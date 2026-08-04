Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Set to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Ricky Pearsall (knee) has had an unimaginable start to his NFL career, marked by injuries and flashes of fantasy-football stardom. After ending his rookie season on a tear, Pearsall was on track to fully break out in his sophomore season before spraining his PCL, which sidelined him for 8 games. In Weeks 1-4, Pearsall was first in yards per reception (16.4), second in average depth of target (15.9), third in deep-target rate (32.1%), and fourth in receiving yards (327), according to PFF data. In Year 3, Pearsall finds himself in an improved offense with the addition of Mike Evans and rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling. Evans will allow Pearsall to slide back into his natural slot and "Z" receiver role that he played at the end of his rookie season. Additionally, with Evans' Hall of Fame pedigree, defenses will gravitate toward him, allowing Pearsall to operate freely against lesser defensive backs. Emeka Egbuka was the beneficiary of this a year ago when he was the WR10 overall with Evans on the field before injuries. On paper, the 49ers' passing game looks crowded, which likely contributes to Pearsall being drafted outside of the Top-35 receivers. However, Stribling projects as a developmental rookie, George Kittle is rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and Christian McCaffrey is a major regression candidate after his 2025 season. Pearsall has a chance to secure a healthy amount of targets in a high-powered offense. These factors make Pearsall a receiver to prioritize in the middle-to-late rounds of fantasy drafts. Update 8/4/26: Pearsall is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the nagging PCL injury that dates back to last season. Fantasy managers can remove Pearsall's name from their redraft league draft boards, but he still holds value in dynasty leagues. The 49ers brought back Deebo Samuel Sr. to replace Pearsall, and Deebo is expected to play all over the field in 2026.