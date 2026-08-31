Jahan Dotson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Deep Sleeper in Atlanta's Receiver Room
Jahan Dotson enters his first season with the Atlanta Falcons as the WR2 behind Drake London, and his solid training camp suggests he could be a surprising fantasy asset in 2026. The former first-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2022 saw his production dip during two seasons in Philadelphia, where he was part of a crowded Eagles receiving corps behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Dotson played all 17 regular-season games in both tours with the Eagles, but he finished with under 300 receiving yards both years and scored just one touchdown over that span. He has impressed in his short tenure with the Falcons, though, and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in a 17-12 preseason win against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie receiver Zachariah Branch is listed above Dotson in RotoBaller's positional ranking and will be competition for targets, but Dotson's strong camp makes him an intriguing deep-league sleeper for the 2026 season.