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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (Half-PPR): All Positions

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated tiered rankings are for redraft leagues and include all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, K)

In This Article hide
Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With just around 70 days until the start of the 2026 NFL season, early fantasy football drafts are taking place. Even if you aren't drafting for a few months, it's never a bad idea to begin your preparation. We're here to help with our updated top 300 half-PPR rankings for 2026. This rankings set covers all positions.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Derrick Henry, Omarion Hampton, Nico Collins, Jameson Williams, George Pickens, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price, and more stand among the top 300 players.

In addition to these half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts

Tier Rank Player Name Position
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 George Pickens WR
3 22 Chris Olave WR
3 23 Jeremiyah Love RB
3 24 DeVonta Smith WR
4 25 De'Von Achane RB
4 26 Trey McBride TE
4 27 A.J. Brown WR
4 28 Kyren Williams RB
4 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 30 Tee Higgins WR
4 31 Javonte Williams RB
4 32 Josh Allen QB
4 33 Josh Jacobs RB
4 34 Garrett Wilson WR
4 35 Davante Adams WR
4 36 Breece Hall RB
5 37 Zay Flowers WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 40 Luther Burden III WR
5 41 Ladd McConkey WR
5 42 Terry McLaurin WR
5 43 Rashee Rice WR
5 44 Colston Loveland TE
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB
5 47 Jameson Williams WR
5 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 49 Mike Evans WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 DJ Moore WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 55 Christian Watson WR
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 57 Jadarian Price RB
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Jayden Daniels QB
6 60 Bucky Irving RB
6 61 Carnell Tate WR
6 62 Drake Maye QB
6 63 Rome Odunze WR
7 64 Alec Pierce WR
7 65 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 67 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 68 Joe Burrow QB
7 69 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 70 Parker Washington WR
7 71 Jalen Hurts QB
7 72 Tyler Warren TE
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Courtland Sutton WR
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 Tony Pollard RB
7 77 Jaylen Warren RB
7 78 Michael Wilson WR
7 79 DK Metcalf WR
7 80 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Justin Herbert QB
7 83 Tucker Kraft TE
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Blake Corum RB
7 86 Trevor Lawrence QB
8 87 Rico Dowdle RB
8 88 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 89 RJ Harvey RB
8 90 Dak Prescott QB
8 91 Ricky Pearsall WR
8 92 Mark Andrews TE
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Sam LaPorta TE
8 96 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 97 Jayden Reed WR
8 98 Josh Downs WR
8 99 Kyle Monangai RB
8 100 Xavier Worthy WR
8 101 Makai Lemon WR
8 102 KC Concepcion WR
9 103 Brock Purdy QB
9 104 Jaxson Dart QB
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 Patrick Mahomes II QB
9 107 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 108 Quentin Johnston WR
9 109 Matthew Stafford QB
9 110 Bo Nix QB
9 111 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 112 Jalen Coker WR
9 113 Jordan Mason RB
9 114 Matthew Golden WR
9 115 Tyler Shough QB
9 116 Jared Goff QB
9 117 Jordan Love QB
9 118 Kyler Murray QB
9 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 120 Keaton Mitchell RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Romeo Doubs WR
10 123 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 124 Isaiah Likely TE
10 125 Jake Ferguson TE
10 126 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 127 George Kittle TE
10 128 Rachaad White RB
10 129 Baker Mayfield QB
10 130 Malik Willis QB
10 131 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 132 Dallas Goedert TE
10 133 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 134 Khalil Shakir WR
10 135 Jayden Higgins WR
10 136 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 137 Sam Darnold QB
10 138 C.J. Stroud QB
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
10 141 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 142 Woody Marks RB
11 143 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 144 Daniel Jones QB
11 145 Hunter Henry TE
11 146 Jauan Jennings WR
11 147 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 148 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 151 Denzel Boston WR
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 Houston Texans DST
11 154 Stefon Diggs WR
11 155 Cam Ward QB
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Brandon Aubrey K
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 160 Tre Tucker WR
11 161 Bryce Young QB
11 162 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 163 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 164 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 165 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 166 Cam Little K
11 167 Denver Broncos DST
11 168 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 169 Tank Bigsby RB
12 170 Jalen Nailor WR
12 171 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 172 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 173 Tyjae Spears RB
12 174 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 175 Germie Bernard WR
12 176 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 177 Dalton Schultz TE
12 178 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 179 Kaytron Allen RB
12 180 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 181 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 182 Dylan Sampson RB
12 183 Tyreek Hill WR
12 184 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 185 Cooper Kupp WR
12 186 Gunnar Helm TE
12 187 Jason Myers K
12 188 Cameron Dicker K
12 189 Travis Hunter WR
12 190 Jordan James RB
12 191 Mike Washington Jr. RB
12 192 Braelon Allen RB
12 193 Alvin Kamara RB
12 194 Jonah Coleman RB
12 195 DJ Giddens RB
12 196 Ray Davis RB
12 197 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 198 Antonio Williams WR
12 199 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 200 Adonai Mitchell WR
13 201 Pat Bryant WR
13 202 Tank Dell WR
13 203 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 204 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 205 Jaylin Noel WR
13 206 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 207 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 210 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 211 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 212 Samaje Perine RB
13 213 Justice Hill RB
13 214 Sean Tucker RB
13 215 Tre Harris WR
13 216 Malik Washington WR
13 217 Brandon Aiyuk WR
13 218 Devaughn Vele WR
13 219 Keenan Allen WR
13 220 Troy Franklin WR
13 221 AJ Barner TE
13 222 Christian Kirk WR
13 223 Zachariah Branch WR
13 224 Darnell Mooney WR
13 225 Emmett Johnson RB
13 226 Mike Gesicki TE
13 227 Cade Otton TE
14 228 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 229 Rashod Bateman WR
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Najee Harris RB
14 232 Chimere Dike WR
14 233 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 234 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
14 235 Malachi Fields WR
14 236 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 237 Mack Hollins WR
14 238 Greg Dulcich TE
14 239 Colby Parkinson TE
14 240 Theo Johnson TE
14 241 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 242 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 243 David Njoku TE
14 244 Kimani Vidal RB
14 245 Demond Claiborne RB
14 246 Jack Bech WR
14 247 Kaelon Black RB
14 248 Ty Johnson RB
14 249 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 250 Chris Bell WR
14 251 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 252 Geno Smith QB
14 253 Deshaun Watson QB
15 254 Kalif Raymond WR
15 255 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 256 Jahan Dotson WR
15 257 Chris Brooks RB
15 258 Jaylen Wright RB
15 259 Ted Hurst WR
15 260 Caleb Douglas WR
15 261 Tory Horton WR
15 262 Darnell Washington TE
15 263 Evan Engram TE
15 264 Michael Mayer TE
15 265 Eli Stowers TE
16 266 Dawson Knox TE
16 267 Keon Coleman WR
16 268 Brenen Thompson WR
16 269 Jaydon Blue RB
16 270 Darius Slayton WR
16 271 Seth McGowan RB
16 272 Skyler Bell WR
16 273 Mason Taylor TE
16 274 Joshua Palmer WR
16 275 Marquise Brown WR
16 276 Isaac Guerendo RB
16 277 Elijah Arroyo TE
17 278 KaVontae Turpin WR
17 279 Will Shipley RB
17 280 Tez Johnson WR
17 281 Brashard Smith RB
17 282 Kyle Williams WR
17 283 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 284 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
17 285 James Conner RB
17 286 Chicago Bears DST
17 287 Isaiah Davis RB
17 288 Noah Gray TE
17 289 Cole Kmet TE
17 290 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 291 Kirk Cousins QB
18 292 Dyami Brown WR
18 293 Tyler Higbee TE
18 294 Treylon Burks WR
18 295 Tyquan Thornton WR
18 296 New England Patriots DST
18 297 Ollie Gordon II RB
18 298 Jahdae Walker WR
18 299 Trevor Etienne RB
18 300 Shedeur Sanders QB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Despite the fact that he has not played sustained meaningful football since 2023, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks continues to pick up steam heading into the 2026 season. With best ball drafts and some early redraft leagues already underway, Brooks has been one of the fastest risers by ADP, and the bull case is easy to see. Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after a final collegiate season at Texas in which he topped 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns while showcasing his versatility in the passing game.

Carolina's leading rusher from 2025, Rico Dowdle, is no longer with the team, and reports out of the non-contact setting of minicamp have some believing that Brooks could push veteran Chuba Hubbard for a starting role. Hubbard was unimpressive for much of 2025, but it's important to remember that he was dealing with a lingering calf issue for most of the year, and while Brooks represents unproven upside, two catastrophic knee injuries have limited him to only 23 total snaps and nine rushing attempts in his short career.

With a rising swell of support for Brooks, there's little question about which Panthers running back to roster in dynasty leagues, but for 2026 redraft leagues, with their ADPs creeping closer and closer together, Brooks has the potential to disappoint if Carolina opts to give first crack at starting duties to a healthy Hubbard.

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been an underneath target hog for most of his six-year career, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for him this offseason, the 2020 second-round pick lands in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense seemingly primed to take advantage of his skill set. In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished last in the league in intended air yards per attempt, and heading into his 22nd season at age 42, there's little to suggest a drastic change of approach for 2026.

While the Steelers lost running back Kenneth Gainwell to free agency and released tight end Jonnu Smith, two of Rodgers' favorite short-area targets from 2025 have been replaced by Pittman and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Given the temperamental quarterback's longstanding distrust of rookies, Pittman could be in line for a massive target share.

Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf will still man the outside, but with his downfield skill set aligning closer to those of prime Rodgers than the quick-release check-down maestro of later years, he could become more of a secondary read behind Pittman. Ranked as RotoBaller's WR38, four receiver spots behind Metcalf, Pittman could ultimately prove to be the higher-scoring Steelers receiver, and in full-PPR leagues, he represents one of the better values in the later rounds of drafts.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has finished as the WR13 or better in each of the past two seasons, and while changes are coming to the Broncos' offense in 2026, enough continuity remains for the veteran wideout to see sustained success in his ninth season.

First-time offensive coordinator Davis Webb has been tasked with play-calling duties, but with head coach Sean Payton still overseeing the operation, Denver should remain a high-volume passing offense, and while the team traded away multiple picks to acquire dynamic receiver Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's red zone connection with quarterback Bo Nix should continue to provide scoring opportunities. Since Nix assumed starting duties in 2024, Sutton has seen 38 red zone targets, converting nine into touchdowns.

Sutton's 25 total touchdowns since 2023 rank sixth in the league over that span, and while Waddle is a true threat to lead the team in targets, he's seen less than half of Sutton's touchdown total over the past three seasons. While another top 13 finish is likely out of the question, Sutton's touchdown upside could still lead to plenty of usable weeks, and at RotoBaller's WR35, he represents tremendous value if his role remains even close to what it has been with Nix as starter.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.

Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.

Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.

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