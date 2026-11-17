November 17, 2026

Mike's 2026 fantasy baseball breakout hitters. His 7 biggest surprises and breakouts in Fantasy Baseball for the 2026 season, including Miguel Vargas, Kevin McGonigle, Alec Burleson, and more.

The 2026 fantasy baseball season ended with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first World Series. If your season was anything like mine, your fantasy teams were kind of a mixed bag, with some winning teams and some losing teams. That's the game we play.

Now that you've had two weeks to catch your breath, it's time to start preparations for the 2027 season. This article will take a look at hitters who had career years in 2026. We will determine what their next season may look like, and how hard the regression monster might hit.

If you were able to acquire any of these hitters via the draft or your free agent acquisition budget, chances are good that you had a good fantasy season. Let's dive in and take a look at seven hitters who broke out in 2026, and see what we might expect from them in 2027.

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox

Vargas finally got an everyday job in 2026, and he delivered great results. Playing third base and generating 704 plate appearances, Vargas hit .250 with 33 home runs, 93 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and 106 runs scored. He was among league leaders all season in counting stats.

You can see his growth as a hitter supported below by the Statcast data. Vargas makes hard contact, with a 13% barrel rate and 39.4% sweet spot rate. His bat speed picked up three miles per hour to 73.9 MPH in 2026. He will be one of the top third basemen on 2027 draft boards.

Is it sustainable? It appears to be fully skill-supported, and I think the batting average could creep up near .260. We could see the stolen base rate drop a bit, but he should continue to hit in the middle of the order for a burgeoning Chicago White Sox team.

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Rumors in the 2025 Arizona Fall League suggested McGonigle could win a job with the Detroit Tigers out of Spring Training. McGonigle stepped into the lineup as a rookie shortstop and excelled, hitting .278 with 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 97 runs scored.

In 2027, expect McGonigle to hit leadoff again with no barriers to playing time. Solid bat-to-ball skills include a low 14.1% K% and 19.6% chase percentage, underscored by a 13.4% walk rate. He squares the ball up (29.9%) even though he does not always hit it very hard (98.8 MPH exit velocity).

Below, I shared his monthly splits to highlight the consistency McGonigle showed each month of the season. Both halves of the season were remarkably similar, except for stolen bases, which dropped from 11 to just one in the second half.

I think the power numbers may tick up a bit, pushing him into the 20-home-run range. McGonigle has stolen over 20 bases in the minor leagues twice, but I wonder if we'll see a slight pullback in terms of speed production. Expecting a .275 batting average with 18-20 homers and 10 steals feels fair.

Jake Bauers, Boston Red Sox

Bauers just helped lead Milwaukee to their first World Series title in 2026. Bauers parlayed a career-high 578 plate appearances into a .266 batting average, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 93 runs. That production earned him a four-year, $58 million contract from the Boston Red Sox this week.

How did he do it? He hits the ball hard, with a 92.1 MPH exit velocity, a 51.9% hard-hit rate, and a 14% barrel rate in 2026. But look below, and you can see that he is also among league leaders in bat speed, gaining three miles per hour since 2024. Can he produce similar results on a new team in 2027?

I would expect some pullback on the counting stats in 2027. He is 31 and might play less than he did this year in Milwaukee. It's unclear where the Red Sox plan to pay him; it would seem that more moves are forthcoming for them.

Look for a .250 batting average with 16-20 home runs and eight to 10 stolen bases, so Bauers might have an inflated price on draft day based on his playoff heroics and recency bias creeping in. Be careful, because he may only have first base designation depending on your league settings.

Carson Benge, New York Mets

Benge had an up-and-down season but finished with a .282 batting average, 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and 86 runs scored for a fine rookie season. Benge was a hot addition when he made the club in Spring Training, but was on most waiver wires after a .192 April.

Yet, Benge rebounded to hit .306 in May, leading to a .310 average after the All-Star break. Benge should hit in the middle of the New York Mets' lineup in 2027 and could produce similar numbers while getting daily at-bats; his numbers show no discernible split against left- or right-handed pitching.

JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

Wetherholt was another rookie who performed well in 2026. In 619 plate appearances, Wetherholt hit .242 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 89 runs. As the reverse of Benge above, Wetherholt finished the season poorly, hitting only .210 after the All-Star break.

It is expected that Wetherholt will lead off again in 2027, and he plays a terrific second base, with the best range of any second baseman in baseball. A low 16.8% K rate paired with a 10.3% BB rate helps him avoid slumps.

If you want Wetherholt, you will have to jump on him pretty quickly; current ADP suggests he is going around pick 94, which makes him the fourth second baseman off the board. Could he be a slightly cheaper version of Brice Turang going 60 picks later? We will see in 2027.

Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals

Burleson had a career year in 2026, hitting in the middle of a changing St. Louis lineup. A batting-average stalwart in 2025 with a .290 average, Burleson pulled back to a still-sturdy .279, but added a career-best 26 home runs, a league-leading 116 RBI, four stolen bases, and 89 runs.

The secret seemed to be his growth in hard-hit percentage, as shown in the graph below. The overall percentage in 2026 was a whopping 50% hard-hit. Most of the damage came on fastballs. It was an impressive season; I did not realize how many RBI he had until the season was over.

Those numbers could pull back a bit, but I would expect around 20 home runs, 80 RBI, and a solid batting-average floor to help your squad at first base. Still, he should be a good addition if you miss out on any of the top 10 first basemen on the board this spring.

Jake McCarthy, Colorado Rockies

McCarthy moved to the Colorado Rockies last offseason; no one saw the significant boost in playing time he would get there. The veteran outfielder played in a career-best 147 games and produced a .291 batting average, with 15 home runs, 83 RBI, 32 stolen bases, and 80 runs scored, his best season ever.

Can McCarthy do it again? He is not a Statcast darling but has produced good results before. Expect some regression in batting average and home runs, and a line more like .270 with 10 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Not bad numbers, but some pullback should be expected in his profile.

Much of this is contingent on consistent playing time and maintaining an everyday role. Yet he should retain his role atop the lineup, with no significant disparity between right- and left-handed pitching, playing left field, and completing a trio of Cole Carrigg and Mickey Moniak on the grass.

This will be the first of several articles this fall identifying what went right in 2026 and what to watch for in these breakout candidates heading into the 2027 season. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving season with family and friends in the coming days!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Nick Mariano's Early Shortstop Rankings Dynasty/Keeper Outfielders to Stash for 2027 Nick Mariano's Early First Base Rankings Nick Mariano's Early Third Base Rankings