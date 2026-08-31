Updated PPR wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered WR rankings for 2026, including Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze, Drake London, and more.
Week 1 is around the corner as all patiently wait for the 2026 NFL season to begin. NFL cut-down day is in the books, and at RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our rankings to account for the latest news and transactions. Today, we focus on wideouts with the latest PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Wide receivers have a ton of value in PPR formats, and you can find our top 125 ranked wide receivers below.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where pass-catchers such as Drake London, Rome Odunze, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Carnell Tate, Stefon Diggs, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Kayshon Boutte, and Adonai Mitchell stand.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|7
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|11
|2
|7
|Drake London
|WR
|15
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Nico Collins
|WR
|21
|2
|10
|Chris Olave
|WR
|22
|2
|11
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|23
|3
|12
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|24
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|30
|3
|15
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|32
|3
|16
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|34
|3
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|37
|3
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|38
|4
|19
|Davante Adams
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|43
|4
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|44
|4
|23
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|45
|4
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|46
|4
|25
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|47
|5
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|49
|5
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|50
|5
|28
|Mike Evans
|WR
|52
|5
|29
|Christian Watson
|WR
|56
|5
|30
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|62
|5
|31
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|64
|5
|32
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|69
|5
|33
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|75
|5
|34
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|79
|5
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|82
|5
|36
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|84
|6
|37
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|86
|6
|38
|Josh Downs
|WR
|87
|6
|39
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|89
|6
|40
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|90
|6
|41
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|94
|7
|42
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|95
|7
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|99
|7
|44
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|100
|7
|45
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|102
|7
|46
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|110
|8
|47
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|111
|8
|48
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|114
|8
|49
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|116
|8
|50
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|120
|8
|51
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|121
|8
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|123
|8
|53
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|125
|8
|54
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|129
|9
|55
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|132
|9
|56
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|135
|9
|57
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|140
|9
|58
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|145
|9
|59
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|147
|9
|60
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|150
|10
|61
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|151
|10
|62
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|155
|10
|63
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|161
|10
|64
|Tre Harris
|WR
|162
|10
|65
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|164
|10
|66
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|171
|11
|67
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|175
|11
|68
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|177
|11
|69
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|179
|11
|70
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|180
|11
|71
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|181
|11
|72
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|183
|11
|73
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|185
|11
|74
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|187
|11
|75
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|188
|12
|76
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|190
|12
|77
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|192
|12
|78
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|195
|12
|79
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|196
|12
|80
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|207
|12
|81
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|208
|12
|82
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|209
|12
|83
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|216
|12
|84
|Chris Bell
|WR
|226
|13
|85
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|227
|13
|86
|Malik Washington
|WR
|234
|13
|87
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|235
|13
|88
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|236
|13
|89
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|238
|13
|90
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|239
|14
|91
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|242
|15
|92
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|244
|15
|93
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|245
|15
|94
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|249
|15
|95
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|251
|15
|96
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|256
|16
|97
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|258
|16
|98
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|259
|16
|99
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|260
|16
|100
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|261
|16
|101
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|265
|16
|102
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|267
|16
|103
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|269
|16
|104
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|271
|16
|105
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|275
|16
|106
|Jack Bech
|WR
|277
|16
|107
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|279
|16
|108
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|281
|16
|109
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|286
|16
|110
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|288
|16
|111
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|290
|16
|112
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|291
|16
|113
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|293
|16
|114
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|302
|16
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|304
|16
|116
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|308
|16
|117
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|309
|16
|118
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|312
|16
|119
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|318
|16
|120
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|319
|16
|121
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|324
|16
|122
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|327
|16
|123
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|328
|16
|124
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|331
|16
|125
|Tank Dell
|WR
|336
|16
|126
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|339
|16
|127
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|345
|16
|128
|Barion Brown
|WR
|350
|16
|129
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|355
|16
|130
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|358
|16
|131
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|360
|16
|132
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|361
|16
|133
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|363
|16
|134
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|366
|16
|135
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|383
|16
|136
|Tory Horton
|WR
|389
|16
|137
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|392
|16
|138
|Savion Williams
|WR
|394
|16
|139
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|396
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed battled through an injury-marred season in 2025, as he missed 10 games due to collarbone and foot issues. Across the seven games he was active for, Reed hauled in just 19 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. Throughout his career in Green Bay to this point, Reed's fantasy ceiling has been held down by the Packers' crowded wide receiver room and the team's run-heavy play-style. However, the Packers lost a pair of veteran wideouts in Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks over the offseason, and the team may be forced to turn to the air more often with star running back Josh Jacobs currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest.
Green Bay still has two up-and-coming wideouts in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who could eat into Reed's playing time and target share. Still, Reed looks well-positioned for the heaviest workload of his career. In addition to his work as a receiver, Reed has 34 career carries and could be relied upon more in the run game with Jacobs sidelined. As a late mid-round pick by current redraft ADP, Reed could end up being a great value selection for fantasy managers.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had the tail end of his 2025 season disrupted after he suffered a knee injury that kept him sidelined from Week 12 through Week 16. However, even in a season in which he ultimately missed five games due to injury, London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets. Over the last two seasons with Atlanta, London has averaged 9.3 targets per game and hauled in 16 touchdown catches.
While the Falcons have a pair of capable pass-catchers in tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and running back Bijan Robinson, London profiles as the team's most dangerous wide receiver by a mile and should dominate target share once again in 2026. Atlanta's uncertain quarterback situation is a potential limiting factor for London's fantasy upside, but the 25-year-old has proven he can produce through underwhelming quarterback play in the past. Particularly in PPR-scoring leagues, London remains a viable fantasy WR1 despite the less-than-ideal offensive environment around him in Atlanta.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Across 12 games in 2025, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze recorded 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start to the year, but his production tailed off in the second half of the season, and he missed time with a foot injury down the stretch. Including the Bears' two playoff contests, Odunze recorded more than three receptions in just one out of seven games he suited up in after Week 8.
However, Odunze has been healthy throughout this summer, reportedly having no issues with the foot injury that hampered him in 2025. In contrast, Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) has been dealing with a groin injury throughout much of training camp. Additionally, Chicago could be looking to funnel more targets to Odunze in 2026 after the team traded away veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills at the start of the offseason. Entering the year, Odunze may be flying under the radar at his current redraft ADP of WR27.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (lower body) did not practice on Monday and "seems to be dealing with a lower-body injury," according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Across 17 games in 2025, the 25-year-old recorded 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets. With a fully healthy season from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Flowers' numbers could take another leap forward in 2026.
However, Flowers has been battling an undisclosed injury for about a week now. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has previously said that the star wide receiver should be ready for Week 1, so it does not appear to be a serious ailment. Still, Flowers' health status is definitely something for fantasy managers to monitor until he returns to the practice field with no restrictions. When he's on the field, Flowers profiles as a high-end fantasy WR2.
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (hamstring) will be eased in, but he is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. The Steelers are expected to have both Pittman and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) available for the season opener, but they could both be on a snap count after missing a chunk of time in training camp this summer.
The 28-year-old Pittman had a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games in his final year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 before the Steelers traded for him in the offseason. He also had just 784 receiving yards on 80 receptions, his lowest yardage total since his rookie season in 2020. In his first year in Pittsburgh, the former second-rounder from USC will give quarterback Aaron Rodgers another experienced pass-catcher underneath. But in an offense that could remain a run-first unit, Pittman will be more of a WR4/flex target in fantasy football drafts while playing second fiddle to Metcalf. RotoBaller has Pittman ranked as the WR42 as he heads into his seventh NFL campaign.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Drake London, Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Carnell Tate, Stefon Diggs, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Kayshon Boutte, and Adonai Mitchell:
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