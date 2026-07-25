Jerry Jeudy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Leading Cleveland's WR Room, but Competing with Boston and Concepcion for Targets
Jerry Jeudy was disappointing last season in a sputtering Browns offense. He finished with 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games. The situation surrounding Jeudy wasn't great, but the supporting cast doesn't account for all of Jeudy's struggles. The 27-year-old was targeted 106 times but also led the NFL in drops with nine and had an abysmal 47.2% catch rate. Cleveland's offense was at the bottom of the league last year and did Jeudy no favors last season after he racked up 1,229 receiving yards the year before. The Browns revamped their wide receiver room this offseason by drafting Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion with the 24th pick and Washington wideout Denzel Boston with the 39th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond round out the rest of the Browns wide receiver room. Concepcion and Boston are legit options that could dethrone Jeudy as Cleveland's top wide receiver, and he will compete with emerging tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for targets. Jeudy's contract will keep him on the field. Still, it will be tough for him to surpass 1,000 receiving yards with additional competition for targets regardless of whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders wins the Browns' starting quarterback job. RotoBaller projects Jeudy to catch 53 passes for 701 yards and four touchdowns in 2026. Jeudy is WR66 in the latest RotoBaller rankings, which aligns with Sleeper ADP of 179. The Browns offense should be better this year, and Jeudy is worth taking a late-round flier as Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver in upcoming drafts.