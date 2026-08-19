Darius Slayton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Still Part Of Big Blue As A WR2
Darius Slayton has spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Giants, which is impressive considering his numbers have been on the average side. While he has had four 700-yard years, he has never broken the 800-yard barrier before. Slayton scored eight touchdowns in his rookie campaign back in 2019, but he has only scored 14 touchdowns in the six seasons since. While Slayton's 37-538-1 line last season did not keep him on many fantasy rosters, he enters the new year as New York's WR2 now that Wan'Dale Robinson took his talents to Tennessee. With Malik Nabers coming back from a torn ACL, and newly-signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III lower on the target chart, Slayton looks like he should be able to provide fantasy managers with another 700-yard season. New tight end Isaiah Likely is like having another wideout on the field, so Slayton will battle him for the second-highest amount of targets on the team behind Nabers. Count on Slayton to be in the 700-750-yard range in 2026, which makes him a WR4 or WR5 at best on a fantasy team in standard or dynasty leagues.