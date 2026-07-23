RotoBaller's updated 2026 Superflex fantasy football draft rankings for the top 300 players. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include all positions.
Superflex leagues have continued to gain steam in recent seasons, as the format puts a premium on the quarterback spot, which feels more like "real" NFL football. If you're beginning your 2QB draft prep, you have come to the right place. Below, see our full top 300 superflex fantasy football draft rankings for 2026. All starting quarterbacks, and even a few backups, are on the fantasy football radar.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield will reach a contract extension before Week 1 of the regular season in early September. Mayfield said in June that the two sides weren't close to a new deal and that he didn't want to negotiate after training camp started this summer. The Buccaneers made an official offer back in June, and the reality is that Mayfield's camp wasn't pleased with the offer and hasn't made a counteroffer yet.
There hasn't been much progress since, but Breer reports that Tampa is "prepared to dive in on negotiations this week," with the first day of practice set for next Wednesday. The 31-year-old is due to make $40 million in 2026, the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract. Something in the range of $165 million over another three years for Mayfield makes the most sense. For fantasy purposes, the two-time Pro Bowler failed to reach the 4,000-yard passing mark for the third straight year in 2025 while battling through injuries.
Better health should help him in 2026, but in a new offense without future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans, a bounce-back isn't guaranteed. Fantasy managers should treat Mayfield as more of a low-end QB2 in superflex formats for 2026.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in 2025, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers had the lowest intended air yards per attempt, operating an offense whose passing attack ran primarily through its running backs and tight ends. Of the seven different Steelers players targeted at least 40 times last season, only two were wide receivers, with D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III combining for only 90 total receptions.
In reuniting with Rodgers, new head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to implement the heavy 11-personnel usage that has become a staple of his play calling, and the trade for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting of Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft hint at more of a hybrid offense that can put receivers on the field who are capable of finding space in the short to intermediate areas.
Now 42 years old, the aggressiveness of the Steelers' offense likely relies on how well Rodgers can hold up physically, but if Pittsburgh can add even a modest vertical element in 2026, the four-time MVP could return usable fantasy value as RotoBaller's QB28.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is looking for a raise going into his 11th year in the league after becoming Arizona's starting QB in 2025, when he threw for a career-high 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) in his first year with the organization. The Cardinals agree that Brissett has earned a new contract, but despite negotiating for the last several months, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.
Expect something to happen sooner rather than later so that the Cardinals can get Brissett back on the field as he tries to learn new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Fantasy managers should treat the veteran gunslinger as a low-end QB2 with regression most likely coming his way in what should be a much more balanced offense in 2026 under LaFleur
Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Given an extended opportunity in 2025, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones proved himself one of the more capable backups in the league, winning five of his eight starts while providing fantasy managers with a usable streaming option.
Following an extensive recovery from the turf toe injury that caused him to miss significant time, starter Brock Purdy is reportedly at full health entering training camp, but should he miss time again in 2026, Jones has proven worthy of making a priority waiver add in single-quarterback leagues, and he is a must-roster player in superflex dynasty formats. The former first-round pick is on the final year of his two-year deal, and he should not be fully overlooked for a starting role in 2027. Until then, he remains one of the more valuable insurance quarterbacks in the league.
Justin Fields, Kansas City Chiefs
As he enters his sixth season in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields will be suiting up for his fourth NFL team. The 27-year-old opened the 2025 season as the starter for the New York Jets, but he struggled mightily across nine starts before eventually being benched. At this point, the high-end prospect pedigree that followed Fields in the early portion of his career is likely gone. Still, Fields has proven to be an elite rushing quarterback when given the chance to play, which allows him to maintain some fantasy appeal.
Across 59 career NFL games (53 starts), Fields has rushed for nearly 2,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. As long as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) stays healthy this season, Fields has no path to fantasy production. However, with Mahomes returning from a torn ACL, Fields could be worth targeting in the late rounds of deeper two-quarterback leagues as a handcuff option.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Malik Willis, Fernando Mendoza, Jacoby Brissett:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.