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5 Outfield Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash in Dynasty and Keeper Leagues (2027)

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Mike Sirota - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Jamie looks at five outfield prospects who are set to breakout in 2027 fantasy baseball. These five prospects should be stashed in dynasty and keeper leagues. His top picks include Mike Sirota, Nelson Rada, more.

Preparation for the 2027 fantasy season is already underway. While we don't know what the 2027 season will look like, drafts are still taking place, and fantasy managers should be prepared for any eventuality. To that end, we're returning with an article we featured last year.

We looked at five outfielders who were set to be widely available late in drafts but would still have some fantasy production in 2026. In last year's article, we featured Chase DeLauterJustin CrawfordRyan Waldschmidt, and Carson Benge, all of whom played and had varying levels of success.

Here, we'll be looking at five more outfield prospects who are unlikely to be taken in most redraft leagues but should still help fantasy teams in 2027, making them ideal trade/stash targets in dynasty and keeper leagues, depending on how deep the rosters are. Don't forget to follow the RotoBaller team for all your offseason news and articles.

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Mike Sirota, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sirota is a highly regarded prospect, generally listed inside the top 20 of prospect rankings. Even with only two professional seasons of experience, at 23 years old, Sirota is close to a major league call-up. The biggest hurdle for Sirota is finding a spot on a stacked Dodgers roster.

One of those roster spots was taken by the Dodgers' other star outfield prospect, Josue De Paula. De Paula impressed in his short time and ranks even higher than Sirota in prospect rankings. Our very own Eric Cross has Sirota ranked seventh in his dynasty prospect rankings, with De Paula taking the top spot.

With Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez also filling outfield roles, and Shohei Ohtani the designated hitter (DH), Sirota doesn't have a clear path to regular playing time. We all know injuries will play a part for any team, and Sirota is likely the next man up should the Dodgers need cover.

With Hernandez (and potentially Tucker) hitting free agency at the end of the 2027 season, Sirota might need to bide his time. But if an opportunity presents itself, Sirota could easily make it stick and show why he's regarded so highly.

In his 2025 professional debut season, Sirota hit .333/.452/.616 in 59 games. Last year, Sirota started in High-A, moved to Double-A, and finished in Triple-A (two games). Across the three levels, Sirota hit .307/.461/.526 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles, three triples, and 100 walks (108 games).

Only 14 hitters had at least 100 walks in all the minor leagues. Sirota is the only one to have had fewer than 115 strikeouts and more than 10 home runs among that group. While some might question Sirota's readiness, having only played two games at Triple-A, that's two more than De Paula has played.

James Tibbs III is also knocking on the door, Eduardo Quintero is ranked higher than Sirota by some, and Charles Davalan is a top 100 prospect. So Sirota is far from alone as a Dodgers top outfield prospect. But Sirota could very well be the biggest star among the lot.

We also can't rule out the possibility of a trade in which one of their five outfield prospects is moved. Regardless of when or where Sirota debuts, there's a very good chance it'll be in 2027, and he's more than capable of shining in any major league lineup.

 

Nelson Rada, Los Angeles Angels

Now for someone who doesn't have the potential talent of Sirota, but certainly has a clearer route to the majors. Following Stan Kroenke's purchase of "a controlling interest" in the Angels, there's some newfound optimism in Anaheim.

While it will take time to turn around their fortunes, Rada could be the start of their recovery. The Angels aren't exactly blessed with top-tier prospects, and their current outfield hardly blocks anyone from making the step up to the Major League.

Mike Trout is the obvious star in the outfield. But a change in role from next season could open up more appearances for others in the Angels outfield.

The other outfielders currently on the Angels roster are Jose Siri, who has a career .212/.268/.403 slash line and 35.4% K% (480 games). Josh Lowe, who is a career .180/.234/.256 hitter against left-handed pitching (LHP).

Wade Meckler, who hit .300/.373/.387 in 98 games, despite a .263 xBA (expected batting average) and .359 xSLG (expected slugging percentage). Combined with a .372 BABIP, we can expect to see some regression next year. Also on the roster is Bryce Teodosio...

Part of why Trout is set to move away from center field is due to the Angels wanting to improve their defense at the position. While Siri is the obvious option, he wasn't as good defensively in 2026 as he had been in previous seasons (ranking in the 96th percentile or better for Outs Above Average in 2023 and 2024).

That brings us back to Rada, who is a plus defender in center field. That's partly down to his elite speed, which he has also shown off on the bases in the minor leagues. Despite being just 21 years old, Rada has played a total of 551 MiLB games across all levels. He has 214 stolen bases.

Rada offers very little power, with just nine home runs in the Minors. But he has a career .274/.382/.345 slash line as a professional and hit .278/.376/.363 in 128 Triple-A games last year. Rada can hit for a good average and gets on base plenty.

Rada had a 12.3% BB% in 2026. A 12.3% BB% in the Majors ranked in the 87th percentile. Rada has also kept strikeouts in check, with an 18.6% K%. That would rank in the 66th percentile in the majors.

There's little else for Rada to prove in the minor leagues. He's still young and could very well start 2027 at Triple-A. When Rada does make his debut for the Angels, he's set to provide a boost to their defense, elite speed on the bases, and a significant upgrade at the plate.

It's certainly not beyond the realms of possibility for Rada to have a .260 batting average and 30+ steals over a full season in Anaheim. At the very least, Rada should be on your radar as a cheap stolen base option in drafts.

 

Devin Taylor, Athletics

Now we're digging into the depths of prospect rankings for some hidden gems. You probably wouldn't have known, but Taylor had a very good offensive season in 2026. He started in High-A and ended up in Triple-A, hitting for power and a good average at all three stops.

Across 141 games, Taylor hit .308/.411/.493 with 23 home runs, 106 RBI, 99 runs, and 13 stolen bases. He also had an impressive 14.8% BB%. Those numbers have the Athletics excited about what Taylor can bring to the organization.

This year was Taylor's first full season as a pro. So it's unlikely he starts 2027 anywhere but the minors. And while the Athletics don't have a clear roster spot for him yet, if Taylor can pick up in 2027 where he left off in 2026, he could force their hand.

Tyler Soderstrom, Henry Bolte, and Lawrence Butler make a nice outfield trio. Carlos Cortes also spent most of his time at the corner outfield spots and has made for a solid backup option. Taylor's defense is his weak point and another reason why the Athletics will likely keep him at Triple-A to start 2027.

Brent Rooker missed most of 2026 with a knee injury, and any setback or fresh health problem would open up the DH spot. However, the Athletics would probably prefer having Taylor work on his defense in the minor leagues than using him as an everyday DH in the majors.

Taylor's bat has shown he's MLB-ready. Without many outfield options in the minor leagues, it wouldn't take much for Taylor to find his way to the majors in 2027. He could be a nice source of power and batting average for fantasy teams in 2027 and beyond.

 

Dylan Dreiling, Texas Rangers

Dreiling had something of a breakout season in 2026. After hitting .226/.319/.381 at High-A in 2025 (his first full season as a professional), Dreiling spent the entire 2026 season at Double-A. There, Dreiling hit .312/.380/.516 with 22 homers, 84 RBI, 89 runs, and 14 steals (116 games).

In terms of offense, Dreiling put up impressive numbers and was comparably one of the better hitters across all minor leagues. We can see this on his ProspectSavant.com page below.

Unlike others included in this article so far, Dreiling has a clear route to the majors in spring. Evan Carter will miss the start of the season after undergoing hip surgery. Ironically, 2026 was Carter's healthiest season, with 141 games played.  But he struggled, hitting just .194/.288/.315.

Brandon Nimmo and Wyatt Langford are locked into the Rangers lineup. Langford has dealt with many minor injuries early in his career. He played in only 110 games in 2026 and has missed 108 games over the last three seasons.

With the Rangers looking at possible trades for Corey Seager, there seems to be an eagerness for something of a rebuild or at least an attempt to get younger. That could lead to more opportunities for more fringe prospects and might just be a way to clear the path for their top prospect, Sebastian Walcott.

Of course, the Rangers could look to bring in someone to fill the vacant outfield spot. Given the potential lockout and somewhat weak free agency options, they could easily look internally. Dreiling will likely need to prove that 2026 wasn't a fluke and was an actual breakout to claim that spot.

The Rangers used a second-round draft pick in 2024 on Dreiling after he hit .341/.459/.715 in his final season in college. So it's not like his 2026 came out of nowhere.

There is some pedigree there, and even if he starts the year in the minors, a strong start to 2027 could see Dreiling called up sooner rather than later. His solid hit tool will provide fantasy value, and Dreiling has a clearer route to the majors than most young outfielders have.

 

Kane Kepley, Chicago Cubs

It might be a bit too soon for Kepley, but 2027 looks like a great year for Cubs' outfield prospects to stake a claim for a starting role in Chicago. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ being free agents leaves two big holes either side of NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong in the outfield.

Early suggestions point to it being unlikely the Cubs will re-sign either, as they appear set to focus on improving their pitching staff. If that is the case, the Cubs will need to look internally for their corner outfielders. Even if the Cubs sign one veteran outfielder, they'll still need one more.

And Kepley has a very special skill set. He gets on base a lot. And he runs fast. Those were the tools that led to the Cubs drafting Kepley in the second round last year. Kepley showed those skills in his first full season as a professional.

In 125 games across High-A and Double-A, Kepley hit .243/.422/.401 with 10 homers, 70 RBI, 127 runs, and 70 steals. You can go and check for yourself, but there are no typos in that line. Kepley led all minor leaguers in runs scored and stolen bases, getting caught just six times in 76 attempts.

Kepley was able to attempt 76 steals despite a .243 batting average because he drew walks. A lot of them. Kepley had a 20.2% BB%. His 120 walks also led all Minor Leaguers in 2026. No major leaguer with more than 50 plate appearances had a higher walk rate.

Kepley doesn't swing at many pitches, evidenced by a low 34.4% Swing%. And Kepley seldom misses when he does swing, with a 4.6% SwStr%. For context, of the 465 major league hitters with at least 100 plate appearances in 2026, Taylor Ward's 34.4% Swing% was the lowest.

Kepley also had an impressive 15.0% K%, which would rank in the 83rd percentile in the Majors. Kepley's 1.35 BB/K was only bettered by Steven Kwan (1.37 BB/K) in Major League Baseball. It's fair to say that Kepley gets on base more than enough to make use of his elite speed.

Whether or not 2027 is too soon for Kepley remains to be seen. He won't offer much power if he does get called up next year. But Kepley will offer plenty of value in OBP and points leagues. His speed alone should be enough to ensure Kepley is rostered in dynasty and keeper leagues.

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