David Njoku 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Out Of Cleveland, Out Of Fantasy Value?
David Njoku did the unthinkable - he survived nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was often the best pass catcher on the team, which was not saying much. Between 2022 and 2024, Njoku was a top-10 fantasy tight end, including his career-best season in 2023 when he piled up 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores. The writing was on the wall for Njoku last season, though, when rookie Harold Fannin Jr. knocked him off the TE1 perch on the Browns. He was unable to secure a multiyear deal in the offseason with any team, so he settled for a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The problem with that lies with youngster Oronde Gadsden III, who shocked most fantasy pundits by catching 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign despite not being drafted until the fifth round. Njoku only topped that yardage total once in his career and is in his 30s, so it stands to reason that he will not get the snaps and targets Gadsden will in 2026. If Gadsden falters or suffers an injury, Njoku could have a 700-yard year with Justin Herbert as his QB, but otherwise it is hard to see the veteran being more than a TE3 for fantasy purposes this year.