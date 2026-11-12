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2B Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2027 Drafts: Nick Mariano's Top 26 (November Updates)

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Brice Turang - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Nick Mariano's expert second base (2B) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Welcome RotoBallers! It's never too early to begin preparing for the 2027 fantasy baseball season, and in this piece, we will spotlight the second base position. The key tone has several high-end options like Fernando Tatis Jr. who gained eligibility this past campaign, and several emerging stars like JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart. Below you will find our updated 2026 fantasy baseball second base rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues). 

Find out where key second basemen such as Brandon Lowe, JJ Wetherholt, Ketel Marte, Zack Gelof, Luke Keaschall, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott, Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, and others are listed in our rankings.

The second base rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Second Base 2027 Rankings (November)

Tier Ranking Player Position
1 1 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF
2 2 CJ Abrams 2B/SS
2 3 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
3 4 Brice Turang 2B
3 5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
4 6 Brandon Lowe 2B
4 7 JJ Wetherholt 2B/SS
4 8 Ketel Marte 2B
4 9 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF
4 10 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF
4 11 Nico Hoerner 2B/SS
5 12 Bryson Stott 2B/3B
5 13 Travis Bazzana 2B
5 14 Sam Antonacci 2B/OF
5 15 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF
5 16 Ozzie Albies 2B
5 17 Xavier Edwards 2B
5 18 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF
5 19 Luis Arraez 2B
5 20 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF
6 21 Chase Meidroth 2B/SS
6 22 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B
6 23 Ezequiel Duran 2B/3B/SS/OF
6 24 Jose Altuve 2B
6 25 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF
6 26 Matt McLain 2B/SS

 

Fantasy Baseball Second Base (2B) News

Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to Alex Stumpf. Lowe has until Nov. 17 to accept or deny it. If he denies and signs elsewhere, the Pirates will get a draft pick. The Pirates and Lowe can still negotiate other contracts. It is only the third time since the inception of the qualifying offer in 2012 that the Pirates have chosen to offer it to a player.

Pittsburgh acquired the power-hitting second baseman last offseason in a three-team deal that involved the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. Not only did Lowe fortify his defense at second base in 2026 to become a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career, but he also played in a career-high 150 games while recording a career-best 5.4 wins above replacement.

Offensively, he flourished in the Steel City, picking up 96 RBI and an .824 OPS while leading all second basemen with 35 home runs. Lowe is expected to decline the one-year qualifying offer for a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market. The two-time All-Star now has two straight 30-homer seasons (three in his career) and has some of the best pop among second basemen, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to stay healthy in his 10th year in the big leagues in 2027.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

ESPN's Jorge Castillo writes that both New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Trent Grisham "are as good as gone" for next season, so the Yankees will need to figure out second base and center field. Chisholm was one of the notable names this year not to be given a $23.15 million qualifying offer, so the Yankees will not receive draft-pick compensation when he leaves in free agency.

Chisholm was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 in his first full season with the Bombers, clubbing 31 home runs, driving in 80 runs, and stealing 31 bases in only 130 regular-season games, but he could not match that production in his seventh year in the big leagues.

The 28-year-old left-handed slugger struggled to a .231 batting average (109-for-471) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a 29.5% strikeout rate in 532 regular-season plate appearances, but he did manage to steal a career-high 41 bases. On the open market this offseason, Chisholm will be one of the most coveted power/speed threats among position players, but a move away from New York's short porch in right field could hurt his overall power ceiling in fantasy baseball.

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that they exercised their $7 million 2027 option on second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies agreed in 2019 to a seven-year, $35 million contract that included $7 million options in both 2026 and 2027. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star will now head into the final year of his deal with the team next season after hitting a career-low .237 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and 85 runs scored across 615 at-bats.

He was a disappointment in the batting average department, but Albies still had plenty of value for the Braves up the middle at the keystone and played in all 162 of the team's regular season games in his 10th year in the big leagues.

The 29-year-old switch-hitter and native of Curaçao should find himself in an everyday role in Atlanta for one more season while providing fantasy managers with some pop at the second base position, but the days of Albies being a threat for 20 homers and 20 steals appear to be over. He will turn 30 in January and is the Braves' longest-tenured player.

It is concerning for fantasy managers looking to roster Albies next year that he hit just .194 with a .575 OPS in the second half.

Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins "would listen" to trade offers for second baseman Xavier Edwards if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson mentions the New York Yankees as a team that has had interest in Edwards in the past. Across 595 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .280/.360/.371 with four home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases.

With his 1.9% career barrel rate, Edwards does not profile as a significant source of power. However, he owns a .291 batting average across over 1,600 career plate appearances and has stolen at least 20 bags in three straight seasons. Miami is not under any immediate pressure to deal Edwards, as he will not hit free agency until the 2029 offseason. However, it sounds as though there's at least a chance he will be on the move this winter.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

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Zack Gelof
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Zack Gelof
vs
Willson Contreras
Zack Gelof
vs
Jac Caglianone
Zack Gelof
vs
Bryson Stott
Zack Gelof
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Zack Gelof
vs
Sonny Gray
Zack Gelof
vs
Nolan McLean
Zack Gelof
vs
Michael King
Zack Gelof
vs
Jacob deGrom
Zack Gelof
vs
Freddy Peralta
Zack Gelof
vs
Edwin Diaz
Zack Gelof
vs
Travis Bazzana
Zack Gelof
vs
Otto Lopez
Zack Gelof
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Zack Gelof
vs
Parker Messick
Zack Gelof
vs
A.J. Ewing
Zack Gelof
vs
Shea Langeliers
Zack Gelof
vs
Chandler Simpson
Zack Gelof
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Zack Gelof
vs
Robert Suarez
Zack Gelof
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Zack Gelof
vs
Junior Caminero
Zack Gelof
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Zack Gelof
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Zack Gelof
vs
Juan Soto
Zack Gelof
vs
Aaron Judge
Zack Gelof
vs
Jackson Chourio
Zack Gelof
vs
James Wood
Zack Gelof
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zack Gelof
vs
Corbin Carroll
Zack Gelof
vs
CJ Abrams
Zack Gelof
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Zack Gelof
vs
Sal Stewart
Zack Gelof
vs
Jose Ramirez
Zack Gelof
vs
Jackson Merrill
Zack Gelof
vs
Miguel Vargas
Zack Gelof
vs
Oneil Cruz
Zack Gelof
vs
Brice Turang
Zack Gelof
vs
Jordan Walker
Zack Gelof
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Zack Gelof
vs
Michael Harris II
Zack Gelof
vs
Kyle Tucker
Zack Gelof
vs
Randy Arozarena
Zack Gelof
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Zack Gelof
vs
Carson Benge
Zack Gelof
vs
Andy Pages
Zack Gelof
vs
Bryce Harper
Zack Gelof
vs
Bo Bichette
Zack Gelof
vs
Jake Bauers
Zack Gelof
vs
Curtis Mead
Zack Gelof
vs
Maikel Garcia
Zack Gelof
vs
Austin Riley
Zack Gelof
vs
Casey Schmitt
Luke Keaschall
vs
Zack Gelof
Luke Keaschall
vs
Reid Detmers
Luke Keaschall
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luke Keaschall
vs
Grant Taylor
Luke Keaschall
vs
Alex Bregman
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ivan Herrera
Luke Keaschall
vs
Manny Machado
Luke Keaschall
vs
Dillon Dingler
Luke Keaschall
vs
Henry Bolte
Luke Keaschall
vs
Carlos Rodon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cody Bellinger
Luke Keaschall
vs
Joe Ryan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Luke Keaschall
vs
Trea Turner
Luke Keaschall
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Luke Keaschall
vs
Alec Burleson
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mookie Betts
Luke Keaschall
vs
Griffin Jax
Luke Keaschall
vs
Roman Anthony
Luke Keaschall
vs
Trevor Megill
Luke Keaschall
vs
Daylen Lile
Luke Keaschall
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Keaschall
vs
Devin Williams
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jared Jones
Luke Keaschall
vs
Nico Hoerner
Luke Keaschall
vs
Hunter Brown
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Luke Keaschall
vs
Eury Perez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Wyatt Langford
Luke Keaschall
vs
Brent Rooker
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luke Keaschall
vs
Josh Naylor
Luke Keaschall
vs
Riley Greene
Luke Keaschall
vs
Logan Webb
Luke Keaschall
vs
Byron Buxton
Luke Keaschall
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Luke Keaschall
vs
Blake Snell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Shota Imanaga
Luke Keaschall
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kade Anderson
Luke Keaschall
vs
William Contreras
Luke Keaschall
vs
Riley O'Brien
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gerrit Cole
Luke Keaschall
vs
Taj Bradley
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luke Keaschall
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Luke Keaschall
vs
Max Fried
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Keaschall
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ketel Marte
Luke Keaschall
vs
Willson Contreras
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jeremy Pena
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bryson Stott
Luke Keaschall
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Luke Keaschall
vs
Sonny Gray
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jac Caglianone
Luke Keaschall
vs
Michael King
Luke Keaschall
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Luke Keaschall
vs
Freddy Peralta
Luke Keaschall
vs
Nolan McLean
Luke Keaschall
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jacob deGrom
Luke Keaschall
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Luke Keaschall
vs
Edwin Diaz
Luke Keaschall
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luke Keaschall
vs
Otto Lopez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Chandler Simpson
Luke Keaschall
vs
Parker Messick
Luke Keaschall
vs
Robert Suarez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Shea Langeliers
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bo Bichette
Luke Keaschall
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Luke Keaschall
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Juan Soto
Luke Keaschall
vs
Aaron Judge
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jackson Chourio
Luke Keaschall
vs
James Wood
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Luke Keaschall
vs
Corbin Carroll
Luke Keaschall
vs
CJ Abrams
Luke Keaschall
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Sal Stewart
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jackson Merrill
Luke Keaschall
vs
Oneil Cruz
Luke Keaschall
vs
Brice Turang
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jordan Walker
Luke Keaschall
vs
Michael Harris II
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kyle Tucker
Luke Keaschall
vs
Randy Arozarena
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Luke Keaschall
vs
Carson Benge
Luke Keaschall
vs
Andy Pages
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bryce Harper
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake Bauers
Luke Keaschall
vs
Casey Schmitt
Luke Keaschall
vs
Spencer Jones
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ozzie Albies
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Luke Keaschall
vs
Joshua Baez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Xavier Edwards
Luke Keaschall
vs
Lawrence Butler
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jo Adell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Josue De Paula
Nico Hoerner
vs
Devin Williams
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Nico Hoerner
vs
Emilio Pagan
Nico Hoerner
vs
Daylen Lile
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brent Rooker
Nico Hoerner
vs
Roman Anthony
Nico Hoerner
vs
Josh Naylor
Nico Hoerner
vs
Mookie Betts
Nico Hoerner
vs
Logan Webb
Nico Hoerner
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Nico Hoerner
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Nico Hoerner
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Nico Hoerner
vs
Shota Imanaga
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cody Bellinger
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kade Anderson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Carlos Rodon
Nico Hoerner
vs
Riley O'Brien
Nico Hoerner
vs
Dillon Dingler
Nico Hoerner
vs
Taj Bradley
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ivan Herrera
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Nico Hoerner
vs
Grant Taylor
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ian Seymour
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cole Carrigg
Nico Hoerner
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Nico Hoerner
vs
Reid Detmers
Nico Hoerner
vs
Willson Contreras
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luke Keaschall
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bryson Stott
Nico Hoerner
vs
Zack Gelof
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sonny Gray
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chase DeLauter
Nico Hoerner
vs
Michael King
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Nico Hoerner
vs
Freddy Peralta
Nico Hoerner
vs
Alex Bregman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Travis Bazzana
Nico Hoerner
vs
Manny Machado
Nico Hoerner
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Nico Hoerner
vs
Henry Bolte
Nico Hoerner
vs
A.J. Ewing
Nico Hoerner
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chandler Simpson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Joe Ryan
Nico Hoerner
vs
Robert Suarez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trea Turner
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bo Bichette
Nico Hoerner
vs
Alec Burleson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Freddie Freeman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Griffin Jax
Nico Hoerner
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trevor Megill
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jake Bauers
Nico Hoerner
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Curtis Mead
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jacob Latz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jared Jones
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cal Raleigh
Nico Hoerner
vs
Hunter Brown
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sean Burke
Nico Hoerner
vs
Eury Perez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Yandy Diaz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Wyatt Langford
Nico Hoerner
vs
Carter Jensen
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jake McCarthy
Nico Hoerner
vs
Maikel Garcia
Nico Hoerner
vs
Riley Greene
Nico Hoerner
vs
George Kirby
Nico Hoerner
vs
Byron Buxton
Nico Hoerner
vs
Austin Riley
Nico Hoerner
vs
Blake Snell
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trevor Rogers
Nico Hoerner
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Nico Hoerner
vs
Casey Schmitt
Nico Hoerner
vs
William Contreras
Nico Hoerner
vs
Corey Seager
Nico Hoerner
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
CJ Abrams
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sal Stewart
Nico Hoerner
vs
Konnor Griffin
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brice Turang
Nico Hoerner
vs
Zach Neto
Nico Hoerner
vs
Gunnar Henderson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Nico Hoerner
vs
Francisco Lindor
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Otto Lopez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jeremy Pena
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ozzie Albies
Nico Hoerner
vs
Xavier Edwards
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brooks Lee
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kody Clemens
Nico Hoerner
vs
Colson Montgomery
Nico Hoerner
vs
Dansby Swanson
Nico Hoerner
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luis Arraez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Javier Sanoja
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cooper Pratt
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nico Hoerner
vs
Royce Lewis
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trevor Story
Nico Hoerner
vs
Willy Adames
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jose Altuve
Nico Hoerner
vs
Spencer Steer
Nico Hoerner
vs
Matt McLain
Bryson Stott
vs
Willson Contreras
Bryson Stott
vs
Sonny Gray
Bryson Stott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Bryson Stott
vs
Michael King
Bryson Stott
vs
Ian Seymour
Bryson Stott
vs
Freddy Peralta
Bryson Stott
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Bryson Stott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryson Stott
vs
Taj Bradley
Bryson Stott
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Bryson Stott
vs
Riley O'Brien
Bryson Stott
vs
A.J. Ewing
Bryson Stott
vs
Kade Anderson
Bryson Stott
vs
Chandler Simpson
Bryson Stott
vs
Shota Imanaga
Bryson Stott
vs
Robert Suarez
Bryson Stott
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Bryson Stott
vs
Bo Bichette
Bryson Stott
vs
Logan Webb
Bryson Stott
vs
Freddie Freeman
Bryson Stott
vs
Josh Naylor
Bryson Stott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Bryson Stott
vs
Brent Rooker
Bryson Stott
vs
Jake Bauers
Bryson Stott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Bryson Stott
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryson Stott
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Bryson Stott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Bryson Stott
vs
Nico Hoerner
Bryson Stott
vs
Cal Raleigh
Bryson Stott
vs
Devin Williams
Bryson Stott
vs
Sean Burke
Bryson Stott
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Bryson Stott
vs
Yandy Diaz
Bryson Stott
vs
Daylen Lile
Bryson Stott
vs
Carter Jensen
Bryson Stott
vs
Roman Anthony
Bryson Stott
vs
Maikel Garcia
Bryson Stott
vs
Mookie Betts
Bryson Stott
vs
George Kirby
Bryson Stott
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Bryson Stott
vs
Austin Riley
Bryson Stott
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Bryson Stott
vs
Trevor Rogers
Bryson Stott
vs
Cody Bellinger
Bryson Stott
vs
Casey Schmitt
Bryson Stott
vs
Carlos Rodon
Bryson Stott
vs
Corey Seager
Bryson Stott
vs
Dillon Dingler
Bryson Stott
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Bryson Stott
vs
Ivan Herrera
Bryson Stott
vs
Christian Scott
Bryson Stott
vs
Grant Taylor
Bryson Stott
vs
Kyle Harrison
Bryson Stott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bryson Stott
vs
Samuel Basallo
Bryson Stott
vs
Reid Detmers
Bryson Stott
vs
Justin Martinez
Bryson Stott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Bryson Stott
vs
Spencer Jones
Bryson Stott
vs
Zack Gelof
Bryson Stott
vs
Ozzie Albies
Bryson Stott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Bryson Stott
vs
Isaac Paredes
Bryson Stott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Bryson Stott
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryson Stott
vs
Alex Bregman
Bryson Stott
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Bryson Stott
vs
Manny Machado
Bryson Stott
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryson Stott
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryson Stott
vs
Xavier Edwards
Bryson Stott
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Bryson Stott
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Bryson Stott
vs
Joe Ryan
Bryson Stott
vs
Felix Bautista
Bryson Stott
vs
Trea Turner
Bryson Stott
vs
Lawrence Butler
Bryson Stott
vs
Junior Caminero
Bryson Stott
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Bryson Stott
vs
CJ Abrams
Bryson Stott
vs
Sal Stewart
Bryson Stott
vs
Jose Ramirez
Bryson Stott
vs
Miguel Vargas
Bryson Stott
vs
Brice Turang
Bryson Stott
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Bryson Stott
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Bryson Stott
vs
Max Muncy
Bryson Stott
vs
Brooks Lee
Bryson Stott
vs
Kody Clemens
Bryson Stott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Bryson Stott
vs
Colson Montgomery
Bryson Stott
vs
Teruaki Sato
Bryson Stott
vs
Luis Arraez
Bryson Stott
vs
Javier Sanoja
Bryson Stott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryson Stott
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryson Stott
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Bryson Stott
vs
Josh Jung
Bryson Stott
vs
Coby Mayo
Bryson Stott
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Bryson Stott
vs
Jose Altuve
Bryson Stott
vs
Nolan Arenado
Bryson Stott
vs
Spencer Steer
Bryson Stott
vs
Matt McLain
Travis Bazzana
vs
Freddy Peralta
Travis Bazzana
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Michael King
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sonny Gray
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chandler Simpson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Bryson Stott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Robert Suarez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Willson Contreras
Travis Bazzana
vs
Bo Bichette
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Travis Bazzana
vs
Freddie Freeman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ian Seymour
Travis Bazzana
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Bauers
Travis Bazzana
vs
Taj Bradley
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Riley O'Brien
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kade Anderson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cal Raleigh
Travis Bazzana
vs
Shota Imanaga
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sean Burke
Travis Bazzana
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yandy Diaz
Travis Bazzana
vs
Logan Webb
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carter Jensen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josh Naylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Maikel Garcia
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brent Rooker
Travis Bazzana
vs
George Kirby
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Austin Riley
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Travis Bazzana
vs
Trevor Rogers
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nico Hoerner
Travis Bazzana
vs
Casey Schmitt
Travis Bazzana
vs
Devin Williams
Travis Bazzana
vs
Corey Seager
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Daylen Lile
Travis Bazzana
vs
Christian Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Roman Anthony
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kyle Harrison
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mookie Betts
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Travis Bazzana
vs
Justin Martinez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Travis Bazzana
vs
Spencer Jones
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cody Bellinger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ozzie Albies
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carlos Rodon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Isaac Paredes
Travis Bazzana
vs
Dillon Dingler
Travis Bazzana
vs
Walbert Urena
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ivan Herrera
Travis Bazzana
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Travis Bazzana
vs
Grant Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Joshua Baez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
vs
Xavier Edwards
Travis Bazzana
vs
Reid Detmers
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luke Keaschall
Travis Bazzana
vs
Felix Bautista
Travis Bazzana
vs
Zack Gelof
Travis Bazzana
vs
Lawrence Butler
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase DeLauter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ranger Suarez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Pivetta
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alex Bregman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jo Adell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Manny Machado
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josue De Paula
Travis Bazzana
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Travis Bazzana
vs
CJ Abrams
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sal Stewart
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brice Turang
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luis Arraez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Javier Sanoja
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Altuve
Travis Bazzana
vs
Spencer Steer
Travis Bazzana
vs
Matt McLain
Sam Antonacci
vs
Curtis Mead
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cal Raleigh
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Bauers
Sam Antonacci
vs
Sean Burke
Sam Antonacci
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Sam Antonacci
vs
Yandy Diaz
Sam Antonacci
vs
Freddie Freeman
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bo Bichette
Sam Antonacci
vs
Maikel Garcia
Sam Antonacci
vs
Robert Suarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
George Kirby
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chandler Simpson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Austin Riley
Sam Antonacci
vs
A.J. Ewing
Sam Antonacci
vs
Trevor Rogers
Sam Antonacci
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Casey Schmitt
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Corey Seager
Sam Antonacci
vs
Freddy Peralta
Sam Antonacci
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Michael King
Sam Antonacci
vs
Christian Scott
Sam Antonacci
vs
Sonny Gray
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kyle Harrison
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bryson Stott
Sam Antonacci
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Willson Contreras
Sam Antonacci
vs
Justin Martinez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Sam Antonacci
vs
Spencer Jones
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ian Seymour
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ozzie Albies
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Sam Antonacci
vs
Isaac Paredes
Sam Antonacci
vs
Taj Bradley
Sam Antonacci
vs
Walbert Urena
Sam Antonacci
vs
Riley O'Brien
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kade Anderson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Joshua Baez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Shota Imanaga
Sam Antonacci
vs
Xavier Edwards
Sam Antonacci
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Sam Antonacci
vs
Logan Webb
Sam Antonacci
vs
Felix Bautista
Sam Antonacci
vs
Josh Naylor
Sam Antonacci
vs
Lawrence Butler
Sam Antonacci
vs
Brent Rooker
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ranger Suarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Emilio Pagan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nick Pivetta
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jo Adell
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nico Hoerner
Sam Antonacci
vs
Josue De Paula
Sam Antonacci
vs
Devin Williams
Sam Antonacci
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Sam Antonacci
vs
Max Meyer
Sam Antonacci
vs
Daylen Lile
Sam Antonacci
vs
Max Muncy
Sam Antonacci
vs
Roman Anthony
Sam Antonacci
vs
Daniel Palencia
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mookie Betts
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jarren Duran
Sam Antonacci
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Sam Antonacci
vs
Max Clark
Sam Antonacci
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Sam Antonacci
vs
Will Smith
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cody Bellinger
Sam Antonacci
vs
Brooks Lee
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carlos Rodon
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kyle Stowers
Sam Antonacci
vs
Dillon Dingler
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mike Trout
Sam Antonacci
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Sam Antonacci
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Juan Soto
Sam Antonacci
vs
Aaron Judge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jackson Chourio
Sam Antonacci
vs
James Wood
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Corbin Carroll
Sam Antonacci
vs
CJ Abrams
Sam Antonacci
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Sal Stewart
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jackson Merrill
Sam Antonacci
vs
Oneil Cruz
Sam Antonacci
vs
Brice Turang
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jordan Walker
Sam Antonacci
vs
Michael Harris II
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kyle Tucker
Sam Antonacci
vs
Randy Arozarena
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carson Benge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Andy Pages
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bryce Harper
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jac Caglianone
Sam Antonacci
vs
Byron Buxton
Sam Antonacci
vs
Riley Greene
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake McCarthy
Sam Antonacci
vs
Wyatt Langford
Sam Antonacci
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Sam Antonacci
vs
Henry Bolte
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chase DeLauter
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cole Carrigg
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kody Clemens

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

LeBron James

Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Still Dealing With Rib Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Sacramento Kings

Mason Plumlee Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Caleb Wilson

Good to Go Wednesday
Tyler Herro

Cleared to Face the Lakers
Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Jonathon Brooks

Practices in Full Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

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Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Mats Zuccarello

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Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Tarik Skubal

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Corbin Carroll

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Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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