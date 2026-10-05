2026 Fantasy Baseball Awards: RotoBaller Staff Picks

October 5, 2026

Jamie Steed gives out his year-end fantasy baseball awards for the 2026 fantasy season. Which players led you to fantasy championships, and which disappointed?

Welcome to the official 2026 RotoBaller Fantasy Baseball Awards. These awards came together as the fantasy season finally settled into the history books, and we can all take a deep breath. We now gather to celebrate the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Injured players have generally been excluded from the awards. One, because they suck for everyone. And two, because it's too easy to point to an injury as the reason someone struggled. Anyway, awards are meant to be fun. Injuries are not fun. Otherwise, there are no firm rules for the awards we're handing out.

While these awards are a way to reflect on the last few months, everyone will have a different opinion of players based on how much they impacted our own teams. I'm sure you'll all have your own stars and scrubs that determined how your seasons panned out. Without further ado, let's hand out some awards.

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Fantasy Hitter MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong

I don't think there's any doubt about this one. PCA finished first in two of the main counting stats, fourth in the other two categories, and his .280 batting average was 25th best among qualified hitters. Last year's breakout campaign wasn't enough to vault Crow-Armstrong into the first round, but heading into 2027, it is all but guaranteed.

Not only will PCA be a first-round pick next year, but he will also be the first overall pick in more drafts than not. The Cubs outfielder is set to collect the NL MVP Award too. All of the accolades coming Crow-Armstrong's way are thoroughly deserved after he broke a multitude of Cubs records this year.

Here are the last seasons certain milestones were reached by a #Cubs hitter before Pete Crow-Armstrong this season... - 40 HR: Derrek Lee (2005)

- 35/35: Never

- 10+ fWAR: Rogers Hornsby (1929)

- 115 Runs: Kris Bryant (2016)

- 100+ R/100+ RBI: Javier Báez (2018) pic.twitter.com/GYjablbGCo — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) September 17, 2026

Fantasy Pitcher MVP: Jacob Misiorowski

While the MVP award wasn't particularly close, this one was. Cam Schlittler had an incredible season, but ultimately, the Miz has pipped him to top honors. They finished as the top-2 starting pitchers and had very similar numbers. They were also drafted close together this year.

But Misiorowski had two more wins, 13 more strikeouts, and a slightly better ERA and WHIP. Even though Schlittler threw 19 more innings, the better numbers make Misiorowski a worthy winner. Both pitchers will collect their respective Cy Young Awards later this year.

Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Sal Stewart

There were plenty of impressive rookie campaigns again this year. Carson Benge wasn't far behind Stewart after having a 20/20 season. Ultimately, Stewart's numbers were too good to ignore. Only 14 hitters topped Stewart's 32 home runs. And Stewart's 15 stolen bases showed he's more than just a slugger.

Stewart also drove in 112 runs, third most in the majors. Only Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso have had more RBI as a rookie in the last 10 years. Even more impressive given that the Reds ranked 27th in runs scored this year. We're not expecting Judge or Alonso numbers moving forward, but a repeat is more than plausible.

Reliever of the Year: Bryan Baker

This award has more to it than saves, although leading the league in saves helps. Cade Smith did tie Baker with 41 saves and had 44 more strikeouts. But Baker had a minuscule 1.44 ERA. When you factor in their respective ADP (average draft position), Baker is the worthy winner.

Smith was taken as a top-5 reliever. Baker was undrafted in many leagues. The distrust of Rays' relievers played a part in that, making Baker's season all the more impressive. If you waited for saves in your drafts and took Baker as a late-round speculative choice, it paid off massively.

Most Underrated Bat: Randy Arozarena

In an era where 40/40 seasons are becoming normal, Arozarena's 26 homers and 26 steals don't really stand out. His level of consistency shouldn't be overlooked. This was Arozarena's seventh consecutive 20/20 season, while his 113 runs were bettered only by the fantasy MVP.

Arozarena's .281 batting average was also his best over a full season and made the Mariners' outfielder a five-category contributor. An honorable mention does go to Jake McCarthy, who had a very impressive season. So impressive, he finished the year as a top-20 hitter on Yahoo! (standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring).

Most Underrated Arm: Drew Rasmussen

Maybe it's because he's a Tampa Bay Ray. Maybe it's because he doesn't throw 102 MPH. But Rasmussen had a very good 2025 season, went under the radar in drafts, and has just had a great 2026 season. Yet still isn't someone being discussed as anything more than a top-20 pitcher next year.

Obviously, three major elbow surgeries are a concern going into 2027, but Rasmussen reminded everyone what he can do when healthy. This year was his second straight 30-start season, and a strong postseason will likely push Rasmussen up draft boards in 2027.

Breakout Bat: Miguel Vargas

An honorable mention goes to Jac Caglianone, who hit .289/.340/.494 and improved as the season wore on, but Vargas put up numbers many hoped for when he was a prospect in the Dodgers' system. Vargas hit 16 homers last year, in his first full season with the White Sox. That was a taste of things to come.

Vargas' breakout season wasn't only magnificent. It's sustainable. Vargas' numbers stand out across the board, and he'll be an early-round target in next season's drafts.

Breakout Arm: Parker Messick

There were plenty of options for this award. However, we're giving this to Messick after his outstanding 2026 helped lead the Guardians to the AL Central crown. Messick showed plenty of promise in seven starts last season following his call-up from the Minors.

This year, Messick announced himself as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, ranking ninth on Yahoo! at the position. We may see some regression in 2027, based on Messick's 3.37 xFIP and 3.51 SIERA. Still, it's not enough to scare you away and certainly not enough to dismiss his 2026 season.

Unfortunately, there were a few candidates for this one. Fantasy managers who drafted Kyle Tucker or Jose Ramirez will be quick to tell you how much they stunk this year. But the joint winners of this award were a special kind of disappointment.

Last year, Raleigh was the fantasy MVP. Although he finished the year well, 23 homers couldn't undo the damage his .182 batting average did to your team. Fair to say that Big Dumper took a big dump on your fantasy rosters.

Meanwhile, Vladdy's year was just putrid. On Yahoo!, 37 first-base-eligible players ranked above Guerrero Jr. See how long it takes you to name 37 first-base-eligible players. That's all you need to know about how his 2026 went.

Biggest Pitcher Bust: Logan Webb

This one was a tough choice, and some personal bias may have come into the decision. But after four straight seasons with 30+ starts and a sub-3.50 ERA, Webb was finally drafted as an SP1. So naturally, Webb had his worst full season in the majors.

A blister ended his season early, which may have been a good thing for his fantasy managers. After striking out a career-high 224 batters in 2025, Webb's 134 strikeouts this year were a career-low for a full season. Everything about Webb's 2026 was a big disappointment.

Comeback Hitter of the Year: Yordan Alvarez

Back to some positive awards. The Comeback Awards are for those who missed most or all of 2025 due to injury or some other reason. So, having played just 48 games last year due to hand and ankle injuries, hitting .316/.432/.601 with 42 homers makes Alvarez the worthy winner of this award.

Staying on the field will remain Alvarez's biggest issue, but this year was a perfect reminder of what he can do when healthy. Hopefully, Alvarez will keep his trainer traveling with him throughout 2027 as well.

An interesting revelation from Yordan Alvarez this afternoon: he had a trainer that traveled with him throughout the season in order to make sure he stayed on the field and healthy all season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 29, 2026

Comeback Pitcher of the Year: Gerrit Cole

This may be a controversial one. Even though Cole only made 22 starts this year, it was a great return after missing the entire 2025 season following elbow surgery. If you drafted Cole as a stash for his return, you wouldn't have been disappointed.

Cole posted 10 wins, a 3.61 ERA, and 131 strikeouts in 127 innings. His status as an SP1 has gone, but there was enough to like in his return this year to feel confident about a solid 2027 campaign.

Rebound Hitter of the Year: Nolan Arenado

With a new home, 34 years of age, and coming off his worst year in the majors, there was no reason to draft Arenado in 2026. That's what made his year all the more special. Arenado hit 30 homers for the first time since 2022, and we shouldn't completely rule out a repeat in 2027.

Rebound Pitcher of the Year: Reid Detmers

Detmers has flashed promise previously, throwing a no-hitter in 2022. But his 2024 season was so bad, he found himself exclusively used in relief last year. Making 32 starts and having a 3.36 ERA this year was unexpected and pretty amazing. Detmers has reestablished himself as a solid fantasy option.

Playoff King (Hitter): Elly De La Cruz

Plenty of hitters excelled in September. Elly did a bit of everything. He hit .348/.437/.719, with nine home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs, and six stolen bases. If we break it down week to week, De La Cruz hit at least two homers every week in September, consistently producing throughout the fantasy playoffs.

Playoff King (Pitcher): Jared Jones

Jones was a candidate for Comeback Player Of The Year after missing 2025 with a sprained UCL. He'll have to settle for this award after helping many fantasy managers win a Championship following a superb September.

Jones' season was peetering out, and he ended August with a 4.83 ERA. Four of his five August starts lasted less than five innings. Then Jones had four scoreless outings in five September starts, striking out 40 batters in 29 innings and finishing with three wins.

xStats Champion: Alec Burleson

Burleson's season was impressive enough. Anchoring a young Cardinals lineup, Burleson hit .279/.343/.473 with a career-high 26 homers. According to Statcast, Burleson had 31.5 xHR (expected home runs), the biggest difference in the majors.

Burleson also had a .289 xBA, .522 xSLG, and .374 xwOBA (.353 wOBA). All of those ranked in the 94th percentile or better. A great season could have been remarkable with a little more luck.

xStats Fraud: Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez had a career year. His 16 wins and 2.89 ERA would have helped many fantasy managers win their leagues. However, much of it was smoke and mirrors. Rodriguez had a 4.44 xFIP, 4.62 SIERA, and 4.27 xERA. His 18.1% K% ranked in the 19th percentile.

Rodriguez also struggled significantly in the first inning this year. Teams hit .300/.385/.569 against him in the opening frame (7.59 ERA). I guess it shows some resilience, and maybe an opener could help. Regardless, Rodriguez's chances of a repeat in 2027 are slim at best.

Now for the fun (silly) stuff. These awards are for those deserving some recognition (good or bad) and who haven't picked up an award so far.

Fantasy Ain't Reality Award: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Seldom has a 19-homer and 41-steal season seemed so disappointing. That's what Jazz did en route to finishing as a top-10 fantasy second baseman. But his .231/.312/..399 slash line, 98 wRC+, and more missed time through injury left Yankees fans with a bitter taste in their mouth.

It's fair to say his fantasy season was considerably better than his actual one.

Dr. Pepper Award: Zack Wheeler

Given to someone who proved many were wrong to rule them out based on an injury. Reminding us that we're not medical professionals. Well, most of us aren't.

Remember last August, when Wheeler had to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome?

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will miss the rest of the season. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and has been recommended to undergo surgery, which would cause him to miss 6-8 months, according to the team. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 23, 2025

Almost everyone was prepared to write off Wheeler. No way would he be able to return to form in his mid-30s after such major surgery. Return to form he did. Wheeler made 28 starts, had a 3.00 ERA, and finished the season ranked 11th among starting pitchers (on Yahoo!). What did we know...

Volume Isn't Everything Award (Hitter): Nico Hoerner

For someone who played 159 games and finished the season in the top-30 for plate appearances, Hoerner's year was very... meh. His 23 stolen bases were nice, but his lowest since 2022. After entering the year as a career .282 hitter, Hoerner's .263 batting average was a letdown.

Among second-base-eligible players, 14 drove in more runs than Hoerner, and 28 scored more runs. For a top-100 draft pick who barely missed a game, there wasn't much to be positive about for his fantasy managers.

Volume Isn't Everything Award (Pitcher): Tanner Bibee

There were a few candidates for this one. Bibee ultimately pipped Andrew Abbott to the gong, given he was taken ~40 picks earlier. Bibee made 33 starts for the team that finished up as the No. 2 seed in the American League. Yet still recorded just seven wins and struck out only 148 batters in 188 innings.

You can point to his 18 quality starts this year and say the award isn't warranted. But there's a reason Bibee didn't even rank in the top-100 starting pitchers on Yahoo!. His fantasy output simply didn't come close to matching his volume.

Zero To Hero Award: Alex Bregman

No one had more contrasting first and second halves than Bregman. At the All-Star Break, fantasy managers were prepared to cut ties and move on after a lackluster start to the season. Bregman ended July well, had an outstanding August, and finished the season strong, rewarding the patient fantasy managers who stuck with him.

Split PA HR RBI R SB AVG OBP SLG wRC+ First Half 431 9 41 45 2 .241 .336 .359 98 Second Half 271 19 52 47 1 .303 .384 .626 176

Fountain of Youth - Hitter Award: Max Muncy

Exciting rookies are fun and all. But boring old dudes can be cool to roster, too. Especially when they play a career-high 149 games and finish up as a top-10 option at their position. That's exactly what Funky Muncy did, despite being almost an afterthought in drafts.

Fountain of Youth - Pitcher Award: Chris Sale

At 37 years old, Sale just had a 14-win season, with 200 strikeouts and a 2.16 ERA. If it wasn't for Misiorowski, we could be looking at the NL Cy Young Award winner. Instead, Sale will have to settle for a third straight sub-2.60 ERA season, further proving that pitchers can still be studs in their late 30s.

Hyperinflation Award: Dansby Swanson

This award is for the player whose overall numbers were artificially inflated by one hot streak.

Swanson's season was a letdown. He hit .213/.297/.397 with 19 homers, 69 RBI, 82 runs, and 17 steals. Not abysmal, but not what we expected. If it wasn't for a magical 10-game stretch in June, culminating on July 1, things would have looked a whole lot worse.

In those 10 games, Swanson hit .366/.357/1.049 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 12 runs, and one steal. The rest of the season, Swanson hit .196 with seven home runs, 43 RBI, 70 runs, and 16 steals. Remember that when you consider drafting Swanson for a bounceback year in 2027.

Dansby Swanson CRUSHES a GRAND SLAM! He has 3 home runs and 11 RBI over his last 2 games against the Mets 🤯 https://t.co/DKS2zGMuPT — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2026

Not Sure It Was A Breakout, But It Was A Career Year And Worth An Award, Award: Jake Bauers

Unless you rostered him, you probably didn't realize how good of a season Bauers had. He set career highs in... almost everything. Including games played (144). Bauers' .266/.389/.484 slash line, 26 homers, 86 RBI, 93 runs, and 11 steals led him to rank 11th among first basemen on Yahoo!.

Lightning McQueen Award: Nasim Nunez

To honor the 20th anniversary of the Pixar movie Cars, the award for the player who showed off elite speed and nothing else goes to Nasim Nunez. He led the league with 49 steals, and his six runs via stolen bases topped anyone else's (according to Statcast). Shame Nunez can't hit (.209/.291/.244 slash line).

There's No Place Like Home Award: Bryan Woo

Holy home/road splits, Batman. Anyone would think Woo was made to pitch left-handed on the road. By the end of the season, I ended up advising benching Woo in away games. Not ideal for someone you took as an SP1. But you can see why from the numbers below.

Split IP ERA WHIP K% AVG SLG wOBA xFIP Home 81.2 2.64 0.82 29.1% .172 .269 .226 3.14 Away 91.1 5.22 1.36 21.2% .276 .444 .331 4.08

Top Teammates Award: James Wood and CJ Abrams

Wood and Abrams deserve recognition. It was the first time since their 2019 World Series-winning team that the Nationals had a pair of 30-home-run hitters. They also combined for 183 RBI, 199 runs, and 55 stolen bases. They'll both be borderline first-round picks in 2027, and for good reason.

Never Doubt Him Award: Fernando Tatis Jr.

On May 29, Tatis Jr. played his 55th game of the year. He was hitting .268/.345/.307 and had yet to homer. Other than 14 steals, he had little to offer to his fantasy managers. Tatis Jr. ended the year with 25 homers, 38 steals, and a .289/.358/.470 slash line. We should never have doubted him.

Oops I Did It Again Award: Cole Ragans

Ragans' breakout 2024 season was followed up by an injury-ruined 2025 campaign. But we were prepared to forget that, ultimately drafting Ragans as a borderline SP1. Ragans made only eight starts this year and needed elbow surgery in July. Hopefully we see Ragans back dominating in the second half of the 2027 season.

Loyalty Award: Jordan Walker

Everyone has a player they still believe in, no matter how much they've failed to live up to our expectations. Even after crushing our hopes for multiple years, we still can't quit them. For me (and many others), Walker is that player.

I was prepared to give up on Walker this year. Then I found out he went to Driveline in the offseason, and I was back on the Walker bandwagon. It worked. Walker hit fewer groundballs and made better contact while maintaining his elite bat speed. Walker ended the season as a top-5 ranked outfielder.

Sprint speeds nice. Trotting around the bases? Even better 😎 Jordan Walker getting after it early this offseason alongside @AndrewAydt pic.twitter.com/4JagfJR2mE — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) October 9, 2025

This Isn't A Typo Award: Sandy Alcantara

Finally, Alcantara's 2026 won't go into the record books. But he did something last seen in 1980. Not since Jerry Reuss 46 years ago has a pitcher recorded three saves while also throwing 200+ innings during the regular season.

Even more remarkable, Alcantara led the league in innings pitched after missing the entire 2024 season following Tommy John Surgery. His numbers weren't great, but Alcantara is back to being a workhorse. There's a real chance those late-season saves would have won someone a fantasy league.

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