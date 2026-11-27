November 27, 2026

Eric's top 10 first base prospects for fantasy baseball and how they project long-term along with some names to buy or sell at this position in dynasty leagues. His top prospects include Josiah Hartshorn, Ralphy Velazquez, and more!

After starting with catchers, today I'll be continuing my positional rankings series with my Top 10 first base prospect rankings for fantasy baseball. These are geared towards long-term value, but short-term impact gets factored in as well.

The first base position for prospects usually hasn't been the most loaded position, as often times we see players shift to first base after they reach the Majors. But this year's Top-10 is certainly filled with intriguing names, many of which should see time in the Major Leagues during the 2027 season.

For my full rankings and additional write-ups, check out my Patreon. Make sure to continue checking RotoBaller as I'm going to be going through all positions in the coming weeks!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

First Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball

Age and highest level in parentheses

1. Josiah Hartshorn, Chicago Cubs (19/AA)

One season after drafting him, the Cubs look like absolute geniuses for taking Josiah Hartshorn in the 6th round of the 2025 draft. In 125 games across three levels in his first minor league season, Hartshorn slashed .284/.407/.518 with 51 extra-base hits, 23 home runs, 17 steals, and 91 walks. He was one of just two prospects under age 20 to have at least 50 extra-base hits, an OBP above .400, and a strikeout rate under 20%. The other was Rainiel Rodriguez.

Josiah Hartshorn swats his FOURTH homer in his past SIX games for the High-A @SBCubs 👀 The @Cubs’ No. 7 prospect is hitting .421 with a 1.331 OPS since being promoted: https://t.co/dcbkjSVrqZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 13, 2026

For first base prospects, Hartshorn possesses the best blend of contact, approach, and power in my opinion. He's already shown above-average or better raw power for his age with room on his frame to add more bulk and power in the coming years. And on top of the power, Hartshorn posted a 78% contact rate in 2026, to go along with an 8.3% SwStr rate, 16.2% walk rate, and a 19.4% strikeout rate.

The AVG/OBP/HR upside is highly intriguing, and Hartshorn could even add double-digit steals annually as well, at least early in his career. There are some talented names right behind him at this position, but for me, Hartshorn is the locked-in top first base prospect as we head into 2027.

Rankings Note: Andrew Fischer would rank here, but I'll be ranking/discussing him in my Third Base prospect rankings article.

2. Ralphy Velazquez, Cleveland Guardians (21/AAA)

It seems like Ralphy Velazquez has gotten better and better each season. After slashing .265/.342/.497 with 22 home runs and a 136 wRC+ in 122 games in 2025, he took another step forward in 2026. In 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Velazquez slashed a robust .290/.379/.548 with 58 extra-base hits, 29 home runs, and a 142 wRC+.

Most of those home runs were during a 60-game power surge in Triple-A, where he cranked 21 homers in 263 plate appearances between June 7 and August 28.

While Velazquez isn't an elite quality-of-contact bat, his combination of raw power and batted ball angles could have him flirting with 30 homers annually. In Triple-A last season, Velazquez recorded an 88.3 mph AVG EV, 13.8% barrel rate, 35.2% hard-hit rate, and a 105.3 mph 90th percentile EV, along with a 63.8% air rate, 41.5% pull rate, and 21% pull-air rate.

With that said, the contact rate was hovering around 70%, and Velazquez also had a 14.4% SwStr rate. But as long as that contact rate doesn't drop down under 70%, I don't believe we'll have to worry about the batting average cratering. Overall, Velazquez projects as a .260/25 type with the upside for more. And we should see him up with Cleveland for a solid chunk of the 2027 season.

3. Ike Irish, Baltimore Orioles (23/A+)

After a lackluster debut in 2025, Ike Irish enjoyed a productive season at the plate in High-A in 2026. In 76 games at the level, Irish racked up 20 doubles, 16 home runs, and 20 steals, with a .286/.388/.528 slash line and 135 wRC+. He also walked 43 times (12.5%) while keeping his strikeout rate in check at 21.9%.

Ike Irish laces a double to left center. 105.7 mph EV.

#Birdland https://t.co/at8piLPdSD — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) November 3, 2026

While he's not catching anymore, Irish has more than enough potential with the bat to profile well at either first base or a corner outfield slot. He's an above-average to plus power bat, and while he's not a burner, there's enough speed and willingness to run to keep him in the 10-20 steal range annually moving forward. Add in a respectable 72% contact rate and a solid approach, and you have a potential well-rounded offensive option with 25/15 upside.

For me, Irish is still a bit underrated. I have him near my Top-50 overall in my prospect rankings, and I don't believe the perceived value is quite that high.

4. Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies (23/AAA)

It wasn't the greatest start to his minor league career, but Charlie Condon has spent the last two seasons reminding everyone why he was one of the top bats in the 2024 draft. While spending the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, Condon racked up 59 extra-base hits, 27 home runs, and 79 walks in 130 games, while slashing .273/.390/.514 with a 118 wRC+. But despite his success, the Rockies yelled "No debut for you!" and kept him in Albuquerque.

The name of the game for Condon has always been power. That remained the case in 2026 as Condon posted an 89.3 mph AVG EV, 105.7 mph 90th percentile AVG EV, 41.7% hard-hit rate, and a 9.8% barrel rate. On top of that, Condon also walked at a 13.2% clip while only chasing outside the zone 18.8% of the time. The strikeout rate for Condon has settled into the 25-26% range, but at least he was able to make contact in the zone at an 81.9% clip while keeping his SwStr rate in check at 10.5%.

5. Josue Briceno, Detroit Tigers (22/AAA)

In a perfect world, Josue Briceño wouldn't be in this article. Why? Well, if he hadn't been limited to 40 games in 2024 and 42 games in 2026, Briceño likely would've already debuted for Detroit and graduated from prospect status.

In his 42 games last season, Briceño slashed .250/.349/.479 with nine home runs and a 118 wRC+. However, that line was suppressed by a .196/.305/.275 slash line and 65 wRC+ in his 59 Triple-A plate appearances.

Josue Briceño homers for the fourth time this month! MLB's No. 54 prospect (@tigers) has only been back with the @erie_seawolves for 15 games, but he has seven dingers over that span. https://t.co/2ylbIWwM06 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 7, 2026

I'm not reading too much into Briceño's 2026 season, though, as he once again wasn't 100% healthy for a chunk of the season. Instead, I like to focus more on what we saw from him in 2025, which was a 153 wRC+, 20 home runs, and a .266/.386/.500 slash line in 100 games between High-A and Double-A. This came after a beastly showing in the 2024 Arizona Fall League as well.

At this first base position, Briceño brings a high-level blend of contact, approach, and power that only Hartshorn can match or exceed. Even during the 2026 season, Briceño continued to make above-average contact (76%) while walking 13% of the time. And despite the poor line in Triple-A, Briceño still showed off his raw power with a 90.8 mph AVG EV, 105.1 mph 90th percentile EV, and a 46.9% hard-hit rate. Right now is a phenomenal time to buy in dynasty leagues.

6. James Tibbs III, Los Angeles Dodgers (24/AAA)

Oh look, another blocked Los Angeles Dodgers prospect. Feels like we've seen this movie several times before.

It was a huge season for James Tibbs at the plate in 2026, finishing with a .287/.409/.532 slash line, 30 home runs, 108 walks, 107 RBI, 109 runs scored, and even 10 steals in 141 Triple-A games. But since the Dodgers had a full outfield and a future Hall of Famer at first base, Tibbs spent the entire season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. And at this point, I'm not sure when Tibbs sees the field with the Dodgers, outside of replacing Freddie Freeman if he hits the IL.

When you pop the hood for Tibbs, you'll find some impressive raw power. In 2026, Tibbs registered an impressive 91.7 mph AVG EV, 104.9 mph 90th percentile EV, 48.8% hard-hit rate, and a 13.9% barrel rate. Patience is also a strength for Tibbs, as evident by his 16.7% walk rate and 20.7% chase rate. However, Tibbs is more of a below-average contact bat, finishing 2026 with a 77.2% zone and 69.7% overall contact rate.

7. Sean Keys, Toronto Blue Jays (23/MLB)

While his quick cup of coffee with Toronto didn't go well, don't let that take away from what Sean Keys did in the upper levels of the minor leagues last season. In 100 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Keys slashed .294/.417/.602 with 51 extra-base hits, 28 home runs, seven steals, 60 walks, and a 165 wRC+. Out of the 643 minor league hitters with at least 400 plate appearances in 2026, Keys ranked 1st in wRC+, 5th in slugging percentage, and 6th in ISO.

Keys' metrics under the hood were solid as well, especially in the power department where he recorded a 90.8 mph AVG EV, 105 mph 90th percentile EV, 12.1% barrel rate, and a 42.1% hard-hit rate in Triple-A. And in addition to his power, Keys ran a respectable 74% contact rate for the season while also walking at a 13.8% clip.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto occupying the corners in Toronto, I'm not sure where or when Keys will fit into the picture. But at the same time, Keys is a solid bat and worth of an inclusion in this top 10.

8. Blake Burke, Milwaukee Brewers (23/AAA)

If there was a minor league fantasy baseball league, Blake Burke would've been one of the top performers for the 2026 season. In 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Burke racked up 65 extra-base hits, 34 home runs, and 29 steals with a .263/.350/.538 slash line and a 127 wRC+.

Burke nearly went 30/30 in 96 Double-A games, falling two steals short, before getting the bump to Triple-A late in the season. And unfortunately, Burke struggled to the tune of a .193/.299/.336 slash line, 73 wRC+, and a 32.1% strikeout rate in his 137 Triple-A plate appearances.

Blake Burke sends his 30th blast of the season a LONG way for the @BiloxiShuckers 🚀 The @Brewers' No. 17 prospect becomes the first slugger exclusively at Double-A to reach the mark in 2026: https://t.co/CIh4heDX96 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 1, 2026

Just like his former University of Tennessee teammate and current Milwaukee prospect Andrew Fischer, Burke is a power-over-hit corner infielder. But his pros and cons aren't quite as profound as Fischer's are. Burke is an above-average to plus power bat who recorded a 106.4 mph 90th percentile EVB and a 41.3% hard-hit rate in Triple-A. But on the other side, his contact rate was down near 70%, and he chased at a near 40% clip in Triple-A.

9. Luke Adams, Milwaukee Brewers (22/AAA)

We go from one Milwaukee prospect to another with Luke Adams. What, do they just grow these corner infield prospects on trees in the Milwaukee organization or something? While the slash like has fluctuated a bit, Adams has performed well at every level he's been at since entering professional baseball back in 2022 at the Complex Level. In fact, Adams has never had a wRC+ below 131 at any level so far.

In 2026, he spent the entire season in Triple-A, outside of four rehab games at the Complex Level. In his 67 Triple-A games, Adams slashed .259/.418/.509 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, seven steals, and more walks (40) than strikeouts (39). That phenomenal approach has always been a strength for Adams throughout his professional career, and sometimes, he's even been too patient at the plate. That was the case in 2026 with Adams swinging just 34.6% of the time.

When he does take the lumber off the shoulder, Adams has shown that he can do plenty of damage. In Triple-A this past season, Adams finished with just an 87.3 mph AVG EV, but that came with a 104.8 mph 90th percentile EV, 9.7% barrel rate, and a 41.5% hard-hit rate. On top of that, Adams recorded an 88.1% zone and 79.4% overall contact rate while only chasing 19% of the time. There's a lot to like here.

10. Taitn Gray, Tampa Bay Rays (19/Low-A)

What better way to close out this Top-10 than with a prospect with the name Taitn. As a first base prospect with the name Taitn, you'd hope there would be solid power projection in Taitn Gray's profile. And you would be correct. Gray has already shown solid raw power for his age, and smacked 11 doubles and nine home runs in his 81 games this past season. On top of that, Gray also slashed .299/.390/.471 with a 12.3% walk rate and 13 steals.

I wouldn't expect the steals to remain in double digits, as Gray projects more as a below-average runner. But the power upside is quite intriguing, maybe even pushing into the 25-30 homer range down the road. Gray also made contact at a respectable 73% clip with a 21.7% strikeout rate.

Gray is definitely a name on the rise, and one I believe we could see a few spots higher than this in next offseason's prospect rankings.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Second Half Busts - Can They Rebound in 2027? Top 10 Dynasty First Basemen by 2030 Eric Cross: 2027 Catcher Dynasty Rankings 7 Early Bold Predictions for 2027

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App