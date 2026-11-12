November 12, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert second base (2B) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Welcome RotoBallers! It's never too early to begin preparing for the 2027 fantasy baseball season, and in this piece, we will spotlight the second base position. The key tone has several high-end options like Fernando Tatis Jr. who gained eligibility this past campaign, and several emerging stars like JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart. Below you will find our updated 2026 fantasy baseball second base rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key second basemen such as Brandon Lowe, JJ Wetherholt, Ketel Marte, Zack Gelof, Luke Keaschall, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott, Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, and others are listed in our rankings.

The second base rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

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Fantasy Baseball Second Base 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Second Base (2B) News

Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to Alex Stumpf. Lowe has until Nov. 17 to accept or deny it. If he denies and signs elsewhere, the Pirates will get a draft pick. The Pirates and Lowe can still negotiate other contracts. It is only the third time since the inception of the qualifying offer in 2012 that the Pirates have chosen to offer it to a player.

Pittsburgh acquired the power-hitting second baseman last offseason in a three-team deal that involved the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. Not only did Lowe fortify his defense at second base in 2026 to become a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career, but he also played in a career-high 150 games while recording a career-best 5.4 wins above replacement.

Offensively, he flourished in the Steel City, picking up 96 RBI and an .824 OPS while leading all second basemen with 35 home runs. Lowe is expected to decline the one-year qualifying offer for a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market. The two-time All-Star now has two straight 30-homer seasons (three in his career) and has some of the best pop among second basemen, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to stay healthy in his 10th year in the big leagues in 2027.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

ESPN's Jorge Castillo writes that both New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Trent Grisham "are as good as gone" for next season, so the Yankees will need to figure out second base and center field. Chisholm was one of the notable names this year not to be given a $23.15 million qualifying offer, so the Yankees will not receive draft-pick compensation when he leaves in free agency.

Chisholm was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 in his first full season with the Bombers, clubbing 31 home runs, driving in 80 runs, and stealing 31 bases in only 130 regular-season games, but he could not match that production in his seventh year in the big leagues.

The 28-year-old left-handed slugger struggled to a .231 batting average (109-for-471) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a 29.5% strikeout rate in 532 regular-season plate appearances, but he did manage to steal a career-high 41 bases. On the open market this offseason, Chisholm will be one of the most coveted power/speed threats among position players, but a move away from New York's short porch in right field could hurt his overall power ceiling in fantasy baseball.

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that they exercised their $7 million 2027 option on second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies agreed in 2019 to a seven-year, $35 million contract that included $7 million options in both 2026 and 2027. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star will now head into the final year of his deal with the team next season after hitting a career-low .237 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and 85 runs scored across 615 at-bats.

He was a disappointment in the batting average department, but Albies still had plenty of value for the Braves up the middle at the keystone and played in all 162 of the team's regular season games in his 10th year in the big leagues.

The 29-year-old switch-hitter and native of Curaçao should find himself in an everyday role in Atlanta for one more season while providing fantasy managers with some pop at the second base position, but the days of Albies being a threat for 20 homers and 20 steals appear to be over. He will turn 30 in January and is the Braves' longest-tenured player.

It is concerning for fantasy managers looking to roster Albies next year that he hit just .194 with a .575 OPS in the second half.

Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins "would listen" to trade offers for second baseman Xavier Edwards if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson mentions the New York Yankees as a team that has had interest in Edwards in the past. Across 595 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .280/.360/.371 with four home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases.

With his 1.9% career barrel rate, Edwards does not profile as a significant source of power. However, he owns a .291 batting average across over 1,600 career plate appearances and has stolen at least 20 bags in three straight seasons. Miami is not under any immediate pressure to deal Edwards, as he will not hit free agency until the 2029 offseason. However, it sounds as though there's at least a chance he will be on the move this winter.

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