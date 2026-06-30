RotoBaller's updated fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated tiered rankings are for redraft leagues and include all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, K)
With just around 70 days until the start of the 2026 NFL season, early fantasy football drafts are taking place. Even if you aren't drafting for a few months, it's never a bad idea to begin your preparation. We're here to help with our updated top 300 half-PPR rankings for 2026. This rankings set covers all positions.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Derrick Henry, Omarion Hampton, Nico Collins, Jameson Williams, George Pickens, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price, and more stand among the top 300 players.
In addition to these half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Despite the fact that he has not played sustained meaningful football since 2023, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks continues to pick up steam heading into the 2026 season. With best ball drafts and some early redraft leagues already underway, Brooks has been one of the fastest risers by ADP, and the bull case is easy to see. Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after a final collegiate season at Texas in which he topped 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns while showcasing his versatility in the passing game.
Carolina's leading rusher from 2025, Rico Dowdle, is no longer with the team, and reports out of the non-contact setting of minicamp have some believing that Brooks could push veteran Chuba Hubbard for a starting role. Hubbard was unimpressive for much of 2025, but it's important to remember that he was dealing with a lingering calf issue for most of the year, and while Brooks represents unproven upside, two catastrophic knee injuries have limited him to only 23 total snaps and nine rushing attempts in his short career.
With a rising swell of support for Brooks, there's little question about which Panthers running back to roster in dynasty leagues, but for 2026 redraft leagues, with their ADPs creeping closer and closer together, Brooks has the potential to disappoint if Carolina opts to give first crack at starting duties to a healthy Hubbard.
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been an underneath target hog for most of his six-year career, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for him this offseason, the 2020 second-round pick lands in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense seemingly primed to take advantage of his skill set. In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished last in the league in intended air yards per attempt, and heading into his 22nd season at age 42, there's little to suggest a drastic change of approach for 2026.
While the Steelers lost running back Kenneth Gainwell to free agency and released tight end Jonnu Smith, two of Rodgers' favorite short-area targets from 2025 have been replaced by Pittman and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Given the temperamental quarterback's longstanding distrust of rookies, Pittman could be in line for a massive target share.
Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf will still man the outside, but with his downfield skill set aligning closer to those of prime Rodgers than the quick-release check-down maestro of later years, he could become more of a secondary read behind Pittman. Ranked as RotoBaller's WR38, four receiver spots behind Metcalf, Pittman could ultimately prove to be the higher-scoring Steelers receiver, and in full-PPR leagues, he represents one of the better values in the later rounds of drafts.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has finished as the WR13 or better in each of the past two seasons, and while changes are coming to the Broncos' offense in 2026, enough continuity remains for the veteran wideout to see sustained success in his ninth season.
First-time offensive coordinator Davis Webb has been tasked with play-calling duties, but with head coach Sean Payton still overseeing the operation, Denver should remain a high-volume passing offense, and while the team traded away multiple picks to acquire dynamic receiver Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's red zone connection with quarterback Bo Nix should continue to provide scoring opportunities. Since Nix assumed starting duties in 2024, Sutton has seen 38 red zone targets, converting nine into touchdowns.
Sutton's 25 total touchdowns since 2023 rank sixth in the league over that span, and while Waddle is a true threat to lead the team in targets, he's seen less than half of Sutton's touchdown total over the past three seasons. While another top 13 finish is likely out of the question, Sutton's touchdown upside could still lead to plenty of usable weeks, and at RotoBaller's WR35, he represents tremendous value if his role remains even close to what it has been with Nix as starter.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.
Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.
Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.