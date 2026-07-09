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Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart for Week 15 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells

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Freddy Peralta - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, The Cut List, MLB Injury News

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 15 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 15
Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our updated trade value chart for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several top buy-low and sell-high options, including Freddy Peralta, Bryan Woo, and more.

With the All-Star break just days away, managers should take the time to assess their rosters and identify which weaknesses to address ahead of the trade deadline.

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 15 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 15

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Rank Trade Value Player Positions
1 100 Shohei Ohtani DH
2 98 Bobby Witt Jr. SS
3 95 Juan Soto OF
4 90 Yordan Alvarez OF
5 89 Jacob Misiorowski SP
6 87 James Wood OF
7 86 Kyle Schwarber OF
8 85 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF
9 83 Junior Caminero 3B
10 82 Nick Kurtz 1B
11 81 Jackson Chourio OF
12 80 Cam Schlittler SP
13 79 Elly De La Cruz SS
14 78 Chris Sale SP
15 76 Paul Skenes SP
16 75 Cristopher Sanchez SP
17 74 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP
18 73 Zack Wheeler SP
19 72 Ketel Marte 2B
20 70 Jose Ramirez 3B
21 71 Corbin Carroll OF
22 69 Ben Rice C/1B
23 68 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B/3B
24 67 Julio Rodriguez OF
25 66 Tarik Skubal SP
26 66 Shohei Ohtani (SP) SP
27 65 Mason Miller RP
28 64 Joe Ryan SP
29 63 Bryce Harper 1B
30 62 Cade Smith RP
31 61 Chase Burns SP/RP
32 61 Jacob deGrom SP
33 60 Jhoan Duran RP
34 59 CJ Abrams SS
35 58 Matt Olson 1B
36 57 Oneil Cruz OF
37 57 Pete Alonso 1B
38 56 Louis Varland RP
39 55 Josh Hader RP
40 55 Mike Trout OF
41 54 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF
42 53 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF
43 53 Byron Buxton OF
44 52 Gunnar Henderson SS
45 51 Jordan Walker OF
46 51 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
47 50 Yandy Diaz 1B
48 49 Michael Harris II OF
49 49 Hunter Goodman C
50 48 Otto Lopez 2B/SS
51 48 Andy Pages OF
52 47 Logan Gilbert SP
53 46 Bryce Miller SP
54 46 Drake Baldwin C
55 45 Drew Rasmussen SP
56 45 Aaron Judge OF
57 44 Zach Neto SS
58 44 Francisco Lindor SS
59 43 Aroldis Chapman RP
60 43 Freddie Freeman 1B
61 42 Ozzie Albies 2B
62 42 Munetaka Murakami 1B/3B
63 41 Riley Greene OF
64 41 Trea Turner SS
65 40 Shea Langeliers C
66 40 Brice Turang 2B
67 39 Brandon Lowe 2B
68 39 Randy Arozarena OF
69 39 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
70 38 Bryan Baker RP
71 38 Cody Bellinger OF
72 37 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS
73 37 JJ Wetherholt 2B/3B/SS
74 36 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B
75 36 Max Muncy 3B
76 36 David Bednar RP
77 35 Seiya Suzuki OF
78 35 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B
79 35 Max Meyer SP
80 34 Rafael Devers 1B
81 34 Luis Garcia (2B) 1B/2B
82 33 Dylan Cease SP
83 33 Andres Munoz RP
84 33 Manny Machado 3B
85 32 Wyatt Langford OF
86 32 Dillon Dingler C
87 32 Kyle Harrison SP/RP
88 31 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B
89 31 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS
90 31 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF
91 30 Jackson Merrill OF
92 30 Kyle Tucker OF
93 30 Bryan Woo SP
94 30 Mickey Moniak OF
95 29 Brandon Marsh OF
96 29 Hunter Greene SP
97 29 Tyler Glasnow SP
98 28 Raisel Iglesias RP
99 28 Devin Williams RP
100 28 Jacob Latz SP/RP
101 28 Logan Webb SP
102 27 Mookie Betts SS
103 27 Nathan Eovaldi SP
104 27 Braxton Ashcraft SP/RP
105 26 Trevor Megill RP
106 26 Jesus Luzardo SP
107 26 Nolan McLean SP
108 26 Parker Messick SP
109 25 Christian Walker 1B
110 25 Bryan Reynolds OF
111 25 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF
112 25 Josh Naylor 1B
113 24 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF
114 24 Teoscar Hernandez OF
115 24 Ian Happ OF
116 24 Max Fried SP
117 24 Garrett Crochet SP
118 23 Payton Tolle SP/RP
119 23 Eugenio Suarez 3B
120 23 Ranger Suarez SP
121 23 Riley O'Brien RP
122 22 Xavier Edwards 2B/SS
123 22 Dansby Swanson SS
124 22 Jeremy Pena SS
125 22 George Kirby SP
126 22 Willson Contreras 1B
127 21 Willy Adames SS
128 21 Sonny Gray SP
129 21 Kevin Gausman SP
130 21 Hunter Brown SP
131 21 Jake Bauers 1B/OF
132 21 Gerrit Cole SP
133 20 Gavin Williams SP
134 20 Samuel Basallo C
135 20 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF
136 20 Liam Hicks C/1B
137 20 Logan Henderson SP
138 19 Jonathan Aranda 1B
139 19 Shota Imanaga SP
140 19 Carter Jensen C
141 19 T.J. Rumfield 1B
142 19 Griffin Jax SP/RP
143 19 Tanner Scott RP
144 18 Paul Sewald RP
145 18 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF
146 18 Eury Perez SP
147 18 Tyler Soderstrom 1B/OF
148 18 Jarren Duran OF
149 18 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF
150 18 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B
151 17 Cal Raleigh C
152 17 Chase DeLauter OF
153 17 Carson Benge OF
154 17 Foster Griffin SP/RP
155 17 William Contreras C
156 17 Kyle Bradish SP
157 17 Caleb Kilian RP
158 16 Blake Snell SP
159 16 Cole Carrigg OF
160 16 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF
161 16 Corey Seager SS
162 16 Jake McCarthy OF
163 16 Robbie Ray SP
164 16 Sandy Alcantara SP
165 15 Luis Arraez 1B/2B
166 15 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF
167 15 Jo Adell OF
168 15 Brandon Nimmo OF
169 15 Wilyer Abreu OF
170 15 George Springer OF
171 15 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF
172 15 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B
173 15 Royce Lewis 1B/3B
174 14 Austin Riley 3B
175 14 Shane McClanahan SP
176 14 Travis Bazzana 2B
177 14 Nick Lodolo SP
178 14 Jose Altuve 2B/OF
179 14 Ceddanne Rafaela 2B/OF
180 14 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS
181 14 Josh Jung 3B
182 14 Ivan Herrera C
183 13 Trevor Rogers SP
184 13 Troy Melton SP/RP
185 13 Justin Wrobleski SP/RP
186 13 Kenley Jansen RP
187 13 Pete Fairbanks RP
188 13 Emilio Pagan RP
189 13 Casey Mize SP
190 13 Gage Jump SP
191 13 Jake Burger 1B
192 13 Landen Roupp SP
193 12 Alec Burleson 1B/OF
194 12 Bo Bichette 3B/SS
195 12 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF
196 12 Henry Bolte OF
197 12 Reid Detmers SP/RP
198 12 Ryan Weathers SP
199 12 Edwin Diaz RP
200 12 Heliot Ramos OF
201 12 Jared Jones SP
202 12 Sean Burke SP/RP
203 11 Luis Robert Jr. OF
204 11 Nico Hoerner 2B
205 11 Kerry Carpenter OF
206 11 MacKenzie Gore SP
207 11 Michael King SP
208 11 Ian Seymour SP/RP
209 11 Joey Cantillo SP/RP
210 10 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP
211 10 Jake Bennett SP
212 10 Noelvi Marte 3B/OF
213 10 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS
214 10 Kyle Karros 3B
215 10 Geraldo Perdomo SS
216 9 Colt Emerson 3B/SS
217 9 Matt Chapman 3B
218 9 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF
219 9 Isaac Paredes 3B
220 9 Spencer Horwitz 1B
221 9 Brandon Woodruff SP
222 9 Bryce Eldridge 1B
223 9 Jung Hoo Lee OF
224 9 Daylen Lile OF
225 9 Trent Grisham OF
226 9 Joshua Baez OF
227 9 Kade Anderson SP
228 9 Alex Bregman 3B
229 8 Alex Lange RP
230 8 JJ Bleday OF
231 8 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS
232 8 Ezequiel Tovar SS
233 8 Aaron Ashby RP
234 8 Grant Taylor SP/RP
235 8 Blaze Alexander 2B/3B/SS/OF
236 8 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS
237 8 Christian Yelich OF
238 8 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS
239 8 Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF
240 7 Jacob Wilson SS
241 7 Xander Bogaerts SS
242 7 Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF
243 7 Freddy Peralta SP
244 7 Emerson Hancock SP/RP
245 7 Jacob Webb RP
246 7 Tyler Wells SP/RP
247 7 Mason Montgomery SP/RP
248 7 Emmet Sheehan SP
249 7 Michael Soroka SP/RP
250 7 Trey Yesavage SP
251 6 Gregory Soto RP
252 6 Josh Bell 1B
253 6 Kyle Teel C
254 6 Framber Valdez SP
255 6 Carlos Rodon SP
256 6 Clayton Beeter RP
257 6 Elvis Alvarado RP
258 6 Daniel Palencia RP
259 6 Connelly Early SP
260 5 Jordan Romano RP
261 5 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS
262 5 Cam Smith OF
263 5 Taylor Ward OF
264 5 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B
265 5 Walbert Urena SP
266 5 Bryson Stott 2B/SS
267 5 Jasson Dominguez OF
268 5 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
269 5 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS
270 4 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF
271 4 Brandon Sproat SP
272 4 Shane Drohan SP/RP
273 4 Adley Rutschman C
274 4 Dustin May SP
275 4 Luis Lara OF
276 4 Dylan Crews OF
277 4 Braden Montgomery OF
278 4 Joe Mack C
279 4 Taj Bradley SP
280 4 Connor Prielipp SP
281 3 Garrett Whitlock RP
282 3 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS
283 3 Will Smith C
284 3 Owen Caissie OF
285 3 Dominic Canzone OF
286 3 Spencer Steer 1B/OF
287 3 Ryan Jeffers C
288 3 Hogan Harris RP
289 3 Luke Weaver RP
290 3 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF
291 3 Salvador Perez C/1B
292 3 Cade Cavalli SP
293 3 Jake Cronenworth 1B/2B/SS
294 3 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B
295 3 Heriberto Hernandez OF
296 3 Charlie Condon 1B/OF
297 3 Cedric Mullins II OF
298 3 Jonah Heim C
299 3 Garrett Mitchell OF
300 3 Spencer Schwellenbach SP

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Bryan Woo, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has not been automatic away from home, and that may be the only opening fantasy managers get in trade talks. The 26-year-old gave up nine hits, one walk, and four runs, three earned, over five innings Tuesday, July 7, against Miami. His home-road split is hard to ignore, with Woo sitting at 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in Seattle and 1-6 with a 6.28 ERA on the road.

The full profile is still a lot better than the road blowups. Woo has a 4.23 ERA, but the 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 3.06 FIP are not the numbers of a pitcher to panic-sell. Since he is already rostered in roughly 98% of leagues, this is a trade-market play, not a waiver chase. Check in if his manager is annoyed, but do not sell low.

Verdict: While Woo has been a frustrating pitcher to roster, his 3.51 xERA suggests far better days are ahead. Entering the break, the right-hander projects as one of the best true buy-lows on the market.

Freddy Peralta, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta has not made life easy on fantasy managers, but the buy-low window is at least worth checking before the All-Star break. The 30-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts through 100 innings, which is a long way from the SP2 value managers thought they were getting.

His latest outing against Atlanta was not a clean win either, though six strikeouts and only one earned run over 4 2/3 innings were a step in the right direction. There is still enough here to avoid panic-selling. Peralta's 4.29 FIP and .301 xwOBA are better than the surface damage, so this is more hold-and-shop than cut bait.

Verdict: Like Woo, Peralta's 2026 season has not gone as planned. However, his 3.75 xERA and above-average 5.0% barrel rate suggest he could take a step forward down the stretch. A change of scenery could also greatly benefit him as the Mets are expected to be active sellers later this month.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Francisco Lindor, NYM
  • Hunter Brown, HOU

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Sonny Gray, SP, Boston Red Sox

There are complications in Boston Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray's contract that make it unlikely he'll be dealt at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan. For one, Gray has a no-trade clause. Secondly, on top of the $10 million he'd be owed in salary for the final two months of the season, his restructured contract after his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027.

It makes Gray a pretty pricey deadline pitching acquisition, which makes it unlikely that he's dealt unless Boston is willing to pay down a significant portion and convince Gray to accept a deal. Despite below-average velocity, the 36-year-old veteran continues to find ways to get hitters out with his cutter-shaped fastball as his primary weapon.

His deep arsenal has allowed him to have a fantastic first year in Boston in 2026, going 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings over his 16 starts. If Gray were to be traded, his best fits would be with the Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, or White Sox.

Verdict: Gray is a prime sell-high candidate. With him not expected to be traded, his upside for wins should remain low in the second half. Additionally, his looming 3.70 xERA (2.61 surface-level ERA) and a high .242 xBA suggest he could take a massive step back after the All-Star break.

Kevin Gausman, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman did not have a strong return to San Francisco on Monday night, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks through 5 1/3 innings. Gausman did still have eight strikeouts, but he has lost four straight starts to fall to 4-8 on the year. Over his last seven starts, he is 0-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 5.36 FIP.

His strikeout numbers are still solid, so there is some hope he turns it around later in the year. If you're in a deep league and can hold him on your bench, there is still potential upside, but for now, it's time to move on from Gausman in all standard-sized mixed leagues. The waiver wire has much better short-term and long-term options in most formats.

Verdict: While Gausman could remain a solid source of strikeouts, the right-hander lacks strong underlying marks. Those looking to sell should wait until he bounces back and instead flip him for a higher-floor pitcher.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

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