Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 12 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 12.
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the 12th edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. The early Thanksgiving slate has come and gone, but with the remainder of the action over the weekend, managers still have no opportunity to dig deep on the waiver wire for some sneaky stash candidates.
As always, all names referenced are available in more than 70% of all Yahoo leagues. With eight teams already playing (and two more suiting up later Friday), we have slightly fewer options to spotlight, since most managers cannot pick up a player once their team has played that week.
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High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
7% rostered
Our first running back to stash is currently on the IR. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been on the shelf since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. However, reports suggest that the 27-year-old could return after their Week 12 contest, which would put him in line for a four-game minimum stint.
While Cam Skattebo has since taken over the backfield, Tracy's role was growing before the injury.
Over his last two games (Weeks 6 and 7), Tracy saw at least six carries in each contest and drew four total targets this stretch. Since Week 4, Tracy ran at least eight routes in all but one contest and even punched in touchdowns in each of his final two games.
As shown below, Tracy turned in his best effort of the season over his final two games before hitting the IR (in terms of OFF grade).
However, with Tracy out, Skattebo faced minimal competition for carries as he shared the backfield with veteran Devin Singletary. Since his soft benching in Week 6, Skattebo has averaged 16.3 attempts per game (not counting his Week 9 game, when he sat out) and 3.7 targets per game.
Even though Skattebo may look like a workhorse, the Giants were actively pursuing a running back ahead of the deadline and reportedly even offered a second-round pick for Jonathan Taylor. The Giants do not trust Skattebo as a true three-down back, and his current usage does not indicate a change of heart. It's out of necessity.
A major reason why the team does not fully trust him is his lack of ball security. Skattebo fumbled the ball again in their upset over the Jaguars this past weekend, marking his fifth of the campaign.
Tracy could quickly reclaim the third-down role while seeing up to 6-10 carries a game once he returns.
DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts
1% rostered
DJ Giddens has moved up the Indianapolis depth chart. With rookie Seth McGowan set to miss "some time" with a hamstring injury, Giddens will now slide into the valuable handcuff role behind Jonathan Taylor. However, over the past month, Taylor has been deployed as a true workhorse and could see his role decline as the Colts turn their attention to the future.
Since logging 18 carries in Week 7, Taylor has surpassed the 15-carry mark in only one contest and averaged a modest 12.0 attempts per game. During this stretch, Taylor has averaged 3.6 YPC but has not found the back of the end zone.
Instead, rookie McGowan has become a key part of the team's game plan, posting back-to-back 10.0+ PPR point efforts in Weeks 9 and 10 and averaging an elite 6.8 YPC over that two-game stretch.
While Giddens has only taken service carries this season, the second-year back could not only slide into the McGowan role (seeing nearly 10 carries a game), but also hold high value as a handcuff if the Colts opt to further limit Taylor's workload to preserve him for 2027.
This year's RB injuries have shown the value of stashing backup running backs, as Emmett Johnson and Jonah Coleman have emerged as league winners and players like Ollie Gordon II have become weekly flex options.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
25% rostered
Our final running back is a target for shallower formats. With the Browns coming out of their Week 11 bye, managers may find Dylan Sampson on most waiver wires. Sampson spent the first month of the campaign on the IR but has since taken on reliable volume in the Cleveland passing attack.
Since returning to action in Week 7, Sampson has seen a modest 4.8 carries per game, but his usage as a pass-catcher is worth highlighting. During this four-game stretch, Sampson has drawn 5.5 targets per game and caught at least four passes in all but one game.
He has averaged a solid 9.8 PPR points per game this month despite starting behind Quinshon Judkins.
Sampson is a unique stash option since he has legitimate deep-league flex upside in PPR formats on Sunday. The 22-year-old remains highly involved in the team's pass-catching game plan, and with Denzel Boston dealing with many injuries and averaging just 7.3 PPR points per game since Week 6, Sampson's role may only grow as the Browns look to claim a playoff spot.
He has an ideal stretch in the near future, facing the Raiders on Sunday night (allowing the fourth-most points to RBs) and the Falcons in Week 14 (allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs).
Other running backs to stash - Sione Vaki (DET), Will Shipley (PHI)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers
Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2% rostered
The Tampa Bay passing attack has been underwhelming for much of the season. However, they could be turning the corner, especially if rookie Ted Hurst III continues to see a more prominent role.
The 22-year-old out of Georgia State had a breakout game in the loss to the Lions, catching five of his seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his season-high in receiving yards and the second time he drew at least seven targets in a single game.
Before last weekend, Hurst had only three targets in his last three games (and didn't catch any) and totaled just 168 yards on the campaign.
While Hurst may seem like a distant No. 3 on this offense, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. have struggled to produce this season. In Week 12, Egbuka has averaged just 37.0 yards per game, while Godwin is posting an even lower 27.2 yards per game.
Rookie wide receivers historically see a bump in usage (and production) coming out of their bye week, as it often takes time to adjust to the NFL and understand the playbook. The Tampa Bay passing attack needs a down-field threat like Hurst if they want to make a push for the NFC South.
Anthony Gould, Indianapolis Colts
3% rostered
Before we dive into our final WR, let's take a quick detour and showcase Pat Bryant. While this piece will go live Friday morning (and the Broncos don't play until the afternoon), managers have a short window to pick him up, so we'll view him as a bonus stash target.
Bryant is coming off a three-catch (four-target) effort against the Raiders. In this game, veteran Courtland Sutton turned in another disappointing effort, making the fifth time this season he caught fewer than three passes in a game. Sutton is averaging a mere 26.6 yards per game, which opens the door for Bryant to emerge as the legitimate No. 2 option in this offense.
For those looking for a weekend stash, let's turn our attention back to the Colts offense. This offense may not be the most exciting over the second half, but there are targets to be had, with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen off the roster.
Anthony Gould has stepped up, leading the team in yards in their Thursday night loss to the Texans (48) and leading all WRs in targets the week prior with four.
He has run at least 20 routes in each of his last two contests and has posted a strong 1.96 yards-per-route average, which opens the door for deep plays from his new quarterback (more on him later)
In deeper 14-team leagues with three WR spots, Gould could become a viable flex option, especially in prime matchups against the Eagles and Titans in Weeks 14 and 15.
Other wide receivers to stash - Pat Bryant (DEN), Brandon Aiyuk (FA)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
3% rostered
With Terrance Ferguson ruled out for the remainder of the season, few "traditional" stash options remain at tight end. Instead, deep-league managers needing depth at the position should consider picking him up, as he has begun to flash some upside.
The Titans offense is beginning to turn the corner, and Cam Ward may be convincing the front office to pass on the first overall pick in April. Over his last three games, the former first overall pick out of Miami has averaged 261.0 passing yards per game and is throwing seven touchdowns (six passing) with only one interception.
For context, Ward averaged 168.4 passing yards per game through the first seven games and totaled just six TDs (four passing) with a hefty five interceptions. It may not be substantial progress, but the young QB is turning the corner.
While Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike have done much of the heavy lifting, tight end Gunnar Helm is carving out a role in the offense. Over his last three games, Helm has caught at least four passes in two games and averaged 37.7 yards per game, compared to 12.0 yards per game in his first seven.
It's not drastic, but the rising tide lifts all boats. After a tilt against the Jaguars, Helm faces the Commanders, Lions, Colts, and Raiders, all who provide top matchups for the young tight end.
Other tight ends to stash - Evan Engram (DEN)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)
Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts
3% rostered
The Colts have finally turned away from Daniel Jones. Instead of benching him, the team parted ways with the former first-round pick and sent him to waivers.
Anthony Richardson Sr. is now set to serve as the QB1 for the remainder of the season. While Richardson's time in the NFL has been nothing short of a roller coaster, he has shown glimpses of fantasy brilliance that make him worth rostering in all 12+ team leagues.
During his rookie season (2023), the former Florida Gator averaged 24.4 PPR points per game in his first three NFL games and punched in four touchdowns with his legs. Then in 2024, Richardson averaged 20.4 PPR points per game (in the games in which he logged at least 40 offensive snaps).
He eclipsed the 30.0 PPR point mark twice and averaged an elite 47.5 rushing yards per game. Dual-threat QBs have such a high floor and ceiling for fantasy, and even though his career 50.6% completion rate is extremely concerning, he has been an elite fantasy option when on the field.
In his 2024 season, Richardson completed 28 passes for more than 20 yards and six for more than 40 yards, showing that when he connects with his WRs, it can be for big gains.
ANTHONY RICHARDSON 60-YARD DIME TO Alec Pierce.
📺: #HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/p0xddm5Kl1
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
His Week 17 tilt against the Browns is not ideal in the fantasy championships, but he has several top matchups against the Giants, Eagles, Titans, and Bengals in the coming weeks, which puts him high on the streaming radar.
Other quarterbacks to stash: J.J. McCarthy (NYG), Fernando Mendoza (LV)
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