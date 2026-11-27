RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
What a great NFL Thanksgiving Day slate it was yesterday, as all three games came down to the final possession. There were some big-time fantasy performances all around, though the wet weather in Buffalo certainly put a bit of a damper on the stat lines for some of those players. Now it's time to look ahead at the rest of the Week 12 slate!
RotoBallers, we do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a murky projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts (this week) come from top RotoBaller contributors, Brandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, and Andrew Ball. Good luck in your Week 12 matchups, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - WAS at ARI (Murchison)
Croskey-Merritt came off IR in Week 11 and immediately took the backfield back with 13 carries, a touchdown, and a couple of catches, showing the Commanders still view him as the lead guy. Arizona’s run defense has been one of the softer ones in the league, and this road spot gives him a clear path to early-down work and red-zone touches.
With his role already re-established and still sitting on a lot of waiver wires, he’s a sneaky flex play who can deliver RB2 production in a plus matchup.
Justice Hill, RB - BAL at HOU (Ball)
Jacoby Brissett loves his dump-off passes, so much so that Derrick Henry is seeing some career-best marks in targets.
The better backfield receiver is Justice Hill, who has four, three, five, and four catches since Lamar Jackson got hurt. He’s also running well, albeit on limited attempts.
The Texans offense is humming and should build a multi-score lead in this game. That leads to more snaps for Hill, and Houston allows five receptions per game to the running back position.
KC Concepcion Jr., WR - CLE vs. LV (Murchison)
Concepcion has settled into a real role for the Browns, commanding around a 20% target share with the ability to create after the catch and even chip in with the occasional carry.
The Raiders' secondary has been one of the most generous in the league against wide receivers, and Cleveland gets them at home in primetime coming off the bye. With his recent stretch of solid production and this soft matchup, he’s a sneaky WR3/flex who can easily post a big game without needing a ton of volume.
Jaylen Warren, RB - PIT vs. DEN (Lorge)
Okay, I know the vibes in Pittsburgh are horrific. I know they just benched and released Aaron Rodgers. I know Mason Rudolph is now the starter. I know Mike McCarthy may or may not have been sleeping through game prep. I know all of these things. However, Denver is allowing the 11th-most half-PPR PPG to running backs this season.
Teams have been funneling targets to the running back position against Denver. They're allowing running backs the seventh-most targets per game. I'm going out on a limb and expecting the Steelers to get back to running their offense through Warren.
Braelon Allen, RB - NYJ at MIA (Ball)
The New York Jets want to be a run-first team. In the win over the Chargers, Geno Smith attempted 21 passes compared to 36 backfield carries.
The matchup with Miami is even better for that kind of game plan. Kyle McCord has been unsuccessful as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, and the defense allows the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs. Both New York runners are start-worthy this week, with Braelon Allen landing in the flex range.
Chimere Dike, WR - TEN at JAX (Lorge)
Dike was the clear slot receiver for the Titans last week following Wan'Dale Robinson's injury. He finished with a 75% route share and a 26.9% target share. He finished with seven targets and 69 yards. He played well ahead of Elic Ayomanor and was the more productive player.
The Titans have shifted their offense, playing more up-tempo and leaning into the pass with Cam Ward. In a game against Jacksonville, the Titans will likely be forced to play from behind. That'll lead to a pass-happy game script for Dike and the Titans' offense. That's a fantasy-friendly scenario. Fire him up as a WR4 with upside.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Jonathan Taylor, RB - IND vs. NYG (Murchison)
Taylor is still the lead back, but the Colts have been a mess, and his role has quietly shrunk to around 68% of the snaps while the team keeps falling behind. The Giants have been one of the stingier fronts against the run lately, and with a new quarterback under center plus a low team total, the volume that used to prop him up isn’t guaranteed.
Even with McGowan dealing with a hamstring, this is a spot where the efficiency and game script can easily turn a high-end name into a quiet week. While Taylor has always been considered an undoubted RB1 in fantasy, we've come to the point where it's hard to feel good with him in your lineups.
Jordyn Tyson, WR - NO at CIN (Lorge)
Tyson's snap-and-route share dropped considerably last week. He played 72% of the snaps in Week 10, and that dropped to 49% in Week 11. His route share dropped from 72% to 42%. This led to a decrease in targets, not surprisingly. He had 13 in Week 10 and just two in Week 11. He finished with one catch for six yards.
Tyler Shough and the entire Saints' offense have struggled recently, and given Tyson's up-and-down utilization, he's tough to trust. The Bengals have also allowed the 10th-fewest points to wide receivers this season.
Ladd McConkey, WR - LAC vs. NE (Ball)
There’s no official word on quarterback Justin Herbert yet, but the Jake Browning signing doesn’t bode well for his availability.
The New England secondary has been a matchup to attack recently, but it’s hard to trust Ladd McConkey on this offense with a reserve quarterback. The Chargers’ top wide receiver returned to fantasy relevance a week ago, but it wasn’t because of his yardage. He scored twice, but only tallied 37 yards on five receptions.
Oddsmakers hate both offenses in this game, setting the line at a dreadful 35.5. Touchdowns won’t be as plentiful this time around.
Week 12 Potential Busts
You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.
Tony Pollard, RB - JAX at TEN (Ball)
Fantasy managers got a little lucky with Tony Pollard two weeks ago. In this same Jacksonville matchup, Pollard ran nine times for 33 yards and posted his second-worst YPC of the season.
All of his production came through the passing game, catching eight balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. That’s four more catches than he’s had in any game this year.
Sure, the Jaguars allow the fifth-most receptions to the position, but Pollard has the only receiving touchdown by a running back this season. And Jacksonville remains one of the sturdiest run defenses (3.8 yards per carry, fewest rushing yards to running backs). They’re also near the top for fewest rushing touchdowns to the position.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - NE at LAC (Lorge)
Stevenson is usually ranked as an RB3 this week and is viewed as a flex player, nothing more. However, given the amount of injuries teams are dealing with, some may be in a position where they feel they have to start him or maybe he's the best they've got.
Stevenson barely got any run the last time we saw him in Week 10 after dealing with a knee injury. He only had six rushes for four yards. Corey Kiner had 10 carries. This will likely continue being a committee of sorts, and there are still injury and workload concerns with Stevenson. Making matters worse, Drake Maye is out. They're starting Tommy DeVito at quarterback. I have no confidence in this offense despite a matchup against the Chargers. A.J. Brown is unlikely to play. Romeo Doubs is on IR. The Chargers will likely stack the box and force DeVito to beat them.
Drake London, WR - ATL at MIN (Murchison)
London remains the clear top option in Atlanta’s passing attack, but the Falcons offense has been hit-or-miss, and he’s only scored once all year despite solid targets. Minnesota’s secondary has been one of the better units against receivers, and with a low team total on the road, the volume that usually props him up isn’t as safe as it looks.
Even coming off the bye and cleared from the concussion protocol, this is a matchup where the efficiency and scoring can easily leave him short of WR1 expectations. Look for London to struggle to reach even modest WR2 production in Week 12 against an angry Vikings defense.
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