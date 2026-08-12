RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 300 players at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and K for preseason drafts.
Fantasy football draft season is heating up, and at RotoBaller, we always have you covered with the most up-to-date rankings for all formats! Today, let's take a look at these top 300 PPR fantasy football draft rankings for all positions.
These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Below, check out where key players such as Davante Adams, Drake London, De'Von Achane, Zay Flowers, Breece Hall, Tee Higgins, Parker Washington, Jordyn Tyson, and more stand among the top 300.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams remains a high-upside fantasy option after catching 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns across 14 games in 2025. He finished as the WR9 in PPR formats while averaging 15.9 fantasy points per game, giving fantasy managers strong weekly production when healthy. Adams still carries clear value in Sean McVay's offense as a trusted scoring weapon for Matthew Stafford, especially with Puka Nacua drawing defensive attention on the other side.
The concern is that Adams' production leaned heavily on touchdowns, with 84 of his 222.9 PPR points coming from scores. His 52.6% catch rate, limited yards-after-catch production (2.0), and late-season hamstring issue add real volatility entering 2026. Adams can still deliver spike weeks in a high-end offense, but the floor is not as safe as the name suggests.
All the key pieces for the Rams are returning: Stafford, Nacua, and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, so Adams' role in the Rams offense shouldn't change much in 2026. He is currently going 43 overall as the WR19 on Sleeper, which sits well ahead of his WR18 ranking at RotoBaller, making him a risky bet at cost rather than a priority target.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has battled injuries throughout the majority of his career, but when on the field, the Clemson product produced at an elite level. Across 15 games last season, Higgins found the back of the end zone an impressive 11 times and brought in 59 of his 98 targets for 846 yards. This stat line made him the WR15 in total PPR scoring, despite missing time. During the 2024 campaign, Higgins was just as dominant, bringing 10 touchdowns and 911 yards on 73 receptions over just 12 games.
However, while the 27-year-old has missed ample time in his career, his quarterback, Joe Burrow, is also no stranger to the injured reserve. Burrow played in just eight games last season and only 10 in 2023, with his 2024 season serving as his only full 17-game season since the early stages of his career. When Burrow is on the field, Higgins is able to produce as a low-end WR1 despite sharing the field with superstar Ja'Marr Chase, given the team's massive passing volume.
Since the Bengals are often trailing in games and have a subpar defense (third-most PPG allowed in 2025, eighth-most PPG allowed in 2024), the offense is forced to push the ball downfield. In the offseason, the Bengals did not make many major additions on defense and even lost superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Even though Higgins is the WR2 to one of the best pass catchers in the game, the 27-year-old is well-positioned to provide great value at his current 32.0 Sleeper ADP (WR14) in PPR drafts, as he could finish as a borderline top-12 WR if Burrow can stay on the field.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins was the only running back to score double-digit fantasy points in every 2025 matchup, and he joins Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs as one of only three backs to finish as the RB6 or better in each of the past two seasons. With the Dolphins parting ways with their general manager, head coach, quarterback, and two franchise wide receivers, the new regime clearly signaled that the 2026 offense would be built around Achane, a message made even stronger by a four-year, $64 million extension agreed to in mid-May.
With new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arriving from Green Bay and bringing quarterback Malik Willis with them, Miami's offense could resemble a Packers unit that ran the ball at a top-five rate in 2025, and Achane's clear edge in efficiency over Miami's other backs could earn him the heaviest workload of his career. Achane averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2025 while Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II combined for an unimpressive 3.5 yards per attempt, and when sorting through Achane's target competition, the discrepancy between him and the rest of the team is just as glaring.
Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2024, Achane has averaged 72.5 receptions per season. By contrast, no other player currently on the roster has ever made 50 catches in a season, and the top three receivers on the depth chart combined for 70 receptions in 2025. At only 5'9" and 191 pounds, durability concerns could keep him from seeing the type of workload that necessity would dictate. However, if Achane remains healthy, he could still see league-winning volume and has a realistic chance of finishing the year as the fantasy RB1, making him a potential steal at RotoBaller's RB7.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Davante Adams, Drake London, De'Von Achane, Zay Flowers, Breece Hall, Tee Higgins, Parker Washington, Jordyn Tyson:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.