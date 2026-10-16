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Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings: Eric Cross' Top 50 Rookies (2026 Debuts)

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Eric's top 50 dynasty fantasy baseball prospects rankings for MLB rookies who debuted in 2026. Which of these young prospects will take the next step in 2027?

With the 2026 MLB regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time to reflect on this past season while looking ahead to 2027. Every October, a big part of that is looking back on the rookie class, and 2026 was an exciting one.

We saw plenty of top prospects debut throughout the season, some of which hit the ground running and provided solid fantasy value. Others struggled out of the gates and found themselves back on the waiver wire.

Out of all the prospects who debuted in 2026, I'll be ranking my personal Top 50 moving forward. And remember, these rankings only include players who made their regular-season major league debuts during the 2026 season. So rookies like Sal Stewart and Samuel Basallo, who debuted in 2025, are not included.

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Top 50 Dynasty Prospect Rankings: 2026 Rookie Debuts

Rank Player Position Team
1 Konnor Griffin SS Pirates
2 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS Tigers
3 Josue De Paula OF Dodgers
4 JJ Wetherholt 2B Cardinals
5 Chase DeLauter OF Guardians
6 Carson Benge OF Mets
7 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
8 Max Clark OF Tigers
9 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
10 Travis Bazzana 2B Guardians
11 Henry Bolte OF Athletics
12 Munetaka Murakami 1B White Sox
13 Cole Carrigg OF Rockies
14 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
15 Sam Antonacci OF White Sox
16 A.J. Ewing OF Mets
17 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
18 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
19 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
20 Kazuma Okamoto 3B Blue Jays
21 Walbert Urena SP Angels
22 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
23 Luis Lara OF Brewers
24 Bo Davidson OF Giants
25 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
26 Ethan Salas C Padres
27 TJ Rumfield 1B Rockies
28 Andrew Painter SP Phillies
29 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF Twins
30 Colt Emerson 3B/SS Mariners
31 Pedro Ramirez INF Cubs
32 Braden Montgomery OF White Sox
33 Spencer Jones OF Yankees
34 Jake Bennett SP Red Sox
35 Justin Crawford OF Phillies
36 Gage Jump SP Athletics
37 Edwin Arroyo INF Reds
38 Robby Snelling SP Marlins
39 Noah Schultz SP White Sox
40 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks
41 Hagen Smith SP/RP White Sox
42 Joe Mack C Marlins
43 Angel Genao INF Guardians
44 Hao-Yu Lee INF Tigers
45 Tatsuya Imai SP Astros
46 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
47 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
48 Shane Drohan SP Brewers
49 Sean Keys 3B Blue Jays
50 Leo Bernal C Cardinals

 

Josue De Paula (OF - Dodgers)

With all the exciting rookies that debuted during the 2026 season, ranking Josue De Paula third might seem a bit high. But it also shows how incredibly high I am on him long-term, and anyone who has followed my work should know that, as he's currently my #1 prospect heading into 2027.

It didn't take long for a 21-year-old De Paula with no Triple-A experience to show why the Dodgers jumped him to the majors straight from Double-A. In his 42 plate appearances with them, De Paula slashed .323/.500/.581 with five extra-base hits and over twice as many walks (11) as strikeouts (5). This comes after De Paula dominated Double-A to the tune of a .303/.401/.547 slash line with 37 doubles, 27 home runs, 31 steals, and 81 walks while striking out just 87 times in 124 games.

Given his blend of contact, approach, power, and sneaky speed/athleticism, De Paula possesses a blend of ceiling and floor rarely seen in a 21-year-old rookie. He's the frontrunner for 2027 National League Rookie of the Year, and has the skills to be a fantasy stud for years to come.

 

Chase DeLauter (OF - Guardians)

Yes, Chase DeLauter technically made his debut in the 2025 postseason, but since he didn't record a single regular-season plate appearance, I decided to include him. After a good regular season, DeLauter has been one of the top players for the Guardians this postseason, continuing to show that he has what it takes to be an impact hitter in the major leagues.

In 559 plate appearances during the regular season, DeLauter slashed .287/.363/.457 with 62 runs scored, 16 home runs, 67 RBI, and 11 steals. Yes, that might not knock your socks off, but a 75/20/80/15 pace as a rookie with a good slash line and plenty of impressive underlying metrics is a darn good rookie season as far as I'm concerned.

When it comes to contact and approach metrics, DeLauter was one of the most impressive rookies of the 2026 season. He finished with an elite 91.2% zone contact rate, 85% overall contact rate, and a 21.1% chase rate, while walking 10.7% of the time and keeping his strikeout rate in check at 14.7%. DeLauter was no slouch in the power department either, recording a 91.4 mph AVG EV and 46.3% hard-hit rate.

While he might never be a player that stands out in any one stat category, DeLauter possesses the skills to be a solid five-category fantasy contributor without a major red flag in his offensive profile. The only red flag DeLauter has in general comes in the form of durability concerns, which is something he's still going to need to shake in 2027 and beyond.

 

Henry Bolte (OF - Athletics)

Henry Bolte was definitely one of the more exciting rookies to debut in 2026. There were plenty of ups and downs for him throughout the season, but the overall end-of-season slash line sat at a solid .277/.359/.405 with 11 home runs and 21 steals in 473 plate appearances.

Bolte hit above .280 in four of the five months he spent with the Athletics, but also had a terrible July where he slashed .164/.243/.224 in 75 plate appearances. Fortunately, he finished the season strong, hitting over .300 in both August and September while racking up 19 extra-base hits, eight home runs, and nine steals in those two months.

Bolte's profile features plenty of pros and cons. The pros are his 100th percentile spring speed, 95th percentile bat speed, 91 mph AVG EV, 48.6% hard-hit rate, and stellar outfield defense. The cons are his 28.1% strikeout rate, 32.8% whiff rate, and poor batted-ball angles. Bolte has the upside to go 20/30, but running a 62.1% ground-ball rate and 8.4% pull-air rate will make it hard for him to reach the 20-homer mark.

This is an exciting profile, and if Bolte can improve his contact rate and batted ball angles, he could truly develop into a fantasy star.

 

Walbert Urena (SP - Angels)

For me, the most surprising pitching rookie of the 2026 season was the Angels' Walbert Urena. In 148.1 innings, Urena recorded an impressive 2.97 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP, 10.9% walk rate, and a 22.7% strikeout rate. Yes, the strikeout and K-BB rates were as pedestrian as they come for Urena, but I'm certainly intrigued by his metrics under the hood.

For starters, Urena's stuff is loud. He works with a four-seam fastball and sinker around 98 mph while mixing in a low-90s changeup and an upper-80s sweeper. Both the sweeper and changeup had a BAA under .170, a SLG under .240, and a whiff rate above 34%. The metrics on Urena's 4-seamer and sinker weren't bad either, and the right-hander only allowed 10 home runs all season.

A lot of that has to do with his ability to generate a ton of groundballs. A whopping 55.9% of the batted balls Urena allowed were groundballs, and only 12.3% of the batted balls he allowed were pulled in the air. I also believe there's more strikeout rate upside in the tank, given Urena'a blend of stuff, chase rate (31.7%), and whiff rate (27.7%). However, the higher walk rate is a slight concern, as it has been for his entire professional career.

 

Colt Emerson (3B/SS - Mariners)

Entering the season, I don't think many expected Colt Emerson to barely crack the top 30 in an exercise like this after the season ended. As a top 10 prospect for some (not me), there was plenty of hype surrounding Emerson when he made his major league debut during the middle of the 2026 season. But unfortunately, his debut didn't exactly go according to plan.

In 241 plate appearances with the Mariners, Emerson slashed .190/.246/.335 with eight home runs and three steals. And if you can believe it, the underlying metrics might be even worse than the surface stats. Emerson struck out 34.4% of the time in the majors while posting a 73.6% zone contact rate and a 65.9% overall contact rate. He also chased at a higher 38.9% clip and only walked at a 6.2% clip.

But at least he hit for power, right? Wrong. Emerson managed just a 5% barrel rate, 86.7 mph AVG EV, and a 31.2% hard-hit rate, all three of which would have ranked in the bottom 20% of hitters if Emerson had enough plate appearances to qualify. It's way too early to write Emerson off, but he has a lot to work on offensively before he can be considered a fantasy-viable bat.

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