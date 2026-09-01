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8 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for 2026: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Chase Brown, Caleb Williams, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! With fantastic football draft season in full swing, let's take a look at some bold predictions for the upcoming season.

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Caleb Williams, DeVonta Smith, Chase Brown, Jayden Reed, and more.

Below, check out these nine fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Andy Smith, Corbin Young, Matt Donnelly, Frank Ammirante, Adam Koffler, and Joey Pollize.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Quentin Johnston Has a Breakout Season

In my 12 breakout candidates article in mid-July, I quantify breakouts as players who scored 200 fantasy points in a season. Johnston has been pushing that boundary for the past two seasons, scoring around 175 fantasy points in 2024 and 2025. He ranked 39th in expected fantasy points per game (EP/G), a career best.

Meanwhile, Johnston had his most efficient season, posting 2.2 fantasy points over expected (FPOE/G), mainly from continued strong production, scoring eight touchdowns and posting a career-best 14.4 yards per reception. There were pros and cons in Johnston's Year 3 profile.

He maintained his 21.2% first-read target share (24.4% in 2024), though his target per route rate fell to 17% from 24% (2024). Johnston's yards per route run dipped to 1.56 after 1.92 (2024). However, his 17.7% red-zone target share was second on the team, behind Oronde Gadsden (22.1%).

Though Johnston struggles to separate, he improved his yards per route run (1.94) against man coverage, up from 1.04 in 2024 while maintaining an above-average route win rate (21.5%). There have been positive reports about Mike McDaniel using him to create yards after the catch this season.

Johnston ranked 18th in 2024 and 34th in yards after the catch per reception. With the additions of Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, there might be an emphasis on heavier personnel, though the Dolphins ranked 29th and the Chargers at 32nd in 12-Personnel usage last season.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins used play action at the fifth-highest rate, with the Chargers at 24th. We can presume the Chargers will use play action more often this season. Gadsden led the Chargers in yards per route run (3.28) on play-action plays, with Johnston (2.28) and Ladd McConkey (2.02) as the other two with over two yards per route run.

Johnston has been dealing with a lower-body injury in training camp, so hopefully that doesn't derail a breakout season. It's probably lukewarm to project Johnston having a breakout season, but I expect him to produce like a WR2 with a WR4 price tag in drafts.

- Corbin Young

 

Dalton Kincaid Turns in Long-Awaited Breakout Season, Is a Top-3 TE

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has flashed upside when on the field but has never been able to see a "true" full-time role in this offense. During the 2025 season, in games in which he saw more than 25 offensive snaps, Kincaid averaged a high of 14.8 PPR points per game (including two postseason efforts).

However, in the games in which Kincaid logged 25 or fewer offensive snaps, the young tight end would eclipse 20.0 PPR points only once and averaged a modest 8.6 PPR points per game.

He enjoyed a hot start to the season, logged at least 30 snaps in all but one of his first five games, but saw his usage gradually decline down the stretch due to injuries and lack of consistent pass blocking.

However, the report from Buffalo camp suggests Kincaid has taken the necessary step forward to become a true every-down option for Josh Allen. According to Ryan Talbot, Kincaid looked quite comfortable in pass-blocking situations in the preseason, and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia noted that "health, summer usage, and ability are all trending towards an enhanced role in 2026."

While this has yet to be seen, if Kincaid were to play an everyday role, the young tight end could be a legit league winner. When on the field, Kincaid nearly averaged 15.0 PPR points per game. That mark would have put him as last season's TE2, trailing only the historic Trey McBride.

- Andy Smith

 

DeVonta Smith is This Year's Version of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Not only will DeVonta Smith outproduce A.J. Brown this season, but Smith’s production will also rival that of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2025.

First things first, we have a Super Bowl MVP throwing to a Heisman Trophy winner. Philadelphia’s offense cannot be any more dysfunctional in 2026 than it was in 2025. Even with all the shortcomings on the Eagles offense, Smith caught 77 of 113 targets for 1,008 receiving yards and four touchdowns, finishing as the WR21 in fantasy.

Before Smith-Njigba had the season he had, he was already coming off a WR9 finish the previous season in which he finished with 253 fantasy points (14.9). Smith-Njigba took that “next step” after the departure of DK Metcalf. Smith faces a similar situation with Brown taking his 78 receptions, 121 targets, and 1,003 receiving yards to Foxborough.

Philadelphia added Makai Lemon, Eli Stowers, Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown, and Elijah Moore this past offseason. Still, even with those additions, Smith is in line for an increased target share. Smith has one season under his belt in which he received 130-plus targets. In that campaign, he finished as the WR9 with 240.9 fantasy points, averaging 15.1 per game.

Based on last season’s fantasy finishes, 240 fantasy points would have been good enough to finish as the WR7 between Chris Olave and Nico Collins.

- Matt Donnelly

 

Chase Brown Leads Running Backs in Targets and Receptions

If you read my league-winners column, you already know that I am quite bullish on Cincinnati's Chase Brown this season. Brown is going as a mid-round selection in the second or third round, but I would be more than comfortable taking him just around the 1-2 turn in most drafts.

Brown had an inconsistent start to the 2025 season but quickly found his footing once Joe Burrow returned to action. From Weeks 1 through 12 (Burrow only played in Week 1), Brown averaged a solid 13.3 PPR points per game but was unable to fully reach that true "RB1 tier." During this stretch, Brown drew 5.2 targets per game and brought in 3.7 on a per-game basis.

However, from Weeks 13 through 18, Brown would average a much higher 22.3 PPR points per game with their QB1 back in action. During this stretch, Brown saw a similar 5.2 targets per game and was also able to bring in 4.7 of them on a weekly basis. He also found the end zone eight times in these six games and saw at least six targets in three games.

Back in 2024, Brown emerged as a late-season league-winner when he eventually won the full-time role in the backfield. From Weeks 10 through 17, Brown averaged a near-identical 20.0 PPR points per game while seeing 5.6 targets per game (and catching 4.7 of them per game).

This is where the bold prediction comes in. While it may seem unlikely for Brown to emerge as not only a legit top-5 RB in fantasy but also to lead the sport in receptions/targets, it is possible given his track record.

During this noted stretch in 2024 (Weeks 10 through 17), Brown drew the second-most targets at his position, trailing only Miami's De'Von Achane (45). His receptions (33) also trailed only Achane.

In 2025 (from Weeks 13 through 18), Brown drew the fourth-most targets among RBs, trailing only Kenny Gainwell, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson. However, despite being fourth in receptions as well, he was just three behind Gainwell for the most among all running backs.

Even though Brown will have to surpass the consensus 1.01 and 1.02 for this bold prediction to come true, Brown has seen the workload, and this is within a possible range of outcomes.

- Andy Smith

 

Bo Nix Finishes as a Top-3 Quarterback

This one seems a little crazy. That is, until you peel back the onion. Nix finished last season as the QB11 on a per-game basis. Heading into 2026, his average draft position (ADP) sits at 106.9 (QB15) on Underdog.

Nix attempted a league-high 612 passes last season despite the Broncos outscoring their opponents 401-311 on their way to a 14-3 record. Sean Payton and Davis Webb want to throw the football regardless of the situation, as shown by their propensity to throw the ball on early downs.

This was done with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant. This offseason, the Broncos added Jaylen Waddle. History has shown that when an elite wide receiver is added to a team, the entire offense, including both the receiver and the quarterback, gets elevated.

Check this out:

I used Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts in that tweet because they have similar traits to Nix. All three run the ball, and all three added (or "are adding" in the case of Nix) an elite wideout. Nix was sixth among quarterbacks in rushing attempts in 2025 with 83, and fifth as a rookie the season before with 92.

The four guys ahead of Nix in terms of rushing attempts in 2024 (Allen, Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels) all finished inside the top-6 quarterbacks that season. In short, mobile quarterbacks are a cheat code in fantasy football.

Now add Waddle to a team that wants to play fast and throw the football a lot. All of the pieces are there for Nix to take a massive jump in Year 3.

- Adam Koffler

 

Caleb Williams Puts Up 40+ Passing Touchdowns

Williams was considered one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a disappointing rookie year, which was partly affected by poor playcalling from Shane Waldron, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in Year 1 of Ben Johnson's offense. We saw some massive spike weeks, including 36.7 fantasy points in Week 9. This is despite learning a complex scheme, where he had to play under center more than he ever had before.

Now entering Year 2 in Johnson's offense, Williams is a lot more comfortable. Reports out of camp have been overwhelmingly positive. On top of that, it's worth noting that Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden III were unproven players last year, with the latter two as rookies.

But now they're entrenched in their roles, fully comfortable in Johnson's offense. Considering that continuity, we could see the Bears' offense absolutely take off this year.

In short, we have an extremely talented quarterback, heading into his third season, playing for one of the best play-callers in the NFL. Williams threw for 27 touchdowns last season. With an assortment of weapons, my bold prediction is that he gets to 40 in 2026. There's a legitimate chance that this is among the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL this year.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Jordan Mason Scores 10+ Rushing Touchdowns and Becomes a Borderline RB1

The last running back to score 10+ rushing touchdowns for the Vikings was Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 16 in 2020 and 13 in 2019. Mason has back-to-back seasons with over 150 rush attempts and 750 rushing yards. Aaron Jones led the team in rush share (47%) and target share (14%). Meanwhile, Mason had a 42% rush share with a 4% target share last season.

In Weeks 3-7 with Jones injured, Mason handled 60% of the team's rush attempts and garnered 5% of the targets for the Vikings. He produced the 16th-most PPR/G among all running backs in Weeks 3-7. Mason handled 53.8% of the team's carries inside the five-yard line (No. 20) with other juicy underlying metrics.

That's evident in Mason's 56% rushing success rate (No. 20), 19% missed tackle rate (No. 29), 2.42 yards after contact per attempt (No. 24), and 2.35 yards before contact per attempt (No. 20). Mason has been one of the better rushers in the rushing advanced stats on a team that ranked 12th in rush percentage in neutral game scripts.

Mason likely won't garner a receiving role, but can be a strong producer as a rusher. He will continue to share backfield opportunities with Jones when healthy. However, there's a chance the rushing offense gains efficiency with Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback.

That's evident in the Cardinals' running backs' efficiency with an above-average rushing FPOE/G in 2023 and 2024. However, the Cardinals' RB efficiency dipped in 2025 after multiple injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson. The more we look into Mason, the more there are reasons for optimism as a rusher.

Look for Mason to have a breakout season, primarily as a rusher with 10+ touchdowns this season.

- Corbin Young

 

Jayden Reed Is The Packers' Top Fantasy Pass Catcher

The Green Bay Packers will enter the season with three really good pass catchers in this offense. Christian Watson will be the team's primary deep-threat target, Tucker Kraft will get all the hard yards after the catch, and Jayden Reed will fit in where the Packers see fit. Matthew Golden should also see more opportunities in this offense in his second season.

Of these four pass catchers, most fantasy managers would say that Watson or Kraft will lead this team in the passing game. In reality, though, it's going to be Reed.

Reed didn't play a whole lot last season after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone and a fractured foot early in the season. He only played in seven contests and wasn't really a reliable fantasy option when he returned toward the end of the year. But the departures of both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs will help the Packers playmaker be the top fantasy option in this offense.

Reed was always really efficient with his opportunities. His advanced metrics always suggested that a big-time season could be in store for him, but the Packers always had too many weapons in their offense. Well, Reed could now take off in 2026 with two wide receivers in Wicks and Doubs on different teams.

Back in 2023, Reed ranked as the WR8 in fantasy points per route run and as the RB5 in fantasy points per target. In 2024, he ranked as the WR12 in fantasy points per route run and as the WR1 in fantasy points per target. The departures of Wicks and Doubs leave 131 vacant targets in this offense. If only 25% of those vacated targets go to Reed, that could be enough to make him a consistent fantasy star.

Reed is one of the best value picks in fantasy drafts this year. His potential increased target share, plus advanced metrics from 2023 and 2024, prove a breakout campaign could be on the horizon.

- Joey Pollizze

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase Brown, Caleb Williams, DeVonta Smith, Quentin Johnston, Bo Nix, Jayden Reed, Jordan Mason. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chase Brown, Caleb Williams, DeVonta Smith, Quentin Johnston, Bo Nix, Jayden Reed, Jordan Mason:

Chase Brown
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Derrick Henry
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Saquon Barkley
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Chris Olave
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Justin Jefferson
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A.J. Brown
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James Cook III
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Malik Nabers
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CeeDee Lamb
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Kyren Williams
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Jonathan Taylor
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Trey McBride
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
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Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
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Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
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Puka Nacua
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
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Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
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Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
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Breece Hall
Chase Brown
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Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
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D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
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Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
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Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
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Josh Allen
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Davante Adams
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
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Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
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Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
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Jameson Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
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Bucky Irving
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DJ Moore
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Parker Washington
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Lamar Jackson
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Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
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Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Daniels
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Tyler Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Quinshon Judkins
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Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
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Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Warren
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Rico Dowdle
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
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Justin Herbert
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Caleb Williams
Chase Brown
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Trevor Lawrence
Chase Brown
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Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
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Jayden Reed
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Dak Prescott
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Sam Laporta
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
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J.K. Dobbins
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DK Metcalf
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Jonathon Brooks
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Jordan Addison
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Blake Corum
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Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
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Brock Purdy
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Courtland Sutton
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Carnell Tate
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Chuba Hubbard
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RJ Harvey
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Kyle Monangai
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Rachaad White
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Josh Jacobs
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Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
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Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Malik Davis
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Ray Davis
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Justice Hill
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Chris Brooks
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Jaylen Wright
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Sean Tucker
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Jordan James
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James Conner
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Kaytron Allen
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Kimani Vidal
Caleb Williams
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Justin Herbert
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Trevor Lawrence
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jayden Reed
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Caleb Williams
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Caleb Williams
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Sam Laporta
Caleb Williams
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Joe Burrow
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Caleb Williams
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Caleb Williams
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J.K. Dobbins
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Caleb Williams
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Jayden Daniels
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Jordan Addison
Caleb Williams
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Bhayshul Tuten
Caleb Williams
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Blake Corum
Caleb Williams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Caleb Williams
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Quentin Johnston
Caleb Williams
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Jalen Hurts
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Josh Downs
Caleb Williams
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Christian Watson
Caleb Williams
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Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
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Jadarian Price
Caleb Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Caleb Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Caleb Williams
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Carnell Tate
Caleb Williams
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David Montgomery
Caleb Williams
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Chuba Hubbard
Caleb Williams
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Mike Evans
Caleb Williams
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Jordan Mason
Caleb Williams
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Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
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Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
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Parker Washington
Caleb Williams
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Michael Wilson
Caleb Williams
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DJ Moore
Caleb Williams
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Caleb Williams
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Bucky Irving
Caleb Williams
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RJ Harvey
Caleb Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Caleb Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Caleb Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Williams
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Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Williams
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Stefon Diggs
Caleb Williams
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Jameson Williams
Caleb Williams
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Matthew Golden
Caleb Williams
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Luther Burden III
Caleb Williams
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Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
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Colston Loveland
Caleb Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Caleb Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Williams
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Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Williams
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Davante Adams
Caleb Williams
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Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
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Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Caleb Williams
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Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
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Rashee Rice
Caleb Williams
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Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Caleb Williams
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Caleb Williams
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Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
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Tee Higgins
Caleb Williams
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KC Concepcion
Caleb Williams
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Breece Hall
Caleb Williams
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Alec Pierce
Caleb Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Caleb Williams
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George Kittle
Caleb Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Caleb Williams
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Dalton Kincaid
Caleb Williams
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Devonta Smith
Caleb Williams
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Makai Lemon
Caleb Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Caleb Williams
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Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
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Zay Flowers
Caleb Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Caleb Williams
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Javonte Williams
Caleb Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Williams
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Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
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Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
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Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
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Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
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C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
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Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
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Caleb Williams
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Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
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Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
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Fernando Mendoza
Caleb Williams
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Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
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Tua Tagovailoa
Caleb Williams
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Michael Penix Jr.
Caleb Williams
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Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
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Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
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Shedeur Sanders
Caleb Williams
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J.J. McCarthy
Caleb Williams
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Haynes King
Caleb Williams
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Ty Simpson
Devonta Smith
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Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Zay Flowers
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Ladd McConkey
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Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
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Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
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Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
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D'Andre Swift
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Malik Nabers
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Jeremiyah Love
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A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
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Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
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Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
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Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
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Brock Bowers
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vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Dak Prescott
Devonta Smith
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devonta Smith
vs
Sam Laporta
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Blake Corum
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Purdy
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Harris
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Calvin Ridley
Devonta Smith
vs
Pat Bryant
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devonta Smith
vs
Malachi Fields
Devonta Smith
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylin Noel
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake Maye
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alec Pierce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyler Murray
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Montgomery
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Evans
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quentin Johnston
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bucky Irving
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
vs
Luther Burden III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colston Loveland
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Daniel Jones
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Denzel Boston
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keenan Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Calvin Ridley
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Bryant
Quentin Johnston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bo Nix
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
KC Concepcion
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Alec Pierce
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
George Kittle
Bo Nix
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Makai Lemon
Bo Nix
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bo Nix
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Golden
Bo Nix
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bo Nix
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bo Nix
vs
Rachaad White
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Bo Nix
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bo Nix
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bo Nix
vs
RJ Harvey
Bo Nix
vs
Travis Kelce
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Wilson
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Coker
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Mason
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bo Nix
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bo Nix
vs
Carnell Tate
Bo Nix
vs
Mark Andrews
Bo Nix
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bo Nix
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Juwan Johnson
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Downs
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bo Nix
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bo Nix
vs
Blake Corum
Bo Nix
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Addison
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bo Nix
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
DK Metcalf
Bo Nix
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bo Nix
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bo Nix
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bo Nix
vs
Tony Pollard
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Laporta
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen McMillan
Bo Nix
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bo Nix
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Reed
Bo Nix
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Bo Nix
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bo Nix
vs
Woody Marks
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Brenton Strange
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Denzel Boston
Bo Nix
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bo Nix
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bo Nix
vs
Tre Tucker
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bo Nix
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bo Nix
vs
Hunter Henry
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Bo Nix
vs
Rome Odunze
Bo Nix
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Bo Nix
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
vs
Haynes King
Bo Nix
vs
Ty Simpson
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Reed
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Reed
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Reed
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Reed
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jayden Reed
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Mason
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Reed
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jayden Reed
vs
RJ Harvey
Jayden Reed
vs
David Montgomery
Jayden Reed
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jayden Reed
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Reed
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Reed
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Reed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Reed
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Reed
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Reed
vs
Bucky Irving
Jayden Reed
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jayden Reed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Reed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Reed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Reed
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Reed
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Reed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Reed
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Reed
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Reed
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Reed
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Reed
vs
KC Concepcion
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Reed
vs
Alec Pierce
Jayden Reed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
George Kittle
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Reed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jayden Reed
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jayden Reed
vs
Makai Lemon
Jayden Reed
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Reed
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Reed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jayden Reed
vs
Breece Hall
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Reed
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Rachaad White
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake London
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Reed
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Reed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jayden Reed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Coker
Jayden Reed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jayden Reed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jayden Reed
vs
Denzel Boston
Jayden Reed
vs
Tre Tucker
Jayden Reed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jayden Reed
vs
Keenan Allen
Jayden Reed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jayden Reed
vs
Tre Harris
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jayden Reed
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jayden Reed
vs
Pat Bryant
Jayden Reed
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jayden Reed
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jayden Reed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jayden Reed
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jayden Reed
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Ray Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Najee Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaleb Johnson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
CFB

Jamari Johnson Looking to Deliver in Week 1 Challenge
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
CFB

Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
CFB

Kamario Taylor Primed for Big Showing in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Named Clemson Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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