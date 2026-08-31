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Updated 2026 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: PPR Scoring

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Updated PPR wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered WR rankings for 2026, including Jayden Reed, Rome Odunze, Drake London, and more.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 is around the corner as all patiently wait for the 2026 NFL season to begin. NFL cut-down day is in the books, and at RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our rankings to account for the latest news and transactions. Today, we focus on wideouts with the latest PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Wide receivers have a ton of value in PPR formats, and you can find our top 125 ranked wide receivers below.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where pass-catchers such as Drake London, Rome Odunze, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Carnell Tate, Stefon Diggs, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Kayshon Boutte, and Adonai Mitchell stand.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 3
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 4
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 6
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 7
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR 11
2 7 Drake London WR 15
2 8 George Pickens WR 19
2 9 Nico Collins WR 21
2 10 Chris Olave WR 22
2 11 A.J. Brown WR 23
3 12 Malik Nabers WR 24
3 13 Zay Flowers WR 28
3 14 DeVonta Smith WR 30
3 15 Ladd McConkey WR 32
3 16 Tee Higgins WR 34
3 17 Rashee Rice WR 37
3 18 Garrett Wilson WR 38
4 19 Davante Adams WR 40
4 20 Jaylen Waddle WR 41
4 21 Luther Burden III WR 43
4 22 Jameson Williams WR 44
4 23 Emeka Egbuka WR 45
4 24 Tetairoa McMillan WR 46
4 25 Terry McLaurin WR 47
5 26 DJ Moore WR 49
5 27 Parker Washington WR 50
5 28 Mike Evans WR 52
5 29 Christian Watson WR 56
5 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 62
5 31 Rome Odunze WR 64
5 32 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 69
5 33 Jayden Reed WR 75
5 34 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 79
5 35 DK Metcalf WR 82
5 36 Jordan Addison WR 84
6 37 Quentin Johnston WR 86
6 38 Josh Downs WR 87
6 39 Courtland Sutton WR 89
6 40 Carnell Tate WR 90
6 41 Michael Wilson WR 94
7 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 95
7 43 Stefon Diggs WR 99
7 44 Matthew Golden WR 100
7 45 Xavier Worthy WR 102
7 46 KC Concepcion WR 110
8 47 Alec Pierce WR 111
8 48 Makai Lemon WR 114
8 49 Romeo Doubs WR 116
8 50 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 120
8 51 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 121
8 52 Jakobi Meyers WR 123
8 53 Jalen Coker WR 125
8 54 Khalil Shakir WR 129
9 55 Rashid Shaheed WR 132
9 56 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 135
9 57 Jalen McMillan WR 140
9 58 Jordyn Tyson WR 145
9 59 Denzel Boston WR 147
9 60 Tre Tucker WR 150
10 61 Ryan Flournoy WR 151
10 62 Keenan Allen WR 155
10 63 Kayshon Boutte WR 161
10 64 Tre Harris WR 162
10 65 Jalen Nailor WR 164
10 66 Calvin Ridley WR 171
11 67 Pat Bryant WR 175
11 68 Adonai Mitchell WR 177
11 69 Isaac TeSlaa WR 179
11 70 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 180
11 71 Devaughn Vele WR 181
11 72 Caleb Douglas WR 183
11 73 Jauan Jennings WR 185
11 74 Rashod Bateman WR 187
11 75 Dontayvion Wicks WR 188
12 76 Malachi Fields WR 190
12 77 Jerry Jeudy WR 192
12 78 Jaylin Noel WR 195
12 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 196
12 80 Germie Bernard WR 207
12 81 Travis Hunter WR 208
12 82 Zachariah Branch WR 209
12 83 Cyrus Allen WR 216
12 84 Chris Bell WR 226
13 85 Cooper Kupp WR 227
13 86 Malik Washington WR 234
13 87 Tyquan Thornton WR 235
13 88 Ted Hurst WR 236
13 89 Jahan Dotson WR 238
13 90 Andrei Iosivas WR 239
14 91 Mack Hollins WR 242
15 92 Chimere Dike WR 244
15 93 Kalif Raymond WR 245
15 94 Xavier Hutchinson WR 249
15 95 Kendrick Bourne WR 251
15 96 DeMario Douglas WR 256
16 97 Darius Slayton WR 258
16 98 Joshua Palmer WR 259
16 99 Troy Franklin WR 260
16 100 Antonio Williams WR 261
16 101 Xavier Legette WR 265
16 102 Bryce Lance WR 267
16 103 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 269
16 104 Treylon Burks WR 271
16 105 Darnell Mooney WR 275
16 106 Jack Bech WR 277
16 107 KaVontae Turpin WR 279
16 108 Elic Ayomanor WR 281
16 109 Demarcus Robinson WR 286
16 110 Jalen Tolbert WR 288
16 111 Tez Johnson WR 290
16 112 Jahdae Walker WR 291
16 113 Marquise Brown WR 293
16 114 Skyler Bell WR 302
16 115 Elijah Sarratt WR 304
16 116 Keon Coleman WR 308
16 117 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 309
16 118 Tutu Atwell WR 312
16 119 Kyle Williams WR 318
16 120 Zavion Thomas WR 319
16 121 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 324
16 122 Darius Cooper WR 327
16 123 Jordan Whittington WR 328
16 124 Christian Kirk WR 331
16 125 Tank Dell WR 336
16 126 Konata Mumpfield WR 339
16 127 Jaylin Lane WR 345
16 128 Barion Brown WR 350
16 129 Brenen Thompson WR 355
16 130 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 358
16 131 Cedric Tillman WR 360
16 132 Brandon Aiyuk WR 361
16 133 Dyami Brown WR 363
16 134 Jacob Cowing WR 366
16 135 Ashton Dulin WR 383
16 136 Tory Horton WR 389
16 137 Greg Dortch WR 392
16 138 Savion Williams WR 394
16 139 Eli Heidenreich WR 396

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed battled through an injury-marred season in 2025, as he missed 10 games due to collarbone and foot issues. Across the seven games he was active for, Reed hauled in just 19 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. Throughout his career in Green Bay to this point, Reed's fantasy ceiling has been held down by the Packers' crowded wide receiver room and the team's run-heavy play-style. However, the Packers lost a pair of veteran wideouts in Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks over the offseason, and the team may be forced to turn to the air more often with star running back Josh Jacobs currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to an offseason arrest.

Green Bay still has two up-and-coming wideouts in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who could eat into Reed's playing time and target share. Still, Reed looks well-positioned for the heaviest workload of his career. In addition to his work as a receiver, Reed has 34 career carries and could be relied upon more in the run game with Jacobs sidelined. As a late mid-round pick by current redraft ADP, Reed could end up being a great value selection for fantasy managers.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had the tail end of his 2025 season disrupted after he suffered a knee injury that kept him sidelined from Week 12 through Week 16. However, even in a season in which he ultimately missed five games due to injury, London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets. Over the last two seasons with Atlanta, London has averaged 9.3 targets per game and hauled in 16 touchdown catches.

While the Falcons have a pair of capable pass-catchers in tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and running back Bijan Robinson, London profiles as the team's most dangerous wide receiver by a mile and should dominate target share once again in 2026. Atlanta's uncertain quarterback situation is a potential limiting factor for London's fantasy upside, but the 25-year-old has proven he can produce through underwhelming quarterback play in the past. Particularly in PPR-scoring leagues, London remains a viable fantasy WR1 despite the less-than-ideal offensive environment around him in Atlanta.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Across 12 games in 2025, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze recorded 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start to the year, but his production tailed off in the second half of the season, and he missed time with a foot injury down the stretch. Including the Bears' two playoff contests, Odunze recorded more than three receptions in just one out of seven games he suited up in after Week 8.

However, Odunze has been healthy throughout this summer, reportedly having no issues with the foot injury that hampered him in 2025. In contrast, Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) has been dealing with a groin injury throughout much of training camp. Additionally, Chicago could be looking to funnel more targets to Odunze in 2026 after the team traded away veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills at the start of the offseason. Entering the year, Odunze may be flying under the radar at his current redraft ADP of WR27.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (lower body) did not practice on Monday and "seems to be dealing with a lower-body injury," according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Across 17 games in 2025, the 25-year-old recorded 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets. With a fully healthy season from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Flowers' numbers could take another leap forward in 2026.

However, Flowers has been battling an undisclosed injury for about a week now. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has previously said that the star wide receiver should be ready for Week 1, so it does not appear to be a serious ailment. Still, Flowers' health status is definitely something for fantasy managers to monitor until he returns to the practice field with no restrictions. When he's on the field, Flowers profiles as a high-end fantasy WR2.

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (hamstring) will be eased in, but he is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. The Steelers are expected to have both Pittman and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) available for the season opener, but they could both be on a snap count after missing a chunk of time in training camp this summer.

The 28-year-old Pittman had a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games in his final year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 before the Steelers traded for him in the offseason. He also had just 784 receiving yards on 80 receptions, his lowest yardage total since his rookie season in 2020. In his first year in Pittsburgh, the former second-rounder from USC will give quarterback Aaron Rodgers another experienced pass-catcher underneath. But in an offense that could remain a run-first unit, Pittman will be more of a WR4/flex target in fantasy football drafts while playing second fiddle to Metcalf. RotoBaller has Pittman ranked as the WR42 as he heads into his seventh NFL campaign.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Drake London, Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Carnell Tate, Stefon Diggs, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, Kayshon Boutte, and Adonai Mitchell:

Drake London
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De'Von Achane
Drake London
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Derrick Henry
Drake London
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Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
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Chase Brown
Drake London
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Saquon Barkley
Drake London
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Omarion Hampton
Drake London
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Justin Jefferson
Drake London
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George Pickens
Drake London
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James Cook III
Drake London
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Brock Bowers
Drake London
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CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
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Nico Collins
Drake London
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Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
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Chris Olave
Drake London
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
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A.J. Brown
Drake London
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
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Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
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Kyren Williams
Drake London
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Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
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Trey McBride
Drake London
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Puka Nacua
Drake London
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Javonte Williams
Drake London
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Bijan Robinson
Drake London
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Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
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Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
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Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
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Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
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Rashee Rice
Drake London
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Garrett Wilson
Drake London
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Josh Allen
Drake London
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Davante Adams
Drake London
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Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
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Colston Loveland
Drake London
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Luther Burden III
Drake London
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Jameson Williams
Drake London
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Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
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Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
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Bucky Irving
Drake London
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DJ Moore
Drake London
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Parker Washington
Drake London
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Lamar Jackson
Drake London
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Mike Evans
Drake London
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Christian Watson
Drake London
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
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Jayden Reed
Drake London
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
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DK Metcalf
Drake London
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Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
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Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
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Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
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Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
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Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
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Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
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Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
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Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
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Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
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Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
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Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
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Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
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Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
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Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
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Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
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Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
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Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
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Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
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Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
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Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
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Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
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Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
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Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
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Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
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J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
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DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
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Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
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Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
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Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
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Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
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Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
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Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
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Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
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Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
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Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
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Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
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Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
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Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
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Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
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Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
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Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
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CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
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Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
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Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
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A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
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Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
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Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
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Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
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Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
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Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
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Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
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Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
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Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
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KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
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Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
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Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Allen
Garrett Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
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Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
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D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
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Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
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Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
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Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
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DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
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Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Lamar Jackson
Garrett Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
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Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
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A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
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David Montgomery
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
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Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
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Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
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Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
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George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
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Jalen Hurts
Garrett Wilson
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Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
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Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
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Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Daniels
Garrett Wilson
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Drake London
Garrett Wilson
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Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
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De'Von Achane
Garrett Wilson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Hurts
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Breece Hall
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Joe Burrow
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake Maye
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyren Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Herbert
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Caleb Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Reed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alec Pierce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyler Murray
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Nix
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyler Murray
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dak Prescott
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jalen Coker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Ray Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Shough
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Daniel Jones
Tre Tucker
vs
Cam Ward
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Bryce Young
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tre Tucker
vs
Mark Andrews
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Willis
Tre Tucker
vs
Cam Little
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Houston Texans
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ray Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cam Ward
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Bryce Young
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Tucker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cam Little
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brenton Strange
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denver Broncos
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Woody Marks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jason Myers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Sam Darnold
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Pickens
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Nico Collins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
A.J. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Nabers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devonta Smith
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tee Higgins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashee Rice
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Davante Adams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Luther Burden III
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jameson Williams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denver Broncos
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jason Myers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Little
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Calvin Ridley
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bryce Young
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Ward
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ray Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Houston Texans
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
A.J. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Davante Adams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DJ Moore

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Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
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