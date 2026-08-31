Tyquan Thornton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Locked In at WR3
Tyquan Thornton will enter the 2026 campaign as the team's speedy downfield threat and big playmaker. Thornton, who signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp but is healthy ahead of Week 1 to be the Chiefs' WR3 behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The former second-round pick from Baylor is coming off a career season and filled in when both Rice and Worthy were sidelined, although he caught just 19 of 37 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns in the air. Thornton showed he is a strong downfield target for Patrick Mahomes by leading all receivers with 23.1 yards per reception in 2025, but his contributions are more about sporadic big-game plays than consistent weekly production. RotoBaller ranks Thornton at WR88, as he is a waiver-watch with low weekly fantasy value.