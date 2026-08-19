Justin Jefferson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Looking to Bounce Back to Elite WR1 Status After Down Season
Justin Jefferson and quarterback JJ McCarthy couldn't get on the same page last season, limiting Jefferson to the worst season of his career. The 26-year-old caught 84 of 144 targets for two touchdowns while adding seven yards on two rushes. He owned 30.2% of the team's target share, but it took 144 targets for Jefferson to log his fifth-straight 1,000-yard campaign. Before last year, Jefferson averaged 99 catches for 1,486 yards and eight touchdowns in his previous five seasons. He was plagued by poor quarterback play, which also limited other top offensive weapons, wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Before 2025, Minnesota had high-octane offenses under head coach Kevin O'Connell, and the team is set to turn things around this season with most of the offense returning. The Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year deal in March after the Cardinals released him. Murray competed with McCarthy for the Vikings' starting quarterback job during training camp and ended up winning the starting gig. The former No. 1 overall pick will look to revitalize his career and get Jefferson back on track as an elite fantasy WR1. Jefferson's fantasy value solely relies on whether Murray can bounce back. At RotoBaller, he's currently ranked as WR6 and is projected to rack up 108 catches for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns in 2026, making him a borderline first-round pick heading into 2026 fantasy football drafts.