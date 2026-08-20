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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (2026)

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RotoBaller's updated running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Have you already drafted your fantasy team and are looking ahead to Week 1 start-sit calls? Or are you just looking at the Week 1 rankings before your draft to see who could produce a spike week right out of the gate? Either way, we have you covered with our updated Week 1 running back fantasy football rankings for 2026.

In the rankings below, find out where Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell, and more stand for the opening week of the fantasy football season

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Chase Brown RB
2 8 Saquon Barkley RB
2 9 Omarion Hampton RB
2 10 De'Von Achane RB
2 11 Javonte Williams RB
3 12 James Cook III RB
3 13 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 14 Josh Jacobs RB
3 15 Kyren Williams RB
3 16 Breece Hall RB
3 17 D'Andre Swift RB
4 18 Cam Skattebo RB
4 19 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 20 David Montgomery RB
5 21 Bucky Irving RB
5 22 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 23 Jaylen Warren RB
5 24 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 25 Tony Pollard RB
5 26 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 27 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 28 Rico Dowdle RB
6 29 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 30 Jordan Mason RB
6 31 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 32 Jadarian Price RB
7 33 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 34 Rachaad White RB
7 35 Kyle Monangai RB
7 36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 37 Blake Corum RB
8 38 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 39 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 40 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 41 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 42 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 43 RJ Harvey RB
10 44 Tyjae Spears RB
10 45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 46 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 47 Dylan Sampson RB
10 48 Alvin Kamara RB
10 49 Tank Bigsby RB
11 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 51 Woody Marks RB
11 52 George Holani RB
11 53 Jaydon Blue RB
11 54 Sean Tucker RB
11 55 Justice Hill RB
11 56 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 57 Samaje Perine RB
12 58 Kimani Vidal RB
12 59 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 60 Braelon Allen RB
12 61 Jonah Coleman RB
12 62 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 63 Emari Demercado RB
12 64 James Conner RB
13 65 Ray Davis RB
13 66 Jaylen Wright RB
13 67 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 68 Isaiah Davis RB
14 69 Seth McGowan RB
14 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 71 Malik Davis RB
14 72 Chris Brooks RB
14 73 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 74 Kaytron Allen RB
14 75 Kaelon Black RB
15 76 Devin Singletary RB
15 77 Jordan James RB
15 78 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 79 Demond Claiborne RB
15 80 Ty Johnson RB
15 81 Brashard Smith RB
15 82 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 83 Emmett Johnson RB
15 84 Trey Benson RB
15 85 Adam Randall RB
15 86 DJ Giddens RB
15 87 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 88 Phil Mafah RB
16 89 Devin Neal RB
16 90 Jerome Ford RB

 

Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (hamstring), who was hurt on his final play of joint practice on Wednesday against the Miami Dolphins, will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN's John Keim. Quinn also said that White is "certainly close," so it does not appear his hamstring injury is serious at all. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reports that White is out at practice on Thursday and was seen catching footballs on the Juggs machine.

The Commanders will have a lighter practice. If White responds well the rest of the week and early next week, he could be cleared to participate in the team's final preseason contest on Friday, Aug. 28, against the Baltimore Ravens.

In his first year in Washington, White is expected to serve in a change-of-pace role behind RB1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but his pass-catching prowess could make him a sneaky flex option at the RB position in point-per-reception fantasy formats. In his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White caught 205 passes on 230 targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns in 67 games (48 starts). RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 41 RB for 2026.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten "looked like an absolute star" in the team's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tuten recorded 386 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 93 touches across 15 games as a rookie. With former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Tuten could have a chance to break out as the clear RB1 in Jacksonville in 2026.

The Jaguars signed veteran back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, and the team is currently listing Tuten and Rodriguez Jr. as co-starters. However, it appears as though Tuten could be separating himself with his play in training camp. The 22-year-old profiles as a high-upside running back who could wind up as a steal for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of RB25.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black "looked powerful" in his return during Tuesday's joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Black missed the previous two weeks of camp with an inner-thigh injury, but he was the team's top runner on Tuesday with Christian McCaffrey still sitting due to undisclosed tightness. Black, a third-rounder, did not look rusty at all, taking an early carry for 50 yards while showing violence and strength on several runs.

He also had a catch at the goal line during a red-zone drill. "I thought he looked good hitting the hole and running hard," quarterback Brock Purdy said. The Niners cut RB Khalil Herbert on Monday, and Jordan James (rib) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) are injured. Going into camp, James was the favorite for RB2 duties behind the oft-injured McCaffrey, but if Black continues to impress and James continues to sit out with his injury, it could be Black winning the RB2 role going into Week 1 in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the San Francisco 49ers for a joint practice on Tuesday, and the loudest ovation of the day came on a tone-setting run from second-year running back Omarion Hampton. Reportedly welcoming contact all day, Hampton drew the attention of onlookers and teammates alike by plowing through 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown during a full-team drill, later earning the praise of quarterback Justin Herbert.

"He's incredibly tough. He leads by example and doesn't say much, but what he does on the field is so loud," Herbert told reporters after practice. "Guys respect him, and it's so cool to hand him the ball and see what he's able to do. He's an incredible athlete, incredible competitor, and I'm glad he's on my side of the ball." Hampton missed eight games as a rookie with an ankle injury, but a popular breakout candidate in a revamped Chargers offense, he is RotoBaller's RB11 in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Conner
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ray Davis
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Conner
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaydon Blue
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Ray Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Purdy
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jonah Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Jaydon Blue
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Ray Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
vs
Bo Nix
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyler Murray
Tony Pollard
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
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Tony Pollard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
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Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
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KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
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DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
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Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
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Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
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Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
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David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
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Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
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Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
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George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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J.K. Dobbins
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Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
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James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
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Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
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De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
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Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
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Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
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Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
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Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaydon Blue
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keaton Mitchell
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Romeo Doubs
Keaton Mitchell
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Mark Andrews
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Keaton Mitchell
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Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
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Juwan Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
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Jalen Coker
Keaton Mitchell
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Keaton Mitchell
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Keaton Mitchell
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Keaton Mitchell
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Keaton Mitchell
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Chig Okonkwo
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Jared Goff
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PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
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