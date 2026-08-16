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Will Jeremiyah Love Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Jeremiyah Love - College Football DFS Picks, NFL Draft Rookie

Will Jeremiyah Love play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2026? Will Jeremiyah Love be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andersen breaks down the latest Jeremiyah Love injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Jeremiyah Love Play In Week 1?
Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Arizona Cardinals selected running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Arizona has a relatively crowded backfield with James Conner (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier, but it was obvious that Love's selection in the first round made him the favorite to start at running back for the Cardinals in Week 1.

Unfortunately, Love's path to the starting job faces a new obstacle. The Notre Dame product picked up an ankle injury during the Cardinals' preseason opener, quickly sparking plenty of concern for fantasy football majors in redraft and dynasty leagues.

Love's injury has suddenly put his status in doubt for the rest of the preseason and the start of the regular season. Will Love play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Jeremiyah Love Play In Week 1?

The Cardinals gave Love 14 touches in his first taste of pro action during Thursday's preseason opener. He had 11 carries, 58 rushing yards, three targets, three catches, and 14 receiving yards during the Cardinals' preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, Love picked up an injury along the way. In the days following the victory, head coach Mike LaFleur said that Love was dealing with an ankle injury and would be re-evaluated, but he declined to comment on whether it was a high-ankle or low-ankle ailment.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Love suffered a high-ankle sprain. The recovery looks different for every player, but the expectation is that Love will miss the remainder of the 2026 preseason. Arizona is hopeful that he'll be available to play in the team's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13, 2026.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com has confirmed that Love will sit out Week 2 of the preseason, and as LaFleur previously announced, the rookie will be re-evaluated next week.

 

Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Love is a highly talented running back who excelled at Notre Dame. During the 2025 college football season, he tallied 1,372 rushing yards, 280 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns. He made 40 trips to the end zone over his final two seasons at school.

The 21-year-old has every-down potential in the NFL, which is why the Cardinals and first-year head coach LaFleur were so willing to draft him third overall.

It's worth noting that Allgeier — and Conner, to a lesser extent — could eat into Love's workload this year. We saw Allgeier maintain a weekly role in Atlanta despite playing behind one of the most dependable running backs, Bijan Robinson.

However, Love is the undisputed No. 1 running back in Arizona, both short-term and long-term. He possesses good vision at the line of scrimmage, decent passing-down skills, and the ability to pick up yards after contact. Even if Conner and Allgeier both carve out roles in Arizona, this backfield will belong to Love once he has a clean bill of health.

Love is regarded as one of the top running backs in fantasy football. We're particularly intrigued about his upside in an offense that could lean on the rushing attack if Jacoby Brissett is unable to replicate his passing productivity from last season. He is the RB15 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings, and he's the overall RB4 in RotoBaller's dynasty rankings.

Currently, Love has an ADP of 29 in redraft leagues. That slot falls in the third round, and that ADP makes him the 13th running back off the board. Given that his injury concerns aren't overly serious, he's an intriguing RB2 target at his current price tag.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jacoby Brissett, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jacoby Brissett, Tyler Allgeier:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Conner
vs
George Holani
James Conner
vs
Evan McPherson
James Conner
vs
Skyler Bell
James Conner
vs
Kirk Cousins
James Conner
vs
Najee Harris
James Conner
vs
Chris Bell
James Conner
vs
Cole Kmet
James Conner
vs
Theo Johnson
James Conner
vs
Chase McLaughlin
James Conner
vs
Dallas Cowboys
James Conner
vs
DJ Giddens
James Conner
vs
Emari Demercado
James Conner
vs
Noah Gray
James Conner
vs
Isaiah Davis
James Conner
vs
New England Patriots
James Conner
vs
Demario Douglas
James Conner
vs
Jaylen Wright
James Conner
vs
Shedeur Sanders
James Conner
vs
Keon Coleman
James Conner
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
James Conner
vs
Harrison Mevis
James Conner
vs
New York Giants
James Conner
vs
Tez Johnson
James Conner
vs
Buffalo Bills
James Conner
vs
Chicago Bears
James Conner
vs
Demarcus Robinson
James Conner
vs
Xavier Legette
James Conner
vs
San Francisco 49ers
James Conner
vs
Harrison Butker
James Conner
vs
Elijah Sarratt
James Conner
vs
Treylon Burks
James Conner
vs
Daniel Bellinger
James Conner
vs
Will Reichard
James Conner
vs
Trevor Etienne
James Conner
vs
Elic Ayomanor
James Conner
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Conner
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Conner
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Conner
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Conner
vs
James Cook III
James Conner
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Conner
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Conner
vs
De'Von Achane
James Conner
vs
Chase Brown
James Conner
vs
Derrick Henry
James Conner
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Conner
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Conner
vs
Kyren Williams
James Conner
vs
Javonte Williams
James Conner
vs
Breece Hall
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Wilson
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Wilson
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Germie Bernard
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Samaje Perine
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cade Otton
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Ray Davis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Travis Hunter
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Seth McGowan
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tre Harris
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tank Dell
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sean Tucker
Jacoby Brissett
vs
AJ Barner
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall

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to Make the Transition to Second Base
Tua Tagovailoa

has "Inside Track" on Starting QB Job
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
CFB

Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
CFB

Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
CFB

Virginia Running Back Room Rounding Out
CFB

Tony Elliott Not Against Two-Quarterback System
CFB

Duke's Quarterback Competition Continues
Joshua Báez

Cardinals Promote Top Outfield Prospect Joshua Baez to Major Leagues
CFB

Penn State Running Back James Peoples Standing Out at Practice
CFB

Edrees Farooq Suffers Leg Injury, Taken to Hospital
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
CFB

AK Dear Suffers Ankle Injury, Set to Miss Time
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
CFB

Jordan Lyle Arrested on Reckless Driving, Aggravated Fleeing Charges
Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagan Dealing With Hand Soreness
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
Yuki Kawamura

Joins Japan's Qualifier Squad
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Rui Hachimura

Leads Japan's Qualifier Roster
Klay Thompson

Eyes Role on Title Contender
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Jacob deGrom

Pulled Early on Thursday With Triceps Fatigue
CFB

AK Dear Injured During Alabama's Fall Scrimmage
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
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