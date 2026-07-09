July 9, 2026

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 15 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our updated trade value chart for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several top buy-low and sell-high options, including Freddy Peralta, Bryan Woo, and more.

With the All-Star break just days away, managers should take the time to assess their rosters and identify which weaknesses to address ahead of the trade deadline.

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 15 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

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Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 15

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Bryan Woo, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has not been automatic away from home, and that may be the only opening fantasy managers get in trade talks. The 26-year-old gave up nine hits, one walk, and four runs, three earned, over five innings Tuesday, July 7, against Miami. His home-road split is hard to ignore, with Woo sitting at 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in Seattle and 1-6 with a 6.28 ERA on the road.

The full profile is still a lot better than the road blowups. Woo has a 4.23 ERA, but the 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 3.06 FIP are not the numbers of a pitcher to panic-sell. Since he is already rostered in roughly 98% of leagues, this is a trade-market play, not a waiver chase. Check in if his manager is annoyed, but do not sell low.

Verdict: While Woo has been a frustrating pitcher to roster, his 3.51 xERA suggests far better days are ahead. Entering the break, the right-hander projects as one of the best true buy-lows on the market.

Freddy Peralta, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta has not made life easy on fantasy managers, but the buy-low window is at least worth checking before the All-Star break. The 30-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts through 100 innings, which is a long way from the SP2 value managers thought they were getting.

His latest outing against Atlanta was not a clean win either, though six strikeouts and only one earned run over 4 2/3 innings were a step in the right direction. There is still enough here to avoid panic-selling. Peralta's 4.29 FIP and .301 xwOBA are better than the surface damage, so this is more hold-and-shop than cut bait.

Verdict: Like Woo, Peralta's 2026 season has not gone as planned. However, his 3.75 xERA and above-average 5.0% barrel rate suggest he could take a step forward down the stretch. A change of scenery could also greatly benefit him as the Mets are expected to be active sellers later this month.

Other Players to Target in Trades

Francisco Lindor, NYM

Hunter Brown, HOU

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Sonny Gray, SP, Boston Red Sox

There are complications in Boston Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray's contract that make it unlikely he'll be dealt at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan. For one, Gray has a no-trade clause. Secondly, on top of the $10 million he'd be owed in salary for the final two months of the season, his restructured contract after his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027.

It makes Gray a pretty pricey deadline pitching acquisition, which makes it unlikely that he's dealt unless Boston is willing to pay down a significant portion and convince Gray to accept a deal. Despite below-average velocity, the 36-year-old veteran continues to find ways to get hitters out with his cutter-shaped fastball as his primary weapon.

His deep arsenal has allowed him to have a fantastic first year in Boston in 2026, going 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings over his 16 starts. If Gray were to be traded, his best fits would be with the Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, or White Sox.

Verdict: Gray is a prime sell-high candidate. With him not expected to be traded, his upside for wins should remain low in the second half. Additionally, his looming 3.70 xERA (2.61 surface-level ERA) and a high .242 xBA suggest he could take a massive step back after the All-Star break.

Kevin Gausman, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman did not have a strong return to San Francisco on Monday night, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks through 5 1/3 innings. Gausman did still have eight strikeouts, but he has lost four straight starts to fall to 4-8 on the year. Over his last seven starts, he is 0-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 5.36 FIP.

His strikeout numbers are still solid, so there is some hope he turns it around later in the year. If you're in a deep league and can hold him on your bench, there is still potential upside, but for now, it's time to move on from Gausman in all standard-sized mixed leagues. The waiver wire has much better short-term and long-term options in most formats.

Verdict: While Gausman could remain a solid source of strikeouts, the right-hander lacks strong underlying marks. Those looking to sell should wait until he bounces back and instead flip him for a higher-floor pitcher.

Other Players to Trade Away

TJ Rumfield, COL

Liam Hicks, MIA

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 14 Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds Struggling Players to Drop? Cut List Rankings Top MLB Pitching Prospects To Stash: Week 16

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