Malik Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Sleeper In PPR Leagues
Malik Washington landed on the fantasy football map last season, but not for a good reason. His 6.9 yards-per-catch average was the worst among wide receivers with at least 40 receptions, and it was the worst by far. The former sixth-round pick was targeted often in Miami, especially once speedster Tyreek Hill was lost for the season with a serious knee injury, yet most of Washington's catches were under 10 yards. He enters 2026 as arguably Miami's top receiver now that Jaylen Waddle was traded away, albeit by default because the Dolphins have the worst receiving corps in the league. The Dolphins drafted a couple of receivers in the third round in April and added retreads like Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, but Washington is the de facto WR1 for new quarterback Malik Willis. The jury is out on whether Willis can be a starting signal-caller since he has had a small sample size of starts, but if Willis and Washington have chemistry, they might boost each other's fantasy values in 2026. Miami will likely be trailing in most of their games since they are in a full rebuild, so Washington could rack up tons of receptions that could make him a fantasy sleeper in PPR leagues. Keep an eye on him in the late rounds and feel free to add him as receiver depth that could blossom into a WR3 or WR4 for your squad.