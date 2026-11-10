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First Base Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2027 Drafts: Nick Mariano's Top 40 (November Updates)

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Sal Stewart - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, Top Prospects

Nick Mariano's expert first base (1B) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Even though the 2026 season recently concluded, it's never too early to look ahead to 2027. The first base position is potentially deeper than ever, as many of the sport's top hitters occupy it, including Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson, Ben Rice, and others. Today, we focus on the first base position with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball first base rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues). 

Find out where key first basemen such as Freddie Freeman, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jake Bauers, Curtis Mead, Casey Schmitt, Samuel Basallo, Isaac Paredes, Jonathan Aranda, and others are listed in our rankings.

The first base rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball First Base 2027 Rankings (November)

Tier Ranking Player Position
1 1 Nick Kurtz 1B
1 2 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
2 3 Ben Rice 1B
2 4 Pete Alonso 1B
2 5 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B
3 6 Kyle Schwarber 1B
3 7 Matt Olson 1B
3 8 Rafael Devers 1B
4 9 Bryce Harper 1B/OF
4 10 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF
4 11 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
4 12 Alec Burleson 1B
4 13 Bryce Eldridge 1B
4 14 Munetaka Murakami 1B
5 15 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B
5 16 Josh Naylor 1B
5 17 Luis Garcia (2B) 1B
5 18 Willson Contreras 1B
5 19 Freddie Freeman 1B
6 20 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B
6 21 Jake Bauers 1B/OF
6 22 Curtis Mead 1B/3B
7 23 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF
7 24 Samuel Basallo C/1B
7 25 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B
7 26 Jonathan Aranda 1B
7 27 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF
7 28 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF
8 29 Michael Busch 1B
8 30 Liam Hicks C/1B
8 31 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B
8 32 T.J. Rumfield 1B
8 33 Jake Burger 1B
8 34 Christian Walker 1B
8 35 Griffin Conine 1B/OF
8 36 Coby Mayo 1B/3B
8 37 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF
8 38 Spencer Torkelson 1B
8 39 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF
8 40 Moises Ballesteros C/1B

 

Fantasy Baseball First Base (1B) News

Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers

First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Of the eight players who were extended qualifying offers by their respective teams, Bauers is the most surprising.

The 31-year-old left-handed slugger had a strong year in 2026 and definitely played a key role in helping the Brewers capture their first-ever World Series title, but coming into this season, he had never produced more than 12 home runs in a single season in six years in the big leagues.

In 144 games and 578 plate appearances with the Brew Crew during the regular season, Bauers hit .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He had a career slash line of .208/.302/.361 at the end of the 2024 season and came close to hanging up his cleats. Bauers tapped into a side we had never seen before this year, walking at a 16.3% clip, with only six qualified hitters having a higher wRC+ than Bauers.

He was named the National League Championship Series MVP and could serve as the Brewers' primary first baseman in 2027 if he accepts the qualifying offer, which he is expected to do.

Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said he is focused on being more aggressive at the plate to regain his pull-side power in 2027, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Busch had a breakout year in 2025, hitting .261 with 34 home runs, 90 RBI, and 78 runs scored across 592 plate appearances.

However, the 28-year-old's numbers regressed across the board in 2026, as he hit .242 with only 20 homers and 77 RBI across 710 plate appearances this past season. Busch's walk rate improved to a career-best 13.0%, but his pull rate fell from 46.8% to 40.0%. Perhaps due to letting the ball travel, Busch's barrel rate plummeted from 17.1% to 9.1%.

If the lefty slugger can regain some of his missing power over the offseason, he would become a much more attractive option for fantasy managers in 2027.

Luis Garcia Jr., New York Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. could spend time at second base and possibly even third base in 2027, per the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Garcia Jr. appeared exclusively at first base and designated hitter in 2026. He has previous experience at second, but he graded out as one of the worst defenders at the position in the sport in 2025.

Still, New York has a potential logjam at first base/DH between Garcia Jr., Ben Rice, and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees could also lose incumbent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to free agency over the offseason. Garcia Jr. had a breakout year at the plate in 2026, slashing .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 543 plate appearances split between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals.

If he does regain positional eligibility at second base, his value for fantasy managers would only be improved.

Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said that first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers could see time at both first base and the outfield next year. Stowers was a 2025 Gold Glove finalist in left field, but due to recurring hamstring issues in 2026, his long-term future could be better suited for first base.

The 28-year-old left-handed slugger, a former second-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 from Stanford, was a first-time All-Star in 2025, when he slashed .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 117 games across 457 plate appearances. Stowers played in a career-high 121 games in 2026 despite his hamstring issues, but he hit just .239 (107-for-447) with 21 home runs and an elevated 31.4% strikeout rate.

He also missed the final four regular-season games due to an abdominal injury. The power from the left side is certainly intriguing, but a lengthy injury history and problems with strikeouts should scare off some fantasy managers in drafts next spring. It could be worth Stowers losing outfield eligibility for him to stay at first base so that he can stay on the field more.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

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Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Bauers
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Curtis Mead
vs
Cal Raleigh
Curtis Mead
vs
Freddie Freeman
Curtis Mead
vs
Sean Burke
Curtis Mead
vs
Bo Bichette
Curtis Mead
vs
Yandy Diaz
Curtis Mead
vs
Robert Suarez
Curtis Mead
vs
Carter Jensen
Curtis Mead
vs
Chandler Simpson
Curtis Mead
vs
Maikel Garcia
Curtis Mead
vs
A.J. Ewing
Curtis Mead
vs
George Kirby
Curtis Mead
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Curtis Mead
vs
Austin Riley
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Trevor Rogers
Curtis Mead
vs
Freddy Peralta
Curtis Mead
vs
Casey Schmitt
Curtis Mead
vs
Michael King
Curtis Mead
vs
Corey Seager
Curtis Mead
vs
Sonny Gray
Curtis Mead
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryson Stott
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Scott
Curtis Mead
vs
Willson Contreras
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Harrison
Curtis Mead
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Curtis Mead
vs
Samuel Basallo
Curtis Mead
vs
Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
vs
Justin Martinez
Curtis Mead
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Curtis Mead
vs
Spencer Jones
Curtis Mead
vs
Taj Bradley
Curtis Mead
vs
Ozzie Albies
Curtis Mead
vs
Riley O'Brien
Curtis Mead
vs
Isaac Paredes
Curtis Mead
vs
Kade Anderson
Curtis Mead
vs
Walbert Urena
Curtis Mead
vs
Shota Imanaga
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Curtis Mead
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Curtis Mead
vs
Joshua Baez
Curtis Mead
vs
Logan Webb
Curtis Mead
vs
Xavier Edwards
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Naylor
Curtis Mead
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Curtis Mead
vs
Brent Rooker
Curtis Mead
vs
Felix Bautista
Curtis Mead
vs
Emilio Pagan
Curtis Mead
vs
Lawrence Butler
Curtis Mead
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Curtis Mead
vs
Ranger Suarez
Curtis Mead
vs
Nico Hoerner
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Pivetta
Curtis Mead
vs
Devin Williams
Curtis Mead
vs
Jo Adell
Curtis Mead
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Curtis Mead
vs
Josue De Paula
Curtis Mead
vs
Daylen Lile
Curtis Mead
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Curtis Mead
vs
Roman Anthony
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Meyer
Curtis Mead
vs
Mookie Betts
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Muncy
Curtis Mead
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Curtis Mead
vs
Daniel Palencia
Curtis Mead
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Curtis Mead
vs
Jarren Duran
Curtis Mead
vs
Cody Bellinger
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Clark
Curtis Mead
vs
Carlos Rodon
Curtis Mead
vs
Will Smith
Curtis Mead
vs
Dillon Dingler
Curtis Mead
vs
Brooks Lee
Curtis Mead
vs
Ivan Herrera
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Stowers
Curtis Mead
vs
Grant Taylor
Curtis Mead
vs
Mike Trout
Curtis Mead
vs
Cole Carrigg
Curtis Mead
vs
Adley Rutschman
Curtis Mead
vs
Reid Detmers
Curtis Mead
vs
Didier Fuentes
Curtis Mead
vs
Luke Keaschall
Curtis Mead
vs
Kody Clemens
Curtis Mead
vs
Zack Gelof
Curtis Mead
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Curtis Mead
vs
Junior Caminero
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Kurtz
Curtis Mead
vs
Sal Stewart
Curtis Mead
vs
Jose Ramirez
Curtis Mead
vs
Ben Rice
Curtis Mead
vs
Pete Alonso
Curtis Mead
vs
Miguel Vargas
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Curtis Mead
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Curtis Mead
vs
Matt Olson
Curtis Mead
vs
Rafael Devers
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryce Harper
Curtis Mead
vs
Jac Caglianone
Curtis Mead
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Curtis Mead
vs
Alec Burleson
Curtis Mead
vs
Manny Machado
Curtis Mead
vs
Alex Bregman
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Curtis Mead
vs
Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
vs
Colson Montgomery
Curtis Mead
vs
Michael Busch
Curtis Mead
vs
Liam Hicks
Curtis Mead
vs
Teruaki Sato
Curtis Mead
vs
Javier Sanoja
Curtis Mead
vs
Royce Lewis
Curtis Mead
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Curtis Mead
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Burger
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Walker
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Jung
Curtis Mead
vs
Griffin Conine
Curtis Mead
vs
Coby Mayo
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Curtis Mead
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Curtis Mead
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Curtis Mead
vs
Nolan Arenado
Curtis Mead
vs
Spencer Steer
Casey Schmitt
vs
Trevor Rogers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Corey Seager
Casey Schmitt
vs
Austin Riley
Casey Schmitt
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Casey Schmitt
vs
George Kirby
Casey Schmitt
vs
Christian Scott
Casey Schmitt
vs
Maikel Garcia
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Harrison
Casey Schmitt
vs
Carter Jensen
Casey Schmitt
vs
Samuel Basallo
Casey Schmitt
vs
Yandy Diaz
Casey Schmitt
vs
Justin Martinez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sean Burke
Casey Schmitt
vs
Spencer Jones
Casey Schmitt
vs
Cal Raleigh
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ozzie Albies
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sam Antonacci
Casey Schmitt
vs
Isaac Paredes
Casey Schmitt
vs
Curtis Mead
Casey Schmitt
vs
Walbert Urena
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jake Bauers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Casey Schmitt
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Casey Schmitt
vs
Joshua Baez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Freddie Freeman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Xavier Edwards
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bo Bichette
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Casey Schmitt
vs
Robert Suarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Felix Bautista
Casey Schmitt
vs
Chandler Simpson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Lawrence Butler
Casey Schmitt
vs
A.J. Ewing
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ranger Suarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nick Pivetta
Casey Schmitt
vs
Travis Bazzana
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jo Adell
Casey Schmitt
vs
Freddy Peralta
Casey Schmitt
vs
Josue De Paula
Casey Schmitt
vs
Michael King
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sonny Gray
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Meyer
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryson Stott
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Muncy
Casey Schmitt
vs
Willson Contreras
Casey Schmitt
vs
Daniel Palencia
Casey Schmitt
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jarren Duran
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ian Seymour
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Clark
Casey Schmitt
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Casey Schmitt
vs
Will Smith
Casey Schmitt
vs
Taj Bradley
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brooks Lee
Casey Schmitt
vs
Riley O'Brien
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Stowers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kade Anderson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Mike Trout
Casey Schmitt
vs
Shota Imanaga
Casey Schmitt
vs
Adley Rutschman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Casey Schmitt
vs
Didier Fuentes
Casey Schmitt
vs
Logan Webb
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kody Clemens
Casey Schmitt
vs
Josh Naylor
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brent Rooker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Caleb Durbin
Casey Schmitt
vs
Emilio Pagan
Casey Schmitt
vs
Colson Montgomery
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Casey Schmitt
vs
Cam Smith
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nico Hoerner
Casey Schmitt
vs
Trey Yesavage
Casey Schmitt
vs
Devin Williams
Casey Schmitt
vs
Dansby Swanson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Casey Schmitt
vs
Michael Busch
Casey Schmitt
vs
Daylen Lile
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kevin Gausman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Roman Anthony
Casey Schmitt
vs
Dominic Canzone
Casey Schmitt
vs
Mookie Betts
Casey Schmitt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Casey Schmitt
vs
Dylan Crews
Casey Schmitt
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Casey Schmitt
vs
Junior Caminero
Casey Schmitt
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Juan Soto
Casey Schmitt
vs
Aaron Judge
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jackson Chourio
Casey Schmitt
vs
James Wood
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Corbin Carroll
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nick Kurtz
Casey Schmitt
vs
CJ Abrams
Casey Schmitt
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sal Stewart
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jose Ramirez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ben Rice
Casey Schmitt
vs
Pete Alonso
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jackson Merrill
Casey Schmitt
vs
Miguel Vargas
Casey Schmitt
vs
Oneil Cruz
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brice Turang
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jordan Walker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Casey Schmitt
vs
Matt Olson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Michael Harris II
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Tucker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Randy Arozarena
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Carson Benge
Casey Schmitt
vs
Rafael Devers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Andy Pages
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryce Harper
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brandon Lowe
Casey Schmitt
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jac Caglianone
Casey Schmitt
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kyle Harrison
Samuel Basallo
vs
Justin Martinez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Christian Scott
Samuel Basallo
vs
Spencer Jones
Samuel Basallo
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ozzie Albies
Samuel Basallo
vs
Corey Seager
Samuel Basallo
vs
Isaac Paredes
Samuel Basallo
vs
Casey Schmitt
Samuel Basallo
vs
Walbert Urena
Samuel Basallo
vs
Trevor Rogers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Samuel Basallo
vs
Austin Riley
Samuel Basallo
vs
Joshua Baez
Samuel Basallo
vs
George Kirby
Samuel Basallo
vs
Xavier Edwards
Samuel Basallo
vs
Maikel Garcia
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Samuel Basallo
vs
Carter Jensen
Samuel Basallo
vs
Felix Bautista
Samuel Basallo
vs
Yandy Diaz
Samuel Basallo
vs
Lawrence Butler
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sean Burke
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ranger Suarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cal Raleigh
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nick Pivetta
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sam Antonacci
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jo Adell
Samuel Basallo
vs
Curtis Mead
Samuel Basallo
vs
Josue De Paula
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Bauers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Samuel Basallo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Samuel Basallo
vs
Max Meyer
Samuel Basallo
vs
Freddie Freeman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Max Muncy
Samuel Basallo
vs
Bo Bichette
Samuel Basallo
vs
Daniel Palencia
Samuel Basallo
vs
Robert Suarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jarren Duran
Samuel Basallo
vs
Chandler Simpson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Max Clark
Samuel Basallo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Samuel Basallo
vs
Will Smith
Samuel Basallo
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Samuel Basallo
vs
Brooks Lee
Samuel Basallo
vs
Travis Bazzana
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kyle Stowers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Freddy Peralta
Samuel Basallo
vs
Mike Trout
Samuel Basallo
vs
Michael King
Samuel Basallo
vs
Adley Rutschman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sonny Gray
Samuel Basallo
vs
Didier Fuentes
Samuel Basallo
vs
Bryson Stott
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kody Clemens
Samuel Basallo
vs
Willson Contreras
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Samuel Basallo
vs
Caleb Durbin
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ian Seymour
Samuel Basallo
vs
Colson Montgomery
Samuel Basallo
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cam Smith
Samuel Basallo
vs
Taj Bradley
Samuel Basallo
vs
Trey Yesavage
Samuel Basallo
vs
Riley O'Brien
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dansby Swanson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kade Anderson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Michael Busch
Samuel Basallo
vs
Shota Imanaga
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kevin Gausman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dominic Canzone
Samuel Basallo
vs
Logan Webb
Samuel Basallo
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Samuel Basallo
vs
Josh Naylor
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dylan Crews
Samuel Basallo
vs
Brent Rooker
Samuel Basallo
vs
Connelly Early
Samuel Basallo
vs
Emilio Pagan
Samuel Basallo
vs
Leo Bernal
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Samuel Basallo
vs
Troy Melton
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nico Hoerner
Samuel Basallo
vs
Walker Jenkins
Samuel Basallo
vs
Devin Williams
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nick Kurtz
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sal Stewart
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ben Rice
Samuel Basallo
vs
Pete Alonso
Samuel Basallo
vs
Miguel Vargas
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Samuel Basallo
vs
Matt Olson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Hunter Goodman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Drake Baldwin
Samuel Basallo
vs
Rafael Devers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Bryce Harper
Samuel Basallo
vs
Shea Langeliers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jac Caglianone
Samuel Basallo
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Samuel Basallo
vs
William Contreras
Samuel Basallo
vs
Alec Burleson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ivan Herrera
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dillon Dingler
Samuel Basallo
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Samuel Basallo
vs
Liam Hicks
Samuel Basallo
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Samuel Basallo
vs
Royce Lewis
Samuel Basallo
vs
Yainer Diaz
Samuel Basallo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kyle Teel
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Burger
Samuel Basallo
vs
Christian Walker
Samuel Basallo
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Griffin Conine
Samuel Basallo
vs
Coby Mayo
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Samuel Basallo
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ethan Salas
Samuel Basallo
vs
Spencer Steer
Samuel Basallo
vs
Moises Ballesteros
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ozzie Albies
Isaac Paredes
vs
Walbert Urena
Isaac Paredes
vs
Spencer Jones
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Isaac Paredes
vs
Justin Martinez
Isaac Paredes
vs
Joshua Baez
Isaac Paredes
vs
Samuel Basallo
Isaac Paredes
vs
Xavier Edwards
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kyle Harrison
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Isaac Paredes
vs
Christian Scott
Isaac Paredes
vs
Felix Bautista
Isaac Paredes
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Isaac Paredes
vs
Lawrence Butler
Isaac Paredes
vs
Corey Seager
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ranger Suarez
Isaac Paredes
vs
Casey Schmitt
Isaac Paredes
vs
Nick Pivetta
Isaac Paredes
vs
Trevor Rogers
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jo Adell
Isaac Paredes
vs
Austin Riley
Isaac Paredes
vs
Josue De Paula
Isaac Paredes
vs
George Kirby
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Isaac Paredes
vs
Maikel Garcia
Isaac Paredes
vs
Max Meyer
Isaac Paredes
vs
Carter Jensen
Isaac Paredes
vs
Max Muncy
Isaac Paredes
vs
Yandy Diaz
Isaac Paredes
vs
Daniel Palencia
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sean Burke
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jarren Duran
Isaac Paredes
vs
Cal Raleigh
Isaac Paredes
vs
Max Clark
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sam Antonacci
Isaac Paredes
vs
Will Smith
Isaac Paredes
vs
Curtis Mead
Isaac Paredes
vs
Brooks Lee
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jake Bauers
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kyle Stowers
Isaac Paredes
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Isaac Paredes
vs
Mike Trout
Isaac Paredes
vs
Freddie Freeman
Isaac Paredes
vs
Adley Rutschman
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bo Bichette
Isaac Paredes
vs
Didier Fuentes
Isaac Paredes
vs
Robert Suarez
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kody Clemens
Isaac Paredes
vs
Chandler Simpson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Isaac Paredes
vs
A.J. Ewing
Isaac Paredes
vs
Caleb Durbin
Isaac Paredes
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Isaac Paredes
vs
Colson Montgomery
Isaac Paredes
vs
Travis Bazzana
Isaac Paredes
vs
Cam Smith
Isaac Paredes
vs
Freddy Peralta
Isaac Paredes
vs
Trey Yesavage
Isaac Paredes
vs
Michael King
Isaac Paredes
vs
Dansby Swanson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sonny Gray
Isaac Paredes
vs
Michael Busch
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bryson Stott
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kevin Gausman
Isaac Paredes
vs
Willson Contreras
Isaac Paredes
vs
Dominic Canzone
Isaac Paredes
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Isaac Paredes
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ian Seymour
Isaac Paredes
vs
Dylan Crews
Isaac Paredes
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Isaac Paredes
vs
Connelly Early
Isaac Paredes
vs
Taj Bradley
Isaac Paredes
vs
Leo Bernal
Isaac Paredes
vs
Riley O'Brien
Isaac Paredes
vs
Troy Melton
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kade Anderson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Walker Jenkins
Isaac Paredes
vs
Shota Imanaga
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Isaac Paredes
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Isaac Paredes
vs
Liam Hicks
Isaac Paredes
vs
Logan Webb
Isaac Paredes
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Isaac Paredes
vs
Josh Naylor
Isaac Paredes
vs
Shane McClanahan
Isaac Paredes
vs
Brent Rooker
Isaac Paredes
vs
Teruaki Sato
Isaac Paredes
vs
Junior Caminero
Isaac Paredes
vs
Nick Kurtz
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sal Stewart
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jose Ramirez
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ben Rice
Isaac Paredes
vs
Pete Alonso
Isaac Paredes
vs
Miguel Vargas
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Isaac Paredes
vs
Matt Olson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Rafael Devers
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bryce Harper
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jac Caglianone
Isaac Paredes
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Isaac Paredes
vs
Alec Burleson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Manny Machado
Isaac Paredes
vs
Alex Bregman
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Isaac Paredes
vs
Zack Gelof
Isaac Paredes
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Isaac Paredes
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Isaac Paredes
vs
Javier Sanoja
Isaac Paredes
vs
Royce Lewis
Isaac Paredes
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Isaac Paredes
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jake Burger
Isaac Paredes
vs
Christian Walker
Isaac Paredes
vs
Josh Jung
Isaac Paredes
vs
Griffin Conine
Isaac Paredes
vs
Coby Mayo
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Isaac Paredes
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Isaac Paredes
vs
Nolan Arenado
Isaac Paredes
vs
Spencer Steer
Isaac Paredes
vs
Moises Ballesteros
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Xavier Edwards
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Felix Bautista
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Joshua Baez
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Ranger Suarez
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Walbert Urena
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Nick Pivetta
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Jo Adell
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Ozzie Albies
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Josue De Paula
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Spencer Jones
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Justin Martinez
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Max Meyer
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Max Muncy
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Daniel Palencia
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Christian Scott
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Jarren Duran
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Max Clark
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Corey Seager
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Will Smith
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Casey Schmitt
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Brooks Lee
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Trevor Rogers
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Austin Riley
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Mike Trout
Jonathan Aranda
vs
George Kirby
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Adley Rutschman
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Maikel Garcia
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Didier Fuentes
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Carter Jensen
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Kody Clemens
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Yandy Diaz
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Sean Burke
Jonathan Aranda
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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Jonathan Aranda
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