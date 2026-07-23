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Updated Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: All Positions (2026)

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Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated 2026 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include all positions.

In This Article hide
Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Superflex leagues have continued to gain steam in recent seasons, as the format puts a premium on the quarterback spot, which feels more like "real" NFL football. If you're beginning your 2QB draft prep, you have come to the right place. Below, see our full top 300 superflex fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. All starting quarterbacks, and even a few backups, are on the fantasy football radar.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Drake Maye QB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 10 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 11 Jalen Hurts QB
2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Caleb Williams QB
3 17 James Cook III RB
3 18 Justin Herbert QB
3 19 Justin Jefferson WR
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 23 Derrick Henry RB
3 24 Drake London WR
4 25 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 Chase Brown RB
4 28 Omarion Hampton RB
4 29 Brock Purdy QB
4 30 Nico Collins WR
4 31 Jaxson Dart QB
4 32 George Pickens WR
4 33 De'Von Achane RB
4 34 A.J. Brown WR
4 35 Brock Bowers TE
4 36 Chris Olave WR
5 37 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 38 Matthew Stafford QB
5 39 DeVonta Smith WR
5 40 Bo Nix QB
5 41 Kyren Williams RB
5 42 Javonte Williams RB
5 43 Trey McBride TE
5 44 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 45 Tee Higgins WR
5 46 Jordan Love QB
5 47 Josh Jacobs RB
5 48 Breece Hall RB
5 49 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 50 Kyler Murray QB
5 51 Zay Flowers WR
5 52 Davante Adams WR
5 53 Rashee Rice WR
6 54 Colston Loveland TE
6 55 Ladd McConkey WR
6 56 Terry McLaurin WR
6 57 Tyler Shough QB
6 58 Garrett Wilson WR
6 59 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 60 Luther Burden III WR
6 61 D'Andre Swift RB
6 62 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 63 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 64 Jared Goff QB
7 65 Baker Mayfield QB
7 66 Malik Nabers WR
7 67 Jameson Williams WR
7 68 Mike Evans WR
7 69 Cam Skattebo RB
7 70 David Montgomery RB
7 71 DJ Moore WR
7 72 Christian Watson WR
7 73 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 74 Malik Willis QB
7 75 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 76 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 77 Bucky Irving RB
7 78 Jadarian Price RB
7 79 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 80 Tony Pollard RB
7 81 Sam Darnold QB
7 82 C.J. Stroud QB
7 83 Carnell Tate WR
7 84 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 85 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 86 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
8 87 Parker Washington WR
8 88 Tyler Warren TE
8 89 Rico Dowdle RB
8 90 Rome Odunze WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Cam Ward QB
8 93 DK Metcalf WR
8 94 Tucker Kraft TE
8 95 Jaylen Warren RB
8 96 Daniel Jones QB
8 97 Bryce Young QB
8 98 Jordan Addison WR
8 99 Courtland Sutton WR
8 100 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 101 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 102 Fernando Mendoza QB
9 103 Blake Corum RB
9 104 Alec Pierce WR
9 105 RJ Harvey RB
9 106 Michael Wilson WR
9 107 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 108 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 109 Sam LaPorta TE
9 110 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 111 Josh Downs WR
9 112 Aaron Rodgers QB
9 113 Xavier Worthy WR
9 114 Jayden Reed WR
9 115 Kyle Monangai RB
9 116 Mark Andrews TE
9 117 Makai Lemon WR
9 118 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 119 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 120 George Kittle TE
9 121 Jordan Mason RB
10 122 Quentin Johnston WR
10 123 Ricky Pearsall WR
10 124 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 125 Jacoby Brissett QB
10 126 KC Concepcion WR
10 127 Matthew Golden WR
10 128 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 129 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 130 Travis Kelce TE
10 131 Tua Tagovailoa QB
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 133 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Rachaad White RB
10 136 Jake Ferguson TE
10 137 Isaiah Likely TE
10 138 Dallas Goedert TE
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Romeo Doubs WR
10 141 Khalil Shakir WR
10 142 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 143 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 144 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 145 Jayden Higgins WR
11 146 Jalen McMillan WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Hunter Henry TE
11 149 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 150 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 151 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 152 Jauan Jennings WR
11 153 Brenton Strange TE
11 154 Brandon Aubrey K
11 155 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 156 Woody Marks RB
11 157 Denzel Boston WR
11 158 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 159 Stefon Diggs WR
11 160 Houston Texans DST
11 161 Calvin Ridley WR
12 162 Juwan Johnson TE
12 163 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 164 Jalen Nailor WR
12 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 166 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 167 Tre Tucker WR
12 168 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 169 Denver Broncos DST
12 170 Geno Smith QB
12 171 Tank Bigsby RB
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 174 Cam Little K
12 175 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 176 Tyjae Spears RB
12 177 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 178 Germie Bernard WR
12 179 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 180 Dalton Schultz TE
12 181 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 182 Jason Myers K
12 183 Cameron Dicker K
12 184 Sean Tucker RB
12 185 Alvin Kamara RB
12 186 Dylan Sampson RB
12 187 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 188 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 189 Jonah Coleman RB
12 190 Kaytron Allen RB
12 191 Cooper Kupp WR
13 192 Gunnar Helm TE
13 193 Deshaun Watson QB
13 194 Travis Hunter WR
13 195 Antonio Williams WR
13 196 Jordan James RB
13 197 Tre Harris WR
13 198 Kirk Cousins QB
13 199 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 200 Braelon Allen RB
13 201 Ray Davis RB
13 202 Greg Dulcich TE
13 203 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 204 Samaje Perine RB
13 205 DJ Giddens RB
13 206 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 207 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 208 Cade Otton TE
13 209 Tank Dell WR
13 210 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 211 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 212 Jaydon Blue RB
13 213 Pat Bryant WR
13 214 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 215 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 216 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 217 Jaylin Noel WR
13 218 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 219 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 220 Justice Hill RB
13 221 Zachariah Branch WR
13 222 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 223 Shedeur Sanders QB
13 224 Malik Washington WR
13 225 Devaughn Vele WR
13 226 Keenan Allen WR
13 227 Troy Franklin WR
14 228 AJ Barner TE
14 229 Christian Kirk WR
14 230 Emmett Johnson RB
14 231 Mike Gesicki TE
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Rashod Bateman WR
14 234 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 235 Najee Harris RB
14 236 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 237 Malachi Fields WR
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Mack Hollins WR
14 240 Darnell Mooney WR
14 241 Colby Parkinson TE
14 242 Chimere Dike WR
14 243 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 244 David Njoku TE
14 245 Demond Claiborne RB
14 246 Jack Bech WR
14 247 Kaelon Black RB
14 248 Ty Johnson RB
14 249 Ted Hurst WR
14 250 Tyreek Hill WR
14 251 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 252 Chris Bell WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Eddy Pineiro K
14 255 Jahan Dotson WR
14 256 Chris Brooks RB
14 257 Tory Horton WR
14 258 Darnell Washington TE
15 259 Evan Engram TE
15 260 Michael Mayer TE
15 261 Darius Slayton WR
15 262 Tyler Loop K
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Joshua Palmer WR
15 265 Kimani Vidal RB
15 266 Marquise Brown WR
15 267 Caleb Douglas WR
15 268 Chris Boswell K
15 269 Will Reichard K
15 270 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 271 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 272 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 273 Jake Bates K
15 274 Tez Johnson WR
15 275 Skyler Bell WR
15 276 Brashard Smith RB
15 277 Keon Coleman WR
15 278 Chicago Bears DST
15 279 Jaylen Wright RB
15 280 Noah Gray TE
15 281 Cole Kmet TE
15 282 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 283 New England Patriots DST
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Isaiah Davis RB
15 286 Tyler Higbee TE
15 287 Treylon Burks WR
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 290 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Trevor Etienne RB
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield will reach a contract extension before Week 1 of the regular season in early September. Mayfield said in June that the two sides weren't close to a new deal and that he didn't want to negotiate after training camp started this summer. The Buccaneers made an official offer back in June, and the reality is that Mayfield's camp wasn't pleased with the offer and hasn't made a counteroffer yet.

There hasn't been much progress since, but Breer reports that Tampa is "prepared to dive in on negotiations this week," with the first day of practice set for next Wednesday. The 31-year-old is due to make $40 million in 2026, the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract. Something in the range of $165 million over another three years for Mayfield makes the most sense. For fantasy purposes, the two-time Pro Bowler failed to reach the 4,000-yard passing mark for the third straight year in 2025 while battling through injuries.

Better health should help him in 2026, but in a new offense without future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans, a bounce-back isn't guaranteed. Fantasy managers should treat Mayfield as more of a low-end QB2 in superflex formats for 2026.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in 2025, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers had the lowest intended air yards per attempt, operating an offense whose passing attack ran primarily through its running backs and tight ends. Of the seven different Steelers players targeted at least 40 times last season, only two were wide receivers, with D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III combining for only 90 total receptions.

In reuniting with Rodgers, new head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to implement the heavy 11-personnel usage that has become a staple of his play calling, and the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting of Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft hint at more of a hybrid offense that can put receivers on the field who are capable of finding space in the short to intermediate areas.

Now 42 years old, the aggressiveness of the Steelers' offense likely relies on how well Rodgers can hold up physically, but if Pittsburgh can add even a modest vertical element in 2026, the four-time MVP could return usable fantasy value as RotoBaller's QB28.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is looking for a raise going into his 11th year in the league after becoming Arizona's starting QB in 2025, when he threw for a career-high 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) in his first year with the organization. The Cardinals agree that Brissett has earned a new contract, but despite negotiating for the last several months, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

Expect something to happen sooner rather than later so that the Cardinals can get Brissett back on the field as he tries to learn new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Fantasy managers should treat the veteran gunslinger as a low-end QB2 with regression most likely coming his way in what should be a much more balanced offense in 2026 under LaFleur

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

Given an extended opportunity in 2025, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones proved himself one of the more capable backups in the league, winning five of his eight starts while providing fantasy managers with a usable streaming option.

Following an extensive recovery from the turf toe injury that caused him to miss significant time, starter Brock Purdy is reportedly at full health entering training camp, but should he miss time again in 2026, Jones has proven worthy of making a priority waiver add in single-quarterback leagues, and he is a must-roster player in superflex dynasty formats. The former first-round pick is on the final year of his two-year deal, and he should not be fully overlooked for a starting role in 2027. Until then, he remains one of the more valuable insurance quarterbacks in the league.

Justin Fields, Kansas City Chiefs

As he enters his sixth season in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields will be suiting up for his fourth NFL team. The 27-year-old opened the 2025 season as the starter for the New York Jets, but he struggled mightily across nine starts before eventually being benched. At this point, the high-end prospect pedigree that followed Fields in the early portion of his career is likely gone. Still, Fields has proven to be an elite rushing quarterback when given the chance to play, which allows him to maintain some fantasy appeal.

Across 59 career NFL games (53 starts), Fields has rushed for nearly 2,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. As long as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) stays healthy this season, Fields has no path to fantasy production. However, with Mahomes returning from a torn ACL, Fields could be worth targeting in the late rounds of deeper two-quarterback leagues as a handcuff option.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett:

Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
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Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
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Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
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Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
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Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
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Geno Smith
Bo Nix
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Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
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Shedeur Sanders
C.J. Stroud
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Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
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Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
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Fernando Mendoza
C.J. Stroud
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Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
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Jaxson Dart
C.J. Stroud
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Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
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Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
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Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
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Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
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Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
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Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
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Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
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Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
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Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
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Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
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Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
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Tua Tagovailoa
C.J. Stroud
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Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
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Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
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Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
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Shedeur Sanders
Baker Mayfield
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Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
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Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
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Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
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Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
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Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
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Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
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C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
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Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
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Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
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Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
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Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
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Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
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Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
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Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
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Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
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Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
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Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
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Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
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Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
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Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
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Fernando Mendoza
Baker Mayfield
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Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
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Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
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Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
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Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
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Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
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Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
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Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
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Tua Tagovailoa
Baker Mayfield
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Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
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Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
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Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
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Shedeur Sanders
Malik Willis
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Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
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Jared Goff
Malik Willis
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Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
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Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
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Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
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C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
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Jordan Love
Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
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Bo Nix
Malik Willis
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Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
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Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
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Jaxson Dart
Malik Willis
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Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
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Cam Ward
Malik Willis
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Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
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Bryce Young
Malik Willis
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Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
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Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
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Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
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Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
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Fernando Mendoza
Malik Willis
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Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
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Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
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Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
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Drake Maye
Malik Willis
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Josh Allen
Malik Willis
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Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
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Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
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Tua Tagovailoa
Malik Willis
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Geno Smith
Malik Willis
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Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
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Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
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Shedeur Sanders
Fernando Mendoza
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Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
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Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
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Bryce Young
Fernando Mendoza
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Cam Ward
Fernando Mendoza
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Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
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C.J. Stroud
Fernando Mendoza
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Sam Darnold
Fernando Mendoza
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Tua Tagovailoa
Fernando Mendoza
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Malik Willis
Fernando Mendoza
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Baker Mayfield
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jared Goff
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tyler Shough
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Geno Smith
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyler Murray
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jordan Love
Fernando Mendoza
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Bo Nix
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Deshaun Watson
Fernando Mendoza
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Matthew Stafford
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jaxson Dart
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Brock Purdy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Dak Prescott
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Fernando Mendoza
vs
DK Metcalf
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Josh Allen
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Lamar Jackson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jayden Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Drake Maye
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Joe Burrow
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jalen Hurts
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Caleb Williams
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sean Tucker
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Adonai Mitchell
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Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
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Treylon Burks
Jacoby Brissett
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Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
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Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
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Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
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Jalen Hurts
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vs
Caleb Williams
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vs
Justin Herbert
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Shedeur Sanders

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Jamarion Sharp

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
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