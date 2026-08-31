Xavier Hutchinson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Opportunity for Role Expansion in Injured Receiving Corps
Xavier Hutchinson has a shot at an expanded role in 2026 since the receiver room has already been bitten by the injury bug ahead of Week 1. With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season, Tank Dell (knee) on IR, and Jaylin Noel (hamstring) still questionable to play in Week 1, Hutchinson is in line to shoulder more playing time. The 26-year-old is listed as WR2 behind Nico Collins in the Texans' updated depth chart, although newly acquired Kayshon Boutte will compete for snaps when the season opens up against the Buffalo Bills. Hutchinson caught 61% of his targets for 428 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025, the highest marks of his career. If Hutchinson can seize his opportunities with Dell and Noel sidelined, he could be a surprising waiver-wire pickup or deep dynasty stash. However, at WR92 in RotoBaller's positional ranking, he holds minimal value in redraft leagues before the start of the season.