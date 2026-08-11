Michael Mayer 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Brock Bowers Blocks His Fantasy Value
Michael Mayer deserved a better fantasy fate. When he was drafted in the second round by Las Vegas in 2023, he was positioned to be the organization's tight end of the future. But just one year later, the Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in the first round, and Mayer was relegated to a lesser role in a subpar passing attack. Mayer has not done anyone any fantasy favors with his 788 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his three-year career, but he has been hampered by Bowers hogging all the tight end targets, along with inconsistent quarterbacking and coaching. At least Mayer now has something to look forward to because the quarterback tandem of veteran Kirk Cousins and first-pick overall Fernando Mendoza should be able to deliver accurate passes to him on a more consistent basis. I believe Mayer's true fantasy value is not in standard leagues this year, though, but in dynasty leagues where you can stash him this season and hope he signs with a new team in 2027 where he can be the team's top tight end. Mayer has the makings of someone who could produce 60-70 receptions for 700 yards, but it will not happen while he is hanging behind Bowers in Las Vegas' system.