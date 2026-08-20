RotoBaller's updated running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Have you already drafted your fantasy team and are looking ahead to Week 1 start-sit calls? Or are you just looking at the Week 1 rankings before your draft to see who could produce a spike week right out of the gate? Either way, we have you covered with our updated Week 1 running back fantasy football rankings for 2026.
In the rankings below, find out where Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell, and more stand for the opening week of the fantasy football season
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Recent Fantasy Football Running Back News
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (hamstring), who was hurt on his final play of joint practice on Wednesday against the Miami Dolphins, will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN's John Keim. Quinn also said that White is "certainly close," so it does not appear his hamstring injury is serious at all. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reports that White is out at practice on Thursday and was seen catching footballs on the Juggs machine.
The Commanders will have a lighter practice. If White responds well the rest of the week and early next week, he could be cleared to participate in the team's final preseason contest on Friday, Aug. 28, against the Baltimore Ravens.
In his first year in Washington, White is expected to serve in a change-of-pace role behind RB1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but his pass-catching prowess could make him a sneaky flex option at the RB position in point-per-reception fantasy formats. In his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White caught 205 passes on 230 targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns in 67 games (48 starts). RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 41 RB for 2026.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten "looked like an absolute star" in the team's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tuten recorded 386 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 93 touches across 15 games as a rookie. With former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Tuten could have a chance to break out as the clear RB1 in Jacksonville in 2026.
The Jaguars signed veteran back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, and the team is currently listing Tuten and Rodriguez Jr. as co-starters. However, it appears as though Tuten could be separating himself with his play in training camp. The 22-year-old profiles as a high-upside running back who could wind up as a steal for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of RB25.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black "looked powerful" in his return during Tuesday's joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Black missed the previous two weeks of camp with an inner-thigh injury, but he was the team's top runner on Tuesday with Christian McCaffrey still sitting due to undisclosed tightness. Black, a third-rounder, did not look rusty at all, taking an early carry for 50 yards while showing violence and strength on several runs.
He also had a catch at the goal line during a red-zone drill. "I thought he looked good hitting the hole and running hard," quarterback Brock Purdy said. The Niners cut RB Khalil Herbert on Monday, and Jordan James (rib) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) are injured. Going into camp, James was the favorite for RB2 duties behind the oft-injured McCaffrey, but if Black continues to impress and James continues to sit out with his injury, it could be Black winning the RB2 role going into Week 1 in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the San Francisco 49ers for a joint practice on Tuesday, and the loudest ovation of the day came on a tone-setting run from second-year running back Omarion Hampton. Reportedly welcoming contact all day, Hampton drew the attention of onlookers and teammates alike by plowing through 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown during a full-team drill, later earning the praise of quarterback Justin Herbert.
"He's incredibly tough. He leads by example and doesn't say much, but what he does on the field is so loud," Herbert told reporters after practice. "Guys respect him, and it's so cool to hand him the ball and see what he's able to do. He's an incredible athlete, incredible competitor, and I'm glad he's on my side of the ball." Hampton missed eight games as a rookie with an ankle injury, but a popular breakout candidate in a revamped Chargers offense, he is RotoBaller's RB11 in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Kenny Gainwell, Keaton Mitchell:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.