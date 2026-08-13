MarShawn Lloyd 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Finally Healthy, Clear Path to Secure Backup Role to Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd has missed most of the first two seasons of his career due to multiple injuries, as he has only appeared in one game since being drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Emmanuel Wilson signing with the Seahawks this offseason, it leaves Lloyd and Chris Brooks (currently on the active/NFI list) as the backup running backs to Josh Jacobs. Lloyd is finally healthy this offseason and has flashed potential in training camp. "He's flashed the ability. Certainly, he's an explosive dude who can make some big, explosive plays," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to be ready by Week 1. However, Jacobs could also face discipline following an alleged domestic incident in Wisconsin in May. Lloyd has been getting the first-team reps in Green Bay's offense while Jacobs and Brooks have been sidelined and has been making plays in camp. Packers quarterback Jordan Love thinks Lloyd will be a playmaker in the Packers offense, calling him "very fast, and very twitchy." If he can stay healthy, Lloyd should carve out a role in Green Bay's backfield, and his fantasy stock would skyrocket even more if Jacobs were to miss any time. The 25-year-old is worth a late-round flier at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 172 and must-draft for Jacobs managers.