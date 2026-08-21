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Late-Round Lotto Tickets - Fantasy Football Draft Picks That Could Pay Off Big in 2026

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Sean Tucker - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Wyatt McClintock's deeper 2026 fantasy football draft sleepers who could be breakout performers. These are his later-round lotto tickets to target in drafts.

We are one step closer to real football with preseason games and training camps in full effect, which means fantasy football is right around the corner … we’ve made it, people. It's finally draft season.

With drafts starting, everyone knows which top players will fly off the board early. However, not everyone knows about the hidden gems in the final rounds that can boost you into championship contention. There’s always that one guy in the league asking “Who’s that guy?” in the late rounds, but that won't be you.

Today, we’re going over six late-round lottery tickets that offer high upside this season if things go just right. All it takes is one of these players to break out to put your team over the top.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Malik Willis, QB - Miami Dolphins

  • Sleeper ADP: 170
  • Baller Move: 202

There was a good amount of excitement and optimism for Malik Willis’ fantasy outlook until he signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The team traded away its No. 1 receiver, Jaylen Waddle, and did not invest much draft capital to replace him. As a result, the Dolphins were ranked last in ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell’s best and worst teams regarding skill-position groups article.

“Unfortunately, this might be the worst receiving corps I've seen assembled on purpose by an NFL team in recent memory,” Barnwell wrote. “Third and fourth wideouts such as Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are the veterans being forced into starting roles. Third-round picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas -- who might be fourth or fifth wideouts in other lineups -- are going to be pushed into the lineup by midseason.”

However, selfishly, this could boost Willis’ fantasy football production this year. He is one of the best running quarterbacks in the league, and this could force him to tuck and run more often.

He averaged 58 rushing yards in the three games he played over 80 percent of the snaps in Green Bay, along with three rushing touchdowns. Yes, this is a small sample size, but it projects to 986 rushing yards over a full season.

It is within Willis’ realm of outcomes to rush for over 800 yards in 2026 if he plays all 17 games, especially when factoring in the shaky skill positions around him outside of De'Von Achane.

Over the last five seasons, 76.8 percent of quarterbacks who rush for 600 yards or more have finished inside the top 10, and 57.1 percent finished inside the top six. Willis could clear that number, and if he does, he would have a better-than-50/50 chance of finishing as a top-6 quarterback.

Willis may be playing with a talent-needy receiver room, but his legs could push him into the top-6 fantasy quarterback conversation if he hits the jackpot in 2026.

 

Sean Tucker, RB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Sleeper ADP: 250
  • Baller Move: 185

As we get closer to the start of the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to decide how to distribute touches among their three capable running backs: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, and Sean Tucker.

If the team decides to split the backfield, Irving will be the early down runner, Gainwell the passing-down back, and Tucker the goal-line back. Assuming health for the three backs, this would be the best-case scenario for Tucker to be fantasy-relevant this season.

Tucker has had a nose for the end zone and led the team in rushing touchdowns (eight) last season. He offers size and burst close to the goal line and is the biggest running back on the roster.

If Irving were to miss any time, Tucker would get more work on early downs and split carries with Gainwell. Irving was limited to 10 games last season due to shoulder and foot injuries, and there are some analysts concerned about his ability to play a full 17-game workload.

In the four games Tucker has seen double-digit carries, he has produced 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries while averaging 21 fantasy points per game. In the two games he saw 14 or more carries, he produced 34 fantasy points in each game.

Tucker has been a reliable fantasy option when he's given the reins, and that could happen more often than not in 2026 with Irving’s shaky injury history.

 

Germie Bernard, WR - Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Sleeper ADP: 239
  • Baller Move: 172

Where would we be drafting Makai Lemon this year if the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him, and how excited would the fantasy community be to draft him in redraft leagues?

It would be nowhere near where Germie Bernard is being drafted as the WR86 on Yahoo. Now, there is a reason Lemon was taken before Bernard in the draft, but the gap should not be that wide.

Bernard is a versatile receiver who can play all three receiver spots and can be deployed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and running back.

Reception Perception’s Matt Harmon noted that Bernard’s best routes align perfectly with current-day Aaron Rodgers. In his college samples, Bernard had over an 85 percent success rate on screens (100%), flat routes (92.9%), outs (89.2%), digs (85.2%), and comebacks (100%).

Rodgers has become more risk-averse in the latter stages of his career with the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second-most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games. Additionally, he had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league, according to PFF.

Furthermore, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has heavily used 11 personnel as a play-caller, which provides Bernard with an immediate opportunity to play. Bernard’s blue-collar mindset and versatile skill set are perfect for McCarthy’s scheme.

Camp reports have Roman Wilson ahead of Bernard in the WR3 battle. Although Bernard has the higher draft pedigree, the current coaching regime drafted him, and the more talented player always finds a way on the field.

It might take some time, but Bernard has the pro-like mindset and skill set to become Rodgers' favorite target on quick passes. This makes the 22-year-old rookie a dark horse to lead the Steelers in targets this season.

 

Kaelon Black, RB - San Francisco 49ers

  • Sleeper ADP: 268
  • Baller Move: 182

The San Francisco 49ers stunned the NFL Draft community in April when they selected Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round with the 90th overall pick.

The national champion was widely considered a reach and was outside the top 200 on The Ringer’s Todd McShay’s big board.

However, none of the predraft notes matter anymore when camp starts, and Black landed in the perfect situation. He is playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense that can make any running back look good, and he has the opportunity to be Christian McCaffrey’s backup.

Being McCaffrey’s backup might sound like a lot, but he is coming off a 400-plus-touch season. In the two seasons following a 330-plus-touch season, he has played a combined seven games (three games in 2020 and four games in 2024). Black could have a chance at being the lead back for the 49ers and be the bell cow for Shanahan.

In 2024, the lead running back for the 49ers who saw at least a 60 percent snap share averaged 16.5 PPR points per game. In those 10 games, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo combined for four games over 19 points. If McCaffrey continues his trend, Black could be a free league winner at almost no cost.

 

Ted Hurst III, WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Sleeper ADP: 242
  • Baller Move: 216

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have struck gold again by selecting Ted Hurst III in the third round with the 84th overall pick in this past draft.

The 22-year-old is viewed as an athletic freak with his 6’4" size and 4.42-second 40-yard dash speed, and has a chance to become the team’s X receiver and legitimate deep threat for Baker Mayfield.

Sports Illustrated’s Caleb Skinner reported Hurst has stepped in for some first-team reps while fellow wideouts have been in and out of practice due to various injuries and has shown why the Bucs selected him in the third round.

While teammates are missing valuable reps in camp, Hurst has the opportunity to establish a connection with Mayfield and carve out a role in the passing game.

In addition, which receiver on the Bucs projects as an X receiver? Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan are all slot and Z receivers by nature. Hurst has the build to be an X receiver and can become the top target in the red zone due to his athleticism and wide catch radius.

The path is laid out for Hurst to be fantasy viable as a rookie. If he plays his cards right, Hurst can become the next great X receiver in Tampa Bay, following in the footsteps of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE - Los Angeles Rams

  • Sleeper ADP: 209
  • Baller Move: 224

We have saved the best and the biggest lottery ticket on our list for last. If Terrance Ferguson hit his ceiling, he would win leagues for managers and break fantasy football in 2026.

The Los Angeles Rams started the tight end renaissance by using 13 personnel at a 30.5 percent rate last season, which was more than double the next-closest team and the most in the Next Gen Stats era by nearly 13 percent, according to Rams.com.

The team currently lists four tight ends on its depth chart, and Ferguson still carries immense upside despite being in a crowded room.

His athleticism and versatility allow HC Sean McVay to use him as a weapon in the passing game. McVay has already shown the willingness to do so when he dialed up an end-zone shot for him with their season on the line in the NFC Championship Game.

The Super Bowl favorites faced heavy criticism in April for passing on Lemon at pick 13 and not giving Matthew Stafford another weapon. However, it could signal the Rams' plan to use Ferguson in the "WR3" role and have faith he can be a real difference-maker.

Even more so, when we consider Puka Nacua and Davante Adams' injury history, if they miss time, Ferguson would then be forced to take the WR2 role in the offense if either of them misses time.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Terrance Ferguson, Ted Hurst III, Sean Tucker, Kaelon Black, Germie Bernard:

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Tank Bigsby
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Keenan Allen
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Jalen Nailor
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Eli Raridon
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Erick All Jr.
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Eli Stowers
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Ted Hurst
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Kaytron Allen
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Kayshon Boutte
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Justice Hill
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Geno Smith
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Emanuel Wilson
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Mack Hollins
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Mike Gesicki
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Darnell Mooney
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Colby Parkinson
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Germie Bernard
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Chimere Dike
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Najee Harris
Ted Hurst
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Jack Bech
Ted Hurst
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Greg Dulcich
Ted Hurst
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Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst
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James Conner
Ted Hurst
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Demond Claiborne
Ted Hurst
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Emmett Johnson
Ted Hurst
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Antonio Williams
Ted Hurst
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Zachariah Branch
Ted Hurst
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Ty Johnson
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Baltimore Ravens
Ted Hurst
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Christian Kirk
Ted Hurst
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
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Los Angeles Chargers
Ted Hurst
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Nicholas Singleton
Ted Hurst
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Isiah Pacheco
Ted Hurst
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Eddy Pineiro
Ted Hurst
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Ted Hurst
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David Njoku
Ted Hurst
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Malachi Fields
Ted Hurst
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Kendrick Bourne
Ted Hurst
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Ted Hurst
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Evan Engram
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Minnesota Vikings
Ted Hurst
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Jahan Dotson
Ted Hurst
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Zach Charbonnet
Ted Hurst
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Chris Brooks
Ted Hurst
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Samaje Perine
Ted Hurst
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Darren Waller
Ted Hurst
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Jacoby Brissett
Ted Hurst
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Darius Slayton
Ted Hurst
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Cade Otton
Ted Hurst
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Deshaun Watson
Ted Hurst
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Jerry Jeudy
Ted Hurst
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Kimani Vidal
Ted Hurst
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Aaron Rodgers
Ted Hurst
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Tyler Loop
Ted Hurst
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Ted Hurst
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Tory Horton
Ted Hurst
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
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Philadelphia Eagles
Ted Hurst
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ted Hurst
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Darnell Washington
Ted Hurst
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Cyrus Allen
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Dawson Knox
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Joshua Palmer
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Caleb Douglas
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Charlie Kolar
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Rashod Bateman
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Marquise Brown
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Sean Tucker
Ted Hurst
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Jake Bates
Ted Hurst
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Travis Hunter
Ted Hurst
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Greg Dortch
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Puka Nacua
Ted Hurst
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ted Hurst
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ted Hurst
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
Ted Hurst
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Ladd McConkey
Ted Hurst
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Tee Higgins
Ted Hurst
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Rashee Rice
Ted Hurst
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Garrett Wilson
Ted Hurst
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Emeka Egbuka
Ted Hurst
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Davante Adams
Ted Hurst
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Jaylen Waddle
Ted Hurst
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Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
Ted Hurst
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Jameson Williams
Ted Hurst
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Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ted Hurst
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Parker Washington
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DJ Moore
Ted Hurst
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Christian Watson
Ted Hurst
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Carnell Tate
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ted Hurst
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Rome Odunze
Ted Hurst
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Ted Hurst
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Jayden Reed
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DK Metcalf
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Sean Tucker
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Travis Hunter
Sean Tucker
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Rashod Bateman
Sean Tucker
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Tank Dell
Sean Tucker
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Caleb Douglas
Sean Tucker
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Ray Davis
Sean Tucker
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Sean Tucker
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Isaac TeSlaa
Sean Tucker
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Cyrus Allen
Sean Tucker
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Dylan Sampson
Sean Tucker
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Sean Tucker
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Devaughn Vele
Sean Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Sean Tucker
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Dalton Schultz
Sean Tucker
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Sean Tucker
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Cameron Dicker
Sean Tucker
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Aaron Rodgers
Sean Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Sean Tucker
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Jerry Jeudy
Sean Tucker
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Jason Myers
Sean Tucker
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Cade Otton
Sean Tucker
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Alvin Kamara
Sean Tucker
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Jacoby Brissett
Sean Tucker
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Pat Bryant
Sean Tucker
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Samaje Perine
Sean Tucker
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Pat Freiermuth
Sean Tucker
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Zach Charbonnet
Sean Tucker
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Denver Broncos
Sean Tucker
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Minnesota Vikings
Sean Tucker
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Cam Little
Sean Tucker
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Sean Tucker
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Sean Tucker
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Malachi Fields
Sean Tucker
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Calvin Ridley
Sean Tucker
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean Tucker
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Bryce Young
Sean Tucker
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Isiah Pacheco
Sean Tucker
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Tre Tucker
Sean Tucker
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Los Angeles Chargers
Sean Tucker
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Jaydon Blue
Sean Tucker
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Oronde Gadsden II
Sean Tucker
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Jaylin Noel
Sean Tucker
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Baltimore Ravens
Sean Tucker
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Jonah Coleman
Sean Tucker
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Zachariah Branch
Sean Tucker
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Terrance Ferguson
Sean Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
Sean Tucker
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Tre Harris
Sean Tucker
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James Conner
Sean Tucker
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Los Angeles Rams
Sean Tucker
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Greg Dulcich
Sean Tucker
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Seattle Seahawks
Sean Tucker
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Najee Harris
Sean Tucker
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T.J. Hockenson
Sean Tucker
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Germie Bernard
Sean Tucker
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Cam Ward
Sean Tucker
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Colby Parkinson
Sean Tucker
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Chig Okonkwo
Sean Tucker
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Mike Gesicki
Sean Tucker
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Sean Tucker
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Seth McGowan
Sean Tucker
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MarShawn Lloyd
Sean Tucker
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Kaelon Black
Sean Tucker
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Houston Texans
Sean Tucker
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AJ Barner
Sean Tucker
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Jauan Jennings
Sean Tucker
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Kenyon Sadiq
Sean Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
Sean Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
Sean Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Sean Tucker
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Fernando Mendoza
Sean Tucker
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Hunter Henry
Sean Tucker
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Cooper Kupp
Sean Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
Sean Tucker
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Jordan James
Sean Tucker
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C.J. Stroud
Sean Tucker
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Gunnar Helm
Sean Tucker
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Jordyn Tyson
Sean Tucker
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Tua Tagovailoa
Sean Tucker
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Woody Marks
Sean Tucker
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Malik Washington
Sean Tucker
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Denzel Boston
Sean Tucker
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Ted Hurst
Sean Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Sean Tucker
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Chris Bell
Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
Chase Brown
Sean Tucker
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Sean Tucker
vs
De'Von Achane
Sean Tucker
vs
Derrick Henry
Sean Tucker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Sean Tucker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
Javonte Williams
Sean Tucker
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Sean Tucker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Sean Tucker
vs
Breece Hall
Sean Tucker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sean Tucker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Sean Tucker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sean Tucker
vs
David Montgomery
Sean Tucker
vs
Jadarian Price
Sean Tucker
vs
Bucky Irving
Sean Tucker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sean Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sean Tucker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sean Tucker
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sean Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Sean Tucker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sean Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Sean Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Sean Tucker
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaelon Black
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kaelon Black
vs
Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Baltimore Ravens
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kaelon Black
vs
Andrei Iosivas
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Cade Otton
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kaelon Black
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Rodgers
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vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kaelon Black
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Chimere Dike
Kaelon Black
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vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
David Njoku
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Darius Slayton
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kaelon Black
vs
Chase Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
De'Von Achane
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaelon Black
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
RJ Harvey
Kaelon Black
vs
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Kaelon Black
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
vs
Zachariah Branch
Germie Bernard
vs
AJ Barner
Germie Bernard
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Germie Bernard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Germie Bernard
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Germie Bernard
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Germie Bernard
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Germie Bernard
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan James
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Germie Bernard
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Germie Bernard
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Ted Hurst
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Bell
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Germie Bernard
vs
Troy Franklin
Germie Bernard
vs
Cade Otton
Germie Bernard
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
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vs
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Germie Bernard
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
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Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
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Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Mack Hollins
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
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Sean Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Germie Bernard
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Travis Hunter
Germie Bernard
vs
Chimere Dike
Germie Bernard
vs
Tank Dell
Germie Bernard
vs
Jack Bech
Germie Bernard
vs
Ray Davis
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Germie Bernard
vs
Demond Claiborne
Germie Bernard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Ty Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Kirk
Germie Bernard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Mayer
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Germie Bernard
vs
Jason Myers
Germie Bernard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
David Njoku
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Bryant
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Evan Engram
Germie Bernard
vs
Denver Broncos
Germie Bernard
vs
Jahan Dotson
Germie Bernard
vs
Cam Little
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Brooks
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
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Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.

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