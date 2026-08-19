Jayden Higgins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Torn ACL Derails 2026 Season, Becomes a Dynasty Stash for 2027
Jayden Higgins, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and recorded 41 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. While he got off to a somewhat slow start, Higgins emerged as a top-30 fantasy receiver during the middle portion of the season, averaging more than eight fantasy points per game and scoring three touchdowns from Weeks 8 through 14. Higgins should see additional opportunities in 2026 following the departure of veteran receiver Christian Kirk. Of course, the Texans also selected Higgins' Iowa State teammate, Jaylin Noel, in the third round of last year's draft. However, Noel's rookie-year usage suggests he will primarily operate out of the slot, while Higgins and Nico Collins handle the majority of the snaps on the outside and in two-receiver sets. Fantasy managers considering Higgins will likely base their evaluation on quarterback C.J. Stroud. Although Stroud has struggled at times over the past two seasons, he showcased elite upside as a rookie and should benefit from entering his second year in offensive coordinator Nick Caley's system. If the Texans' offense takes a step forward, Higgins could emerge as one of the best values in fantasy football, considering he is currently being drafted as a WR5 in the 12th round. Update 8/19/26: Higgins suffered a torn ACL during training camp and will miss the rest of the 2026 season. He is a must-hold in dynasty leagues as he looks to make a full recovery in time for 2027.