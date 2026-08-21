August 21, 2026

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 22 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Another week, another wave of top prospects on the verge of a call-up to the majors. Over the weekend, we finally saw St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez earn his promotion, and now I expect another round of call-ups once rosters expand in September.

Here are the top five hitting prospects to stash now for Week 22. If you act quickly, you may be able to scoop them up before the rest of your league catches on.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach me on X at @Marty_Tallman. Let’s take a look!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

With Baez finally up in the majors, Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins is now my No. 1 prospect to stash in redraft leagues. Jenkins has been on a tear lately, showing a fantasy-friendly mix of hitting, plate discipline, developing power, and speed.

Walker Jenkins has gone yard for the second straight day... in the same game (Was suspended yesterday). Jenkins has the tools to be a high-impact fantasy outfielder if he can just stay healthy. Where have we heard that before?#MNTwinspic.twitter.com/LpPPbejeJK — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) August 20, 2026

Jenkins has always shown a good approach at the plate, with the ability to control the strike zone and make plenty of contact. In 63 Triple-A games this season, the 2023 fifth overall pick has a 15.8% strikeout rate, 14% walk rate, and 84% contact rate while rarely chasing.

The 21-year-old left-handed hitter is also young for the level and has battled through several injuries to establish himself as the Twins' No. 1 prospect.

Across 278 Triple-A plate appearances, Jenkins is slashing .292/.388/.475 with seven home runs and 13 stolen bases, good for a 124 wRC+. The numbers are impressive, but his underlying metrics are just as encouraging.

Jenkins has posted a .344 xwOBA at Triple-A, ranking in the 80th percentile, along with a 112.3 mph max exit velocity that ranks in the 89th percentile.

For some perspective, Jenkins has hit a ball harder this season than Manny Machado, Gunnar Henderson, and Matt Olson. Max exit velocity isn't everything, but it gives us a good idea of the power Jenkins could develop as he gets stronger.

Over a full season, Jenkins could hit around 25 home runs with 20 stolen bases, a .280 batting average, and an excellent on-base percentage. In other words, he will be a top-20 fantasy outfielder very soon.

For the rest of the season, Jenkins is a must-stash in 12-team leagues and could get the call when rosters expand in September. Once he's in the majors, he should be rostered in all formats.

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Franklin Arias is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox system this season, and after dominating Double-A Portland, Boston has already moved him up to Triple-A.

MLB's No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias is tearing up Triple-A 🔥 In his 15 G with the Worcester Red Sox:

.313/.384/.563

4 2B, 4 HR

17 RBI pic.twitter.com/hkVrPnOSDC — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

The biggest development has been the power. Arias entered the season with questions about whether he would hit for enough pop to matter in fantasy, but he's done plenty to answer them.

Arias has hit 23 home runs in just 422 plate appearances this season after going deep only eight times in 525 plate appearances in 2025. That's a major jump, especially for a player who already had a strong hit tool and approach.

The 20-year-old from Venezuela has an 82.4% overall contact rate and an 88.2% contact rate in the zone, along with a 9.7% barrel rate and 11% walk rate.

He's showing more power without completely sacrificing the skills that made him an intriguing prospect in the first place.

Defensively, Arias has primarily played shortstop, but Boston has also started giving him reps at second base. That versatility could give the Red Sox another way to get his bat into the lineup sooner rather than later.

For now, Arias is a must-stash in 15-team redraft leagues with minor league roster spots. I'd also consider him in deeper 12-team leagues if you have room to spare.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

First baseman Ralphy Velazquez has been one of the hottest hitters in the minors over the last few weeks, and he's making a strong case for a September call-up.

Make it 11 homers in 14 August games for Ralphy Velazquez! MLB's No. 32 prospect leads the @CleGuardians farm system with 114 hits while ranking 2nd with 24 dingers, including 17 for the Triple-A @CLBClippers. pic.twitter.com/SOs9ZjZHhR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 20, 2026

Power has always been Velazquez's carrying tool, and we're finally seeing it translate into game power.

This season, the 21-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .286/.376/.528 with 24 home runs, 71 RBI, and two stolen bases across 447 Double-A and Triple-A plate appearances.

At this point, I don't think there's much left for him to prove in the minors. The bigger question is whether Cleveland has a spot for him.

The Guardians are currently platooning first base with Nathaniel Lowe and Rhys Hoskins. Lowe has been swinging a hot bat lately, hitting .267/.303/.533 with two home runs and a 127 wRC+ over the past two weeks.

Hoskins has struggled, but since he's a right-handed hitter, that doesn't give Velazquez a clear path to playing time.

Still, Cleveland could use another power bat. The Guardians have posted just a 94 wRC+ as a team this season, so there's certainly room for more offense.

If Cleveland does call Velazquez up, I think a strong-side platoon role is the most likely scenario based on his Triple-A splits this season.

Therefore, I could see Velazquez getting the call in the first week of September, splitting time between first base and designated hitter.

For fantasy, he is a stash in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. Once in the majors, he has even more appeal in head-to-head leagues because you can sit him in case the Guardians face a southpaw.

Seaver King, SS/2B, Washington Nationals

Seaver King has made a huge jump in 2026, and the biggest difference is the power. The Nationals prospect entered the season known mostly for his 60-grade speed, but the bat has finally started to catch up.

Seaver King belts a home run in his fourth consecutive game! MLB's No. 71 prospect (@Nationals) is slashing .381/.466/.746 in August for the Triple-A @RocRedWings: pic.twitter.com/46f6GzAelt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 21, 2026

After hitting just .244/.294/.337 with six home runs across High-A and Double-A last season, the 23-year-old from Athens, Georgia, has taken a major step forward in 2026. He dominated Double-A with a 163 wRC+, quickly earning a promotion to Triple-A.

The breakout has continued since the promotion, with King hitting .308/.382/.533 with 11 home runs and seven stolen bases in 49 games.

The underlying numbers are just as encouraging, with a .284 xBA and .474 xSLG, both in the 92nd percentile, along with a 12.8% barrel rate that ranks in the 90th percentile.

The biggest thing King still needs to clean up is his approach. He's continued to hit, but he's back to chasing too much. The good news is he's improved his plate discipline before, so I think he can do it again.

Defensively, King has primarily played shortstop while also getting some work at second base. That versatility could help the Nationals find a way to get him into the lineup once he's ready.

For now, King is a stash in 15-team leagues. Once he gets the call, I think his wheels make him worth rostering in 12-team leagues as well. The speed gives him a solid floor, while the newfound power gives him another level of upside.

Michael Arroyo, 2B/OF, Seattle Mariners

Mariners No. 5 prospect Michael Arroyo has been one of the more consistent hitters in Seattle's system since signing as an international free agent out of Colombia in 2022, but he's been even better at the plate this season.

That's consecutive games with a homer for Michael Arroyo and three in four games! The @Mariners' No. 5 prospect is raking at Triple-A, batting .330 with a .985 OPS in 26 games for the @RainiersLand: pic.twitter.com/WhB79R3gFO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 10, 2026

At Triple-A, Arroyo is hitting .286/.362/.493 with six home runs and two stolen bases in 34 games, showing off his strong hit tool and developing power.

Although he's not a burner, the 21-year-old has enough speed to steal 10-15 bases if he earns an everyday role. Defensively, Arroyo has primarily played second base, but Seattle has also started giving him reps in left field.

Michael Arroyo tracks it down on the warning track. pic.twitter.com/SlAIDq6FQm — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 16, 2026

That's a good sign that the Mariners want to make him as versatile as possible. The more positions he can play, the easier it is to get him into the lineup.

If Arroyo is promoted after September 1, I wouldn't be surprised if he hits around .270 with a handful of home runs and stolen bases down the stretch.

For now, Arroyo is a solid stash in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. If Seattle gives him regular playing time, he could quickly become a viable middle-infield option in 12-team leagues.

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App