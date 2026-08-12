Calvin Ridley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: From Top Target To Third Option?
Calvin Ridley came to the Tennessee Titans to be their top target and to revitalize their receiving corps. But after a 1,000-yard year in 2024, the wheels fell off in 2025. Ridley was limited to seven games due to injury and did not do much in them - 17 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns. Now he enters the 2026 campaign with competition coming from all sides. Tennessee drafted Ohio State wunderkind Carnell Tate fourth overall in April and added 1,000-yard slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson via free agency. Now Ridley might have to fight for 100 targets in 2026 after averaging 128 per year between 2023 and 2024. His track record is very good - three 1,000-yard seasons, 40 touchdowns in 90 career contests - but will second-year quarterback Cam Ward be able to put the ball in his hands? And will Ridley receive enough targets to have a fourth 1,000-yard year? Tate and Robinson are currently ranked ahead of Ridley on most draft sheets, with Ridley clocking in as a WR50 to WR55 overall. He has a better chance of finishing in the 700-800-yard range than he does turning back time and putting up the numbers he used to during his days with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.