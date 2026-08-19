Kyle Monangai 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Week-to-Week With a Hyper-Extended Knee, Sleeper RB2 When he Returns
Kyle Monangai is entering Year 2 with a chance to take a huge step forward. Monangai's role within Chicago's offense grew as the 2025 season wore on, culminating in 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He brought a combination of explosion and power that the Bears' offense needed. In Year 2 of head coach Ben Johnson's system, Monangai's role should only continue to grow. As the 2025 season progressed, the Bears' running back tandem of Monangai and D'Andre Swift was beginning to look like the Jahmyr Gibbs-David Montgomery combination we saw during Johnson's Detroit days. The difference here is that Monangai is a more explosive player than his counterpart, Montgomery. While Monangai seems poised to begin the season in the backup role once again, there is a real possibility that he works his way into the starting role at some point. At minimum, Monangai is well-positioned for something close to a 50/50 timeshare. After finishing as the RB30 in 2025, Monangai is being drafted in that range early in the draft process. He is absolutely worth that price, with a legitimate chance to finish in the top 24. Update 8/19/2026: Monangai is week-to-week with a hyperextended knee, and his status for Week 1 is up in the air. He will likely be out the rest of training camp, but fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status leading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller