November 18, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert starting pitcher (SP) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Hey RotoBallers! The starting pitcher position is often the most important position in fantasy baseball. Because these players can affect four of the standard five categories, managers need to pay extra attention to this position. Today, we focus on starting pitchers with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key starting pitchers such as Drew Rasmussen, Dylan Cease, Garrett Crochet, Logan Henderson, Bryan Woo, Parker Messick, Jacob deGrom, Nolan McLean, and others are listed in our rankings.

The starting pitcher rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

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Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher (SP) News

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was named the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, according to MLB. Like the American League winner, New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, Misiorowski won the award unanimously as the most dominant pitcher in the NL this year.

The 24-year-old flamethrower went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 252 strikeouts in 30 starts across 174 2/3 innings, leading baseball in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts to help the Brewers win an MLB-best 103 games. The Miz's 6.6 fWAR also led all pitchers, and his 232 ERA+ was the best in a full season since Pedro Martinez recorded a 291 ERA+ in 2000.

He joins Corbin Burnes (2021), Pete Vuckovich (1982), and Rollie Fingers (1981) as the fourth Cy Young Award winner in Milwaukee's history. Misiorowski is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2001 to win the Cy Young and World Series in the same season. The 6-foot-7 hurler's fastball averaged 100.6 mph, which is rarefied air for a full-time starting pitcher.

He threw more than 1,000 pitches at 100 mph or faster, which was more than double the record Jordan Hicks set in 2018. In his final 24 starts, Misiorowski had a 1.46 ERA to seal the NL Cy Young.

MacKenzie Gore, Texas Rangers

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Texas Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore is generating a decent amount of interest as a trade candidate this offseason. According to people briefed on the team's discussions, the Rangers have been fielding interest in Gore despite the fact that the prevailing sentiment in baseball is that players with only one more year of club control will be difficult to trade.

Trades of such players would appear more likely once the new collective bargaining agreement is reached and teams know the number of games that will be played in 2027. The 27-year-old Gore had a career-worst 4.58 ERA in his first year in Texas in 2026, but he has an above-average 95.1 mph fastball velocity and 23.2% strikeout rate.

He has also been durable, as his 96 starts in the last three seasons are tied with Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez for the second-most in the majors. He is also younger than some of the other pitchers with only one year left of club control who could be trade candidates this winter. If Gore uses his terrific changeup more to complement his fastball, he could return to All-Star form in Texas or elsewhere in 2027 and beyond.

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording an 18-7 record with a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 231 strikeouts across 207 innings (33 starts). Sanchez posted the best strikeout rate of his career (27.0%) while maintaining an elite 5.3% walk rate.

Sanchez's power sinker leads to a ton of ground balls (57.7% ground ball rate), which can lead to him allowing a higher batting average on balls in play and a slightly elevated WHIP.

Still, the 29-year-old limits power (career 0.78 HR/9), which allows him to work around baserunners. Sanchez has thrown 590 2/3 regular-season innings over the last three seasons, which could lead to concerns that he will wear down in 2027. Still, Sanchez has proven he can provide ace-level production for fantasy managers as long as he can stay healthy.

Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler was named the 2026 American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, according to MLB. Schlittler won the award unanimously and became the seventh Yankees Cy Young winner, and the first since Gerrit Cole in 2023. The previous honorees include Bob Turley (1958), Whitey Ford (1961), Sparky Lyle (1977), Ron Guidry (1978), and Roger Clemens (2001).

Schlittler was absolutely dominant in his first full major-league season, going 14-6 with an AL-best 1.95 ERA, pacing the league in pitching WAR (6.2) and opponent's on-base percentage (.244). His ERA was the third-lowest mark in franchise history by a qualified pitcher, trailing only Spud Chandler (1.64 in 1943) and Guidry (1.74 in 1978). Schlittler struck out 239 batters and had only 49 walks and 129 hits allowed in 193 2/3 innings.

His 239 strikeouts tied Jack Chesbro (1904) for the fourth-most by a Yankees pitcher in a single season. He was about as dominant as they come, allowing one run or fewer in a major-league-best 21 starts, and he gave up three runs or fewer in 29 starts, tied for the most in the majors. Schlittler has led all MLB starters with a 2.23 ERA since his debut in July of 2025. Just like that, he has made his way to the upper echelon of fantasy starting pitchers going into next season.

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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

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