said at the time that the Rams were "being smart with him" and expected Nacua back this week "ready to go." Monday's absence doesn't necessarily change that timeline, but he has yet to return to practice. Nacua is coming off a huge 2025 season, catching an NFL-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

He also added a rushing touchdown. There has been no new timetable from the Rams since McVay's Thursday comments, so the next few practices should give a better indication of whether Nacua is on track to get back on the field this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to show encouraging signs during his third training camp. Josh Weinfuss noted Monday that the Cardinals have seen growth from Harrison this summer, with the former fourth overall pick making some impressive catches and putting his natural talent on display. There have been flashes throughout camp, including a diving catch for more than 50 yards on a deep ball from Jacoby Brissett earlier this month.

Harrison is coming off a difficult second season that was interrupted by several health issues. He finished 2025 with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games while dealing with a concussion, appendicitis, and heel problems along the way. His first two NFL seasons haven't produced the consistent numbers many expected when Arizona drafted him, but the talent has never really been the question. Harrison putting together stronger work this summer is a good sign as he looks to take a step forward in 2026.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

to Miss All of Training Camp
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Haywood Highsmith

Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Anthony Edwards

Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
Jeremiyah Love

Dealing with a High-Ankle Sprain, Likely Done for Preseason
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Kyle Monangai

Suffers Knee Injury, Limps Off Practice Field
Tucker Kraft

Packers Could Limit Tucker Kraft's Snap Count Throughout First Half
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Hopeful Jeremiyah Love Will be Ready for Week 1
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
Christian McCaffrey

Still Not Practicing, Injury Concerns Continue to Rise
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
CFB

Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
Parker Washington

has Established Himself as Jaguars' WR1
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Jacob deGrom

Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
Marcus Mariota

Suffers Sprained MCL, Likely Out for Rest of Preseason
Tucker Kraft

Cleared to Participate in Team Work on Sunday
NBA

Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Tyrese Haliburton

Calls Out Road Opener
Carter Bryant

Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
NBA

Lester Quinones Remains on Real Madrid's Radar
Dillon Brooks

Looks to Expand Game
Paul Skenes

to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Trea Turner

Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
Ty Simpson

Lives Up to the Hype in Preseason Debut
DeVonta Smith

Sits Out Preseason Opener
DJ Moore

Bills Not Worried About DJ Moore's Injury
Josh Downs

Exits Saturday's Practice Early After Landing Hard on his Back
Jaxson Dart

"Puzzled" Everytime he Finds Himself in the Blue Tent
Kyle Tucker

Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
Hunter Goodman

Scratched With Shoulder Inflammation
Aaron Judge

Resumes Throwing, Could Return in a Month
Juan Soto

Vows to Return This Year
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Placed on the Concussion Injured List
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
Max Strus

Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
NBA

Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
NBA

Max Shulga Heads to Real Madrid
Kyrie Irving

Recovery Shapes Mavericks' Outlook
Max Christie

Eyes Bigger Role with Dallas
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early After Collision, In Concussion Protocol
Chicago Bulls

Jordan Brink Joins Bulls' Development Staff
Braden Smith

Nears Two-Way Deal with Pacers
Ketel Marte

Pulled With Knee Soreness on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Throws Bullpen Session on Friday
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
CFB

Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
CFB

Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
CFB

Virginia Running Back Room Rounding Out
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
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